Baltimore County, MD

Plastic bag ban to take effect in November for Baltimore County residents

By Ashley McDowell
 3 days ago
It was a lengthy Baltimore County Council meeting Monday night, and after a lot of amendments, the “Bring Your Own Bag” Act was approved.

Starting November 1st stores and restaurants in Baltimore County will no longer give plastic carryout bags.

The act requires stores and restaurants to charge a fee for a paper or reusable bag, or you can just bring your own for free.

"Ten percent of the total waste in this country is from plastic bags, it's a very high percentage and we need to take action now," said councilman Wade Kach.

One of the main changes to this bill is the fee. Originally the charge was 10 cents per paper or reusable bag, now the fee is five.

RELATED: Baltimore County council to vote on plastic bag ban

Mom-and-pop shops, defined as local stores with less than four locations, are not included. County Farmers Markets are also exempt.

The fee impacts all shoppers. At one point there was a provision to allow people with state and federal food vouchers to avoid the fee, that measure was killed.

"I will support any efforts to reduce plastic pollution to try to make sure we conserve the precious county resources we are spending on removing litter," said councilman David Marks.

Five of the council members are on board with the change and say they feel this ban will help the environment along with some of the top issues the county is facing with pollution.

Councilman Marks also stated, "Every year, despite the best efforts of our volunteers, like the ones I was with yesterday, the amount of garbage flowing into our Chesapeake Bay seems to increase.”

"We're almost out of landfill space so this is another potential way to help reduce the amount of waste that we produce as Baltimore County citizens," said councilman Mike Ertel.

While the remaining two council members were opposed.

"I don't think that I’ve ever seen on my eight plus years on the council a more convoluted piece of legislation, in fact so convoluted it needed an attempt of 10 amendments to get it right," said councilman Todd Crandell.

"It's not so much choice when people show up at the grocery store and have to pay for a bag whether they want to or not and whether the retailer wants them to or not, so that's where you lose me on the bill," said councilman Julian Jones Jr.

If a business decides to break that plastic bag ban, the county will send a written notice to the business with seven days to stop or face a fine of up to $500.

The council approved a grace period of 90 days after the bill starts it will not issue any penalties.

thisisntnews
3d ago

If it’s about the environment, why are paper bags being taxed too. Wake up people.

foxbaltimore.com

Cockeysville manhunt suspect captured in Harford County, say police

FALLSTON, Md. (WBFF) — 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, the subject of an intense manhunt since Wednesday, is in custody, according to the Harford County Sheriff's office. "Time was on our side. We had eyes on the suspect. We had him pinned down - he was hunkered down," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
waste360.com

Baltimore County Landfill to Use Hawk for Nuisance Birds

Residents of Baltimore County, Md., are sick of the hundreds of birds making their neighborhood trashy each day. The landfill is planning to fight off the pesky crows, seagulls and other avian creatures with the help of Dan Vitilio, a master falconer of more than four decades. After a visit...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore County breaks ground on $6.7M expansion of Woodlawn Senior Center

Maryland and Baltimore County officials broke ground Tuesday on a project that will more than triple the footprint of the Woodlawn Senior Center. The senior center expansion is slated to open in early 2024. During renovations, the recreation center next door will remain open. Seniors will also be able to meet at the Morningstar Baptist Church Outreach Center, located at 6665 Security Blvd.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

3 Harford County schools closed Friday due to police activity in the area

Due to police activity in the Fallston area, and a police-imposed shelter in place, Youth's Benefit Elementary, Fallston Middle, and Fallston High schools are CLOSED today, Friday, February 10, 2023. This means that students will not be able to utilize the Fallston high bus depot for magnet programs. Students who...
CBS Baltimore

Police order residents to shelter-in-place as officers continue pursuit of armed man in Cockeysville

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County police are telling residents in the area of Powers Avenue in Cockeysville to shelter in place as officers continue manhunt for man who allegedly shot at officers.The search for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum has reached more than 24 hours.Police said Linthicum is considered to be "armed and dangerous."Police responded to the home around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a "crisis" situation.Baltimore County police spokesperson Joy Stewart said the officers went into the home, and were escorted by a family member downstairs when an officer was shot multiple times.Stewart said she believes there was a time where Linthicum...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Cockeysville residents say 'people are very tense' as police still search for armed man

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County neighborhood residents are on edge as police search night and day for an armed man who reportedly shot an officer in their area.Those who live in Cockeysville, and in particularly the area of Powers Avenue, were told by police to shelter-in-place until notified.David Emory Linthicum is still on the run after police said he shot an officer multiple times inside a home Wednesday afternoon.Residents in the neighborhood told WJZ they are going to remain inside their homes.Throughout the day, police officers have been searching the area, on the ground and with a helicopter in the sky."It's...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
WBAL Radio

Several Baltimore County schools closed Thursday due to police activity in the area

Due to police activity in the area, the Baltimore County Police Department has recommended that Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) close the following schools today, Thursday, February 9, 2023:. Cockeysville Middle School. Dulaney High School. Mays Chapel Elementary School. Padonia International Elementary School. Pot Spring Elementary School. Warren Elementary School.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

'Ghost' yacht sunk (on purpose) in Chesapeake Bay

GRASONVILLE, Md. — A 53-foot yacht was sunk in the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday to expand a habitat for aquatic life and create an attraction for recreational divers. The unique boat's last voyage was from the Cedar Point Marina near Kent Narrows to an existing artificial reef area near Love Point.
GRASONVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Winning 'Cash-4-Life' lottery ticket sold in Baltimore County

MILFORD MILL, Md. — The Maryland Lottery is looking for the latest winner of its "Cash-4-Life" drawing for Wednesday, Feb. 8 that was sold in Baltimore County. The ticket was sold at the Chadwick Liquors at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner is the fifth person from Maryland who has won the "Cash-4-Life" promotion with Maryland being one of 10 states where the tickets are sold.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore couple says squeegee person threatened them

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was the end of last year when a couple who doesn’t want to be identified said a trip down Pratt Street in Baltimore took a turn for the worse. “We’re sitting at the light and next thing I know this guy just plops on the car on my wife’s side and starts squirting the stuff on the car,” he said.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found shot in vehicle inside South Baltimore, police seeking tips

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man was found shot in a vehicle in South Baltimore on Friday morning. At approximately 7:11AM, officers responded to the 1100 block of Nanticoke Street, for a reportedshooting. Once at the scene, officers located a 37-year-old man, inside of a vehicle, suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
