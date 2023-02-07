Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Suspect accused of shooting 2 Baltimore police officers in custody
BALTIMORE, Md. - A man accused of shooting two officers in Baltimore County has been found and is in custody after a manhunt for the suspect took place. On Thursday evening, the Baltimore County Police Department reported one of its officers was seriously injured in a shooting involving 24-year-old David Linthicum.
fox5dc.com
Marijuana recovered from 13-year-old at Piccowaxen Middle School
WASHINGTON - A plastic bag of marijuana was recovered from a student at Piccowaxen Middle School in Charles County, according to police. Police say a school administrator was made aware of a 13-year-old student in possession of marijuana on Thursday. A plastic bag containing less than 10 grams of marijuana, a vape pen and cartridges was found in the student's locker.
fox5dc.com
Sterling woman who robbed Family Dollar and Little Caesars at gunpoint arrested: police
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Sterling woman was arrested Wednesday after authorities say she robbed two businesses at gunpoint months ago. Briar K. Ford, 34, is accused of robbing the Family Dollar on Enterprise Street in Sterling on November 27, 2022. The next day, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says she held up a Little Caesars on the same street.
fox5dc.com
Combatting the rise in juvenile crime in Prince George's County
OXON HILL, Md. - A community meeting on safety in Prince George's County was packed with people Wednesday night who are fed up with the rise in crime, especially involving teens. Nearly everyone at the meeting inside the Oxon Hill Library shared the same mutual concern — juvenile crime is...
fox5dc.com
Woman kidnapped, robbed of $8,000 in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for two suspects accused of kidnapping a woman and robbing her of $8,000 and jewelry in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday. According to the Metropolitan Police Department the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. in 1500 block of Park Road in Columbia Heights. Police said the two...
fox5dc.com
Aurora Market dealing with harassment
WASHINGTON - Aurora Market's owner is trying to protect his business while still promoting community. The bright pink and purple mural on the outside of Aurora Market in Northwest D.C.’s Parkview neighborhood is the first thing that catches your eye. But when you get a little closer, the neighborhood...
fox5dc.com
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Southeast DC, one man transported to hospital
WASHINGTON - An officer-involved shooting occurred on Good Hope Rd in Southeast D.C. Friday morning. Police say they received a call around 10 a.m. Friday morning of a woman who was struck with a pipe on the 1300 block of Good Hope Rd. While responding to the call, officers witnessed...
fox5dc.com
CVS burglar who hid in bathroom overnight arrested in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. - A CVS burglar who allegedly hid in the store's bathroom after hours was arrested by police on Tuesday. An investigation by Fairfax City police determined that on Jan. 20, Erick Farmer, 44, stayed in the store at 11003 Main Street overnight and took multiple phone accessories. Farmer,...
fox5dc.com
DC rapper accused of firing gun inside Tysons Corner mall pleads guilty
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The D.C. rapper who was accused of firing a gun inside Tysons Corner Center mall in Tysons, Virginia in June 2022 has pled guilty in connection with the incident. On Thursday, Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced that Noah Settles, 23, pled guilty to four felonies in...
fox5dc.com
15-year-old charged with bringing gun to Prince George's County high school
LANHAM, Md. - A 15-year-old is facing charges after bringing a gun to a Prince George's County high school on Wednesday, according to police. The Prince George's County Police Department said around 10:45 a.m. a school security personnel discovered the gun at DuVal High School, located in the 9800 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham.
fox5dc.com
Harriet Tubman statue's staff recovered by police after stolen in December
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A piece of a statue of Harriet Tubman that was stolen when the monument was defaced last December in Annapolis has been recovered by police. Officials at the Banneker-Douglass Museum said officers returned the stolen vévé, or staff, on January 25 that had been stolen from the ‘Araminta with Rifle and Vévé’ monument that sits outside of the building on Franklin Street.
fox5dc.com
Police investigating shooting in Southeast DC, buses delayed on Good Hope Rd.
WASHINGTON - Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Good Hope Rd in Southeast D.C. Friday morning. Buses on Good Hope Rd are experiencing delays in both directions due to police activity, according to WMATA. This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.
fox5dc.com
Maryland drunk driving law has loophole that needs to be closed, advocates say
Maryland lawmakers look to beef up "Noah's Law" The family of a Montgomery County police officer who was killed by a drunk driver says the law bearing his name to stop drunk driving has a massive loophole that needs to be closed. Seven years ago, Montgomery County Police Officer Noah...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County town ends prohibition on backyard chickens
POOLESVILLE, Md. - A town in Montgomery County will be allowing residents to keep chickens on their property. Poolesville in Montgomery County passed an ordinance this week that reverses the prohibition on being able to keep chickens in your backyard. While the county as a whole allows chickens to be...
fox5dc.com
Teens who used USB cord to steal Kia arrested in Prince George's County: police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Two suspects were arrested in Prince George's County after stealing a Kia using a USB charging cord, according to police. The Prince George's County Police Department said around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday officers spotted the Kia driving in Capitol Heights after being reported stolen in a neighboring jurisdiction.
fox5dc.com
Man dead after shooting in Laurel; suspect at large
LAUREL, Md. - A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning in Laurel. Anne Arundel County Police say the shooting was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 3500 block of Russett Green East. At a press conference at the scene, Corporal Chris Anderson said the man died at the...
fox5dc.com
More than $500K worth of narcotics, 60 pounds of marijuana found in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - More than $500K worth of narcotics were found in Fairfax County, officials say. Narcotics detectives learned a man was transporting drugs into the county from out of state, and on Tuesday, detectives saw the man enter the county and stopped him. Officials found...
fox5dc.com
Crime wave plagues Adams Morgan businesses
Frustration is growing among business owners and residents in the Adams Morgan area of D.C. over a rise in crimes like vandalism and robbery. FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke to some of those victims.
fox5dc.com
5 Metro stations to see increased police presence starting Friday
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Metro riders will see an increased police presence at some stations starting Friday as part of Metro's new partnership with DC Police to reduce crime. DC Police is partnering with Metro Transit Police with two officers per station on patrol. The first five stations to...
fox5dc.com
1 dead after fiery crash involving school bus in Prince George's County
BRANDYWINE, Md. - A motorcyclist is dead after a fiery crash on Wendesday involving a school bus in Prince George's County, according to authorities. Prince George's County Fire officials said the incident happened around 4:29 p.m. in the 11200 block of Brandywine Road, near Northgate Parkway in Brandywine. According to...
