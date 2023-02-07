ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole

The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
NFL World Surprised By Tom Brady, Gisele Development

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly still on speaking terms. While the super-couple got divorced during the fall of 2022, Brady still consulted Bundchen when making his decision to retire from the National Football League.  It was Gisele, not Brady, who reportedly pushed for the ...
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
Look: Photo Of Tom Brady's 15-Year-Old Son Going Viral

Tom Brady used his 15-year-old son Jack to have some fun at a former teammate's expense on Wednesday. This morning, Brady posted a photo on his Instagram story of Jack standing back-to-back with Julian Edelman, who was listed at 5-foot-10 throughout his NFL playing career. "Sorry @edelman11 you ...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: NFL Owner's Wife Going Viral At Super Bowl

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, has gone viral throughout the 2022 season. Now, her mother is doing the same. Tavia Hunt, the wife of the Chiefs owner, is going viral on social media on Wednesday night. Like mother, like daughter. "Super Bowl week’s in full swing! ...
Look: Pat McAfee Reacts To Getting Sued By Brett Favre

Media personality and former NFL kicker Pat McAfee is currently being sued by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. McAfee, along with fellow media member Shannon Sharpe and Mississippi Auditor Shad White, are reportedly being sued by Favre for "defamatory allegations" regarding the former star's ...
Breaking: Kelce Parents Make Big Decision On Super Bowl

It's rare for siblings to play each other at the NFL level and even more rare for that moment to happen in the Super Bowl. However, that will be the case this weekend. Philadelphia Eagles star center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce will battle it out for the Lombardi ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Ron Rivera's Announcement

When the Washington Commanders take the field in 2023, Sam Howell will likely be the starting quarterback. During an interview with ProFootballTalk this Wednesday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said the team isn't in the mix for the top quarterbacks on the trade market. In fact, he suggested the ...
Sean Payton turned down Cardinals job for 1 reason?

Sean Payton was linked to the Arizona Cardinals even before Kliff Kingsbury was fired, but Payton never really seemed to have interest in the job. There may have been one big reason for that. Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw spoke with some reporters in Arizona on Tuesday ahead of the Super Bowl. Bradshaw, who... The post Sean Payton turned down Cardinals job for 1 reason? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has named his pick for this year's title game. The all-time great tight end is taking the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. "I've got the Eagles. They've just been a complete team throughout the whole year," he ...
Football World Reacts To 'Leaked Super Bowl Score'

There are at least some people who believe the final score for Super Bowl LVII has already been decided. At some point in recent days, a "leaked" image of a Pro Football Reference page has been getting passed around on social media.  It shows the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City ...
