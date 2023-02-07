Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
NFL World Surprised By Tom Brady, Gisele Development
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly still on speaking terms. While the super-couple got divorced during the fall of 2022, Brady still consulted Bundchen when making his decision to retire from the National Football League. It was Gisele, not Brady, who reportedly pushed for the ...
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
Look: Photo Of Tom Brady's 15-Year-Old Son Going Viral
Tom Brady used his 15-year-old son Jack to have some fun at a former teammate's expense on Wednesday. This morning, Brady posted a photo on his Instagram story of Jack standing back-to-back with Julian Edelman, who was listed at 5-foot-10 throughout his NFL playing career. "Sorry @edelman11 you ...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: NFL Owner's Wife Going Viral At Super Bowl
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, has gone viral throughout the 2022 season. Now, her mother is doing the same. Tavia Hunt, the wife of the Chiefs owner, is going viral on social media on Wednesday night. Like mother, like daughter. "Super Bowl week’s in full swing! ...
Look: Pat McAfee Reacts To Getting Sued By Brett Favre
Media personality and former NFL kicker Pat McAfee is currently being sued by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. McAfee, along with fellow media member Shannon Sharpe and Mississippi Auditor Shad White, are reportedly being sued by Favre for "defamatory allegations" regarding the former star's ...
Chiefs Coordinator News: Spagnuolo Wants to Be a HC, Bieniemy Could Be OC Elsewhere
Super Bowl LVII week has seen both of KC's coordinators comment on coaching jobs.
Breaking: Kelce Parents Make Big Decision On Super Bowl
It's rare for siblings to play each other at the NFL level and even more rare for that moment to happen in the Super Bowl. However, that will be the case this weekend. Philadelphia Eagles star center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce will battle it out for the Lombardi ...
Michael Irvin Taken Off NFL Network Super Bowl Coverage
The former Cowboys receiver strongly denies the accusation.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Ron Rivera's Announcement
When the Washington Commanders take the field in 2023, Sam Howell will likely be the starting quarterback. During an interview with ProFootballTalk this Wednesday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said the team isn't in the mix for the top quarterbacks on the trade market. In fact, he suggested the ...
Sean Payton turned down Cardinals job for 1 reason?
Sean Payton was linked to the Arizona Cardinals even before Kliff Kingsbury was fired, but Payton never really seemed to have interest in the job. There may have been one big reason for that. Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw spoke with some reporters in Arizona on Tuesday ahead of the Super Bowl. Bradshaw, who... The post Sean Payton turned down Cardinals job for 1 reason? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has named his pick for this year's title game. The all-time great tight end is taking the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. "I've got the Eagles. They've just been a complete team throughout the whole year," he ...
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: Jalen Hurts has earned a monster deal; here's how much Eagles should expect to pay franchise QB
What a difference a year makes. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was considered a big question mark after last season's 31-15 wild card playoff loss to the Buccaneers that was more lopsided than the score. The Buccaneers had a huge advantage at quarterback with Tom Brady, who had an MVP-worthy season.
Football World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Blunt Russell Wilson Comment
Sean Payton will coach Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos after one year as a TV analyst. His former FOX colleague, Terry Bradshaw, had some harsh words for Payton's new quarterback. Per Denver's Altitude Sports Radio, Bradshaw said Payton had "no choice" but to work with Wilson after running ...
Football World Reacts To 'Leaked Super Bowl Score'
There are at least some people who believe the final score for Super Bowl LVII has already been decided. At some point in recent days, a "leaked" image of a Pro Football Reference page has been getting passed around on social media. It shows the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City ...
Tennessee Titans Make History With Latest Coaching Hire
The Tennessee Titans revealed who will lead the team's offense next season, as head coach Mike Vrabel promoted passing game coordinator Tim Kelly to the offensive coordinator role vacated by the fired Todd Downing. But that isn't the Titans coaching hire that most around the NFL have taken notice ...
Mike Florio Thinks Longtime NFL Coach Will Be On Hot Seat With Losing Season In 2023
Social media's preeminent NFL hot take machine has a new one fresh out of the oven. Appearing on NBC Sports, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio made a bold prediction for the 2023 NFL. He said that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could be on the hot seat if the team doesn't turn ...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
723K+
Followers
93K+
Post
447M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0