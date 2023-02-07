Read full article on original website
Jones County couple & pets escape early morning house fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple in Jones County are holding their pet dog and pig close after escaping a house fire early on Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 9, crews from the Rustin, Sandersville and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to emergency calls at 304 Red Hill Florence Road in the Rustin community. The firefighters found a single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames.
1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle accident in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident Wednesday in the Glade community in Jones County sent three people to the hospital, one with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries. The Jones County Fire Council said that shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday that Glade, Ovett and Powers volunteer fire departments...
Houses burn on Hwy. 495, road reopened
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Volunteer firefighters were called to house fires in the 8300 block of Highway 495 Wednesday shortly after 8 a.m. The road was closed for a while but reopened at midday. Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett also urged caution on Hwy. 493 near Bailey Acres...
HPD seeking commercial burglary suspect
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are seeking a Hattiesburg man allegedly involved in a recent commercial burglary. Bobby Boone, 51, has an active arrest warrant sworn in his name in connection to breaking into the 4th Street Bar, 2505 W. Fourth St., Hattiesburg, this past Sunday. HPD is asking...
Films lead to investigation of Jones County Sheriff’s Department
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigations are underway into the alleged misuse of Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) equipment and personnel in two movies. A 2016 movie, “The Hollow,” was filmed in various locations around Mississippi. The investigation alleges that an on-duty JCSD deputy, a member of the command staff, JCSD vehicles and equipment were […]
Suspect leads Jones, Forrest & Petal law enforcement on pursuit before arrest
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man led law enforcement across county lines Tuesday before being arrested for possession of illegal substances and eluding police. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Darrin Everett led three JCSD patrol units on a pursuit along Delk Road to Eatonville Road and down Evelyn Gandy Parkway. Units from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and the Petal Police joined the chase as Everett crossed into their districts.
Man arrested after Jones County chase ends in Petal
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after a chase that began in Jones County ended in Petal on Tuesday, February 7. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies responded three times to a home on Delk Road after receiving domestic disturbance calls. They said Darrin Everett, who is the […]
‘Sextortion’ scam targeting Stone County children
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County law enforcement officers are investigating two cases of a disturbing social media scam targeting school-age teenagers. “These children are being led into sending nude photos and then they’re being extorted for money,” said Sgt. Steve Taylor of Wiggins Police Department. He...
Man ‘seriously injured’ in Jones County fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man suffered serious injuries in a Jones County fire on Sunday, February 5. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the fire around 6:00 p.m. at 603 South Pine Street in Sandersville. At the scene, a firefighter found the victim trying to escape from a […]
Missing Meridian teen located
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: The Meridian Police Department says Ariana Carr was located Thursday afternoon. The Meridian Police Department and Ariana’s family thanks the community for its assistance. ______. (The original story posted appears below.) The Meridian Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a...
Person of interest arrested in Tuesday morning shooting
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police have arrested a person of interest in an early Tuesday shooting at a local apartment complex that left one man dead. According Detective Chanetta Stevens, Eddie Christopher Henderson, 32, was arrested without incident in the shooting that claimed the life of Juantonious McDonald, 41.
Mistrial declared in former LPD officer’s case
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A mistrial has been declared in Jasper County Circuit Court in the case against a former Laurel police officer accused of aggravated assault. According to Jasper County Circuit Clerk Billy G. Rayner, Circuit Court Judge Stanley Sorey announced Tuesday that the jury could not come to a unanimous verdict in the trial against Christopher Wade Robertson.
Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in pursuit
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Multiple law enforcement departments were involved in a pursuit that started on Hwy. 493 in Lauderdale County. SGT Jameka Moore said the Highway Patrol was helping with traffic control at a fire on Hwy. 495 when a driver almost hit a trooper. When MHP tried to catch up to her, Moore said she intentionally tried to ram a trooper.
Protest held in Taylorsville in connection to Rasheem Carter’s death investigation
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - There were reports of multiple law enforcement agencies gathered in Taylorsville to monitor a protest in connection to the death investigation of Rasheem Carter. Despite high tensions and law enforcement reports of armed attendees, Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston said that the protest has ended. No...
Mississippi officers still searching for suspects in dragging death of pregnant horse
Law enforcement officials are continuing the search for a driver who dragged a pregnant horse to death in Jefferson Davis County. No suspects have been identified yet. The horse was found dead on Highway 13 North just outside of Prentiss late on the afternoon of Jan. 27. A call came...
Man dies from gunshot wound
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man died after being shot in the stomach early Tuesday. Metro Ambulance was called to Walker Hill Apartments. The victim was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries. MPD reported officers responded to a call in the 600 block of 21st Street about 12:18 a.m. The case is currently under investigation.
Missing Hattiesburg man located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 38-year-old Joven Dorsey of Hattiesburg has been located and is safe. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
MHP and LPD working on safe driving initiatives
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Laurel Police Department are working to make the roads safer for drivers. For the second year, MHP is taking the DUI prevention initiative to high schoolers through a program called “PROM,” which stands for ‘please return on Monday.’
AAA Ambulance Service receives 2 new ambulances in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The AAA Ambulance Service in Forrest County recently received two new ambulances. The state-of-the-art medical rigs now have advanced technology including a LUCAS device that performs automated CPR and a Power-LOAD stretcher system. Chuck Carter, CEO of AAA Ambulances, said each ambulance costs around $160,000,...
Lucedale bringing back state inmates to fill worker shortage
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The City of Lucedale is turning to state inmates cleared for work release to fill gaps created by vacant positions. Mayor Doug Lee first approached the George County Board of Supervisors in September to ask about receiving inmates. Supervisors offered the city a block of 24 beds in the regional jail […]
