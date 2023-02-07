Missing 15-year-old boy, who is diagnosed with autism, last seen in Rosenberg, police say

Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old boy who was diagnosed with autism after he disappeared in Rosenberg Monday evening, according to police.

Police said Jacob Zarr was last seen at the Villages Town Center located in the 1400 block of Stevens Court at about 5:30 p.m.

Jacob was wearing a navy blue hoodie and sweatpants without socks or shoes when he went missing, according to police.

Officials describe Jacob as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. They said he has black hair, brown eyes, and has a light complexion.

If you have any information about Jacob's whereabouts, authorities urge you to contact the Rosenberg Police Department at 832-595-3700.