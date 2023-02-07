Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack, 15, After Retirement News
Tom Brady is looking back at special times with the people closest to him, which include ex Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares son Jack Tom Brady is looking back on memorable moments with his family after announcing his retirement from the NFL. Sharing photos with various important people in his life and from throughout his career on his Instagram Story Wednesday morning, the NFL veteran, 45, included a photo where he and ex Bridget Moynahan pose with their 15-year-old son, John "Jack" Edward. Both Brady and the Blue Bloods actress, 51, wear...
Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski's suggestion that he date Sally Field
Rob Gronkowski proposed that Tom Brady consider dating his "80 For Brady" co-star Sally Field after noting the pair's chemistry during a scene in the upcoming comedy.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are planning their future together. While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Bounty, the retired football pro, 33, also opens up about his relationship with Kostek, 30, and how they are ready to take it to the next level. Noting how he and his...
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Tom Brady lashes out in expletive-filled rant after Gisele Bündchen divorce
Tom Brady still has a lot of emotions to unpack as he decides what to do with his football career, which cost him his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. During Monday’s episode of the “Let’s Go!” SiriusXM podcast, Jim Gray asked the NFL player about his retirement plans after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to make it to the playoffs over the weekend. “Tom, you’re leaving everybody guessing,” Gray noted. “You said you’ll take your time. Do you have any type of a timetable as to what you might want to do regarding your football career?” However, the famous quarterback didn’t appreciate being put...
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Has Emotional Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning, and his ex-wife sent him a message. Gisele Bündchen went to Instagram to comment on Brady's video where he says he's retiring "for good." Despite not being married to him anymore, the 42-year-old model hopes Brady has success in the next chapter of his life.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eagles vs. Chiefs: Final score prediction for Super Bowl LVII
The two teams have identical records (14-3) and scored the exact amount of points during the regular season setting up one of the most evenly matched Super Bowls in recent memory. Philadelphia will look to unleash quarterback Jalen Hurts onto a Kansas City defense that allows big plays on the...
Look: Photo Of Tom Brady's Son With Julian Edelman Is Going Viral
While Tom Brady enjoys retirement after a top-tier career, his son, Jack Brady, enjoys life at the top, literally. Tom Brady, his former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman and Jack Brady got creative while spending time together recently. Tom Brady captured a photo of Edelman and Jack ...
Rob Gronkowski Hints At Possibly Teaming Up With Tom Brady In Broadcast Booth
After retiring on Feb. 1, Tom Brady announced on Monday that he will take a one-season hiatus before starting with FOX Sports as a broadcaster. Brady is likely to jump right into the booth with current No. 1 play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt. Brady's arrival will inevitably demote Burkhardt's ...
Albert Pujols pulls interesting business move
Though he is now officially retired, Albert Pujols is still making moves. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that the 11-time All-Star Pujols is leaving his longtime agent Dan Lozano and hiring Roc Nation Sports. Heyman adds that Roc Nation, the agency founded by rapper Jay-Z, will be repping Pujols in his... The post Albert Pujols pulls interesting business move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patrick Mahomes' dad, former MLB pitcher, explains why 'nothing is too big' for star Chiefs QB
"He was going to get drafted as an outfielder and I have no doubt he would've made it and been successful," said Pat Mahomes, an MLB veteran.
Tennessee Titans Make History With Latest Coaching Hire
The Tennessee Titans revealed who will lead the team's offense next season, as head coach Mike Vrabel promoted passing game coordinator Tim Kelly to the offensive coordinator role vacated by the fired Todd Downing. But that isn't the Titans coaching hire that most around the NFL have taken notice ...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Shares Rare Photo of 2-Month-Old Son Bronze: ‘Just the Best Lil Guy’
Their little man! Brittany Mahomes shared a rare photo of her and husband Patrick Mahomes’ son, Bronze, just days before the NFL star’s big showdown at the Super Bowl. “Just the best little guy,” Brittany, 27, captioned her Instagram Story photo holding their 2-month-old son on Wednesday, February 8. The mom-son duo wore color-coordinated outfits, […]
FOX Sports
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes no longer needs a supporting cast. He creates one
PHOENIX — There sometimes comes a point in a quarterback's career when he makes big money. And then the hard part begins. For the first few years of the QB's career, the franchise does everything it can to cater to his needs, because it can afford to do so.
Report: Kansas City Chiefs Star 'Under The Weather' On Wednesday
James Palmer of the NFL Network passed along news today that no Kansas City Chiefs fan wanted to hear. According to Palmer, defensive tackle and four-time Pro Bowler Chris Jones was under the weather Wednesday. And further, Palmer wrote "Seemed like a few Chiefs players were battling a little ...
CBS Sports
Rob Gronkowski explains why he was 'shocked' by Tom Brady's abrupt decision to retire
When Tom Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, his decision to call it quits definitely surprised a lot of people and one of those people was his longtime former teammate Rob Gronkowski. Gronk spent 11 seasons in the NFL and Brady was his quarterback for each of those seasons....
