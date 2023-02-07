ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A piece of a statue of Harriet Tubman that was stolen when the monument was defaced last December in Annapolis has been recovered by police. Officials at the Banneker-Douglass Museum said officers returned the stolen vévé, or staff, on January 25 that had been stolen from the ‘Araminta with Rifle and Vévé’ monument that sits outside of the building on Franklin Street.

