Talib Kweli and Madlib Announce 'Liberation 2' Album
Talib Kweli and Madlib are reuniting for the Liberation sequel, Liberation 2. The pair confirmed the news in a press release and revealed that Liberation 2 will be released in a manner similar to its predecessor; while Liberation was a free download via Stones Throw’s Rappcats, its followup will be available exclusively on Luminary, the same subscription podcast network that Black Star (Kweli and Yasiin Bey‘s duo) dropped No Fear of Time on. “This album was written, recorded and mixed over 10 years,” Kweli said in a statement. “It’s expansive in concept but tight in its substance and approach. People today are taking stock of what is most important – family, health, wellness, love.”
Daniel Caesar Begs To "Let Me Go" in New Single
Daniel Caesar is closing out the week with his latest single, “Let Me Go.”. Clocking in at just a little over three-and-a-half minutes, the cut is produced by Rami Yacoub, SEVN and Caesar himself, and hears the artist deliver a melancholic performance about his need to move forward from a “messy” relationship. As he tells his significant other to allow him to break free of their unhealthy ways, he repeats “Baby, won’t you let me go?” in the chorus, almost begging the other party for freedom.
Snoop Dogg Hints at New Music With Dr. Dre This Summer
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are set to drop new music very soon. Taking to Instagram to tease the fans, Snoop shared an old photo of him and Dre with the simple caption that read, “Dynamic. Duo. Music comin summer 23.” No other information regarding the music or an exact release date were announced, but many are speculating that it will be their upcoming collaborative album, Missionary.
Logic Reveals Official Tracklist for Forthcoming LP ‘College Park’
Logic is all ready for his first independent release following the conclusion of his record deal with Def Jam. Slated to drop on February 24, College Park will land as the Maryland rapper’s eighth studio LP, paying homage to his come-up in the industry. While Logic unveiled the artists...
Gorillaz share new animated video for ‘Silent Running’ with Adeleye Omotayo
Gorillaz have shared a new animated video for their recent single ‘Silent Running’ featuring Adeleye Omotayo. The clip, which you can view below, was directed by artist and Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett and Emmy-nominated director, Fx Goby. According to a press release it sees “Murdoc, Noodle and Russel...
Moneybagg Yo Is Leaning Into His Feels For His Next Album
Moneybagg Yo is one of the most productive rappers in the game. The Memphis-born talent made his dent in the scene nearly a decade ago with Federal, a mixtape that circulated around Memphis and eventually made its way beyond Tennessee state lines. Following the tragic death of his fellow freestyler and biggest champion, Elo, in 2015, ‘Bagg (as he often calls himself) was propelled to take music more seriously, starting with a mixtape tribute to his late friend.
Michael Jackson Estate Reportedly Approaching $800M to $900M USD Sale of Music Catalog
The estate of Michael Jackson is reportedly closing in on a $800 million USD to $900 million USD deal to sell half of its share in the late artist’s catalog. According to Variety, Sony and a potential financial partner are currently discussing the possible acquisition of 50% of the estate’s interests in the artist’s publishing, recorded music revenues, the MJ: The Musical show on Broadway, the forthcoming Michael biopic and others. It remains unclear who the financial partner is, but regardless of the party, this will mark the most expensive acquisition in the music catalog market yet as Jackson’s Thriller is one of the two highest-selling albums of all time, and was also the first to ever receive a 30-time platinum certification.
SZA's 'SOS' Is Officially Certified Platinum
SZA has received a total of 11 new gold and platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The TDE artist’s list of new plaques include a platinum certification for her latest album SOS, which has officially sold a million units just two months after its release. SZA also earned a 4x platinum plaque for “Good Days,” 2x platinum plaques for “Supermodel” and “I Hate You,” platinum plaques for “Go Gina,” “20 Something” and “Kill Bill,” as well as gold plaques for “Nobody Gets Me,” “Blind,” “Low” and “Shirt.”
Billie Eilish Outfits the New Jordan Hex Mule in All-Black
In just a few years of collaborating, Billie Eilish has established herself as a key Nike partner. Working with the Swoosh on the Air Force 1 and Jordan Brand on the Air Jordan 1 KO and Air Jordan 15, Eilish has made plenty of noise in the industry as she continues to captivate the world with her melodies. Now, following the reveal of Jordan Brand’s first mule — the Jordan Hex Mule — a collaborative take on the silhouette featuring Eilish has surfaced.
