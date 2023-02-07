MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man died after being shot in the stomach early Tuesday. Metro Ambulance was called to Walker Hill Apartments. The victim was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries. MPD reported officers responded to a call in the 600 block of 21st Street about 12:18 a.m. The case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO