ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosenberg, TX

Missing 15-year-old boy, who is diagnosed with autism, last seen in Rosenberg, police say

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOctP_0kejMeNu00

Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old boy who was diagnosed with autism after he disappeared in Rosenberg Monday evening, according to police.

Police said Jacob Zarr was last seen at the Villages Town Center located in the 1400 block of Stevens Court at about 5:30 p.m.

Jacob was wearing a navy blue hoodie and sweatpants without socks or shoes when he went missing, according to police.

Officials describe Jacob as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. They said he has black hair, brown eyes, and has a light complexion.

If you have any information about Jacob's whereabouts, authorities urge you to contact the Rosenberg Police Department at 832-595-3700.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Man shot, killed after argument with another man in Freeport, police say

FREEPORT, Texas – A man was shot and killed after he was involved in an argument with another person in Freeport late Wednesday, police in Freeport said. Officers with the Freeport Police Department and deputies with Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office received reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of West 10th Street at around 10 p.m.
FREEPORT, TX
KHOU

Court docs: Houston teacher used excessive force, broke student's arm in 3 places during classroom incident

HOUSTON — A Houston teacher has been charged with a felony after investigators said he broke a student's arm during an incident in a classroom last year. George Jimerson, 69, was teaching in the special education classroom at IDEA Hardy on Oct. 6 when he said he tried to stop a student from kicking another student, according to court documents. Investigators said he injured the student over something less threatening.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Elderly woman robbed outside Houston drug store, suspect sought

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division needs your help locating a suspect involved in the robbery of an elderly woman outside a Houston drug store. Officials said the robbery occurred in broad daylight around 2:30 p.m. That's when a 73-year-old woman was walking into a drug store on...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
174K+
Followers
19K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy