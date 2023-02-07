Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
An Oscar-winning sci-fi classic that’s resisted dozens of remake attempts starts a streaming revolution
Very few movies are safe from the threat of ever being remade, but there are a select few that have simply resisted any and all attempts to make it happen, with 1976 sci-fi classic Logan’s Run one of the most notable. The adaptation of the 1967 novel of the...
ComicBook
Babylon Featurette Highlights the Magic of Margot Robbie (Exclusive)
Of the many things that earned Babylon praise, Margot Robbie's performance as Nellie LaRoy was a standout element, with her work on the project not only impressing her costars, but with the opportunity also offering Robbie the chance to embrace a character she connected with on deeply personal levels. In a new featurette honoring the film's release on home video, you can learn more about Robbie taking on the role of Nellie and the impact the role had on both the actor and her costars. Check out the exclusive featurette above and grab Babylon on Digital HD and Premium VOD on today and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on March 21st.
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
‘Walking Dead’ Actor Steven Ogg Signs With Buchwald
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Ogg, notably recognized for his roles on The Walking Dead and Westworld, has signed with Buchwald for representation. Most recently, Ogg played the role of Pike in TNT’s post-apocalyptic dystopian thriller Snowpiercer opposite Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs. He also had pivotal roles in the Emmy-nominated series Better Call Saul and Amazon’s The Tick. On the film side, Ogg can be seen in Antoine Fuqua’s Apple TV+ thriller Emancipation opposite Will Smith and Ben Foster, and in the cyberpunk indie The Dresden Sun. The actor has also appeared in Ani Simon-Kennedy’s Tribeca drama The Short History of the Long...
Gizmodo
Keanu Reeves' Constantine 2 Still in the Works Despite DC Shakeup
Will I ever truly understand why I love Constantine (2005) so much? No. But this was a weird time for a lot of comic films, nestled in between awkward, over-CGI’d family films like Hulk and rated-R weirdness like Blade and Blade 2. Something about Constantine, which merged a hardboiled detective story and an eternal war between heaven and hell lodged itself into my gray matter and never let go. Anyway, we’re still getting that sequel, thank goodness. Spoilers, it’s time to go to hell.
Star Wars Reveals the Fate of the Clone Troopers and the Rise of the Stormtroopers
Star Wars fans have known that the Clone Army commissioned to fight during the Clone Wars would one day go away, replaced by the Stormtroopers that served the Galactic Empire during the era of the Rebellion. Star Wars: The Bad Batch has been foreshadowing this transition, from Tarkin griping about the cost of such soldiers ...
Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way
The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
EW.com
Turn on all the lights before watching the trailer for Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman
Is The Boogeyman financed by Big Electricity? The horror movie's first trailer certainly seems to suggest that light is the antidote to whatever's hiding in the dark, be it in your closet or underneath the bed. The Boogeyman is based on a short story by Stephen King, originally published way...
Fantastic Four Director Matt Shakman Breaks Silence on MCU Casting Rumors (Exclusive)
Marvel Studios is getting ready to begin their fifth Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is already getting some great reactions and will probably go down as the best in the Paul Rudd-led franchise. The film serves as the introduction to ...
Wow, Disney Just Announced That Frozen 3, Toy Story 5 And More Are On The Way
Walt Disney Studios just shared plans to return to three of their animated worlds for upcoming movie sequels.
See the Cast of 'Titanic' 25 Years After the Movie Sailed Into Theaters
It's been 25 years and we can still remember the first time we watched Titanic, the mega-blockbuster from James Cameron starring a then relatively unknown Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as two young, star-crossed lovers on a doomed ocean liner. Titanic went on to break box office records and was...
wegotthiscovered.com
An insanely stacked slice of cult classic chaos stays as popular as ever, just don’t mention the prequel
If you were looking to design an action thriller from the ground up that was virtually guaranteed to secure cult classic status, then there’s a distinct possibility the end product would look an awful lot like Joe Carnahan’s Smokin’ Aces. The writer and director concocted a convoluted...
EW.com
Bear witness to killer Pooh in horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
In writer-director Rhys Frake-Waterfield's horror movie Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (a clip from which you can see above) the titular bear and his pal Piglet are no longer the cuddly characters invented by writer A.A. Milne and illustrator E.H. Shepard back in the 1920s. "Christopher Robin met Pooh and friends...
CNET
'The Last of Us' Release Schedule: When Does Episode 5 Come to HBO Max?
Joel and Ellie have taken the early steps of their dark journey on HBO Max, with the first four episodes of The Last of Us now available on the streaming service. Episode 4 came out Sunday, and episode 5 will arrive on the the streaming service next Friday, Feb. 10 instead of the usual Sunday (presumably to avoid competing with the Super Bowl).
List of the most anticipated movies of 2023.
Every year the cinema comes with more force, and in 2023 the most anticipated films by all will reach the big screen, they will be from historical biopics to Marvel action extravaganzas.
Why The Winchesters' Latest Supernatural Callback Just Made Me Sad For Sam And Dean
The Winchesters delivered another nod to Supernatural with a John and Mary scene, which was just a sad reminder of how life could have been so much better for Sam and Dean.
Marvel Star Diamond White Is 'Excited to See a Superhero that Looks Like Me' in New Disney Series
Diamond White voices the first Black female teenage superhero in Marvel's new animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, which will premiere on Disney Channel Feb. 10 Diamond White is adding a new title to her resumé: superhero. The 24-year-old actress is the latest to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the franchise's new show Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. White joined Wednesday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with host Janine Rubenstein where she shared how it feels to take on the helm as Marvel's latest superhero — and first...
wegotthiscovered.com
The worst-reviewed superhero movie in the history of cinema heads once more into the breach on Netflix
Taste and personal preference is entirely subjective, but it’s hard to argue with facts. As the most popular genre in cinema, superhero stories continue to divide opinion and ignite discussion, but not a single one of them has fared worse in terms of reviews than 2006’s Zoom. A...
‘Everything Everywhere’ Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert Pick Their Favorite Films from the Criterion Closet — Watch
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (AKA the Daniels) had been indie film darlings for years thanks to their work on movies like “Swiss Army Man” and “The Death of Dick Long.” But the massive success of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” launched them into the stratosphere. The A24 film enjoyed a lengthy theatrical run and became the highest grossing indie film in 2022 before picking up 11 Oscar nominations last month. In addition to joining the rarified air of award season contenders, the film’s success earned the Daniels an invitation to another elite film industry institution: the Criterion Closet. In a...
dexerto.com
Transformers Rise of the Beasts: Release date, trailer & more
Here’s everything we know about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, including its release date, trailer, cast, plot, and other details. Transformers, once a collection of toys and a cartoon from the 90s, has now spawned a massive and successful film franchise over the last decade and a half. While...
