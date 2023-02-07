ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Suspect accused of shooting 2 Baltimore police officers in custody

BALTIMORE, Md. - A man accused of shooting two officers in Baltimore County has been found and is in custody after a manhunt for the suspect took place. On Thursday evening, the Baltimore County Police Department reported one of its officers was seriously injured in a shooting involving 24-year-old David Linthicum.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Marijuana recovered from 13-year-old at Piccowaxen Middle School

WASHINGTON - A plastic bag of marijuana was recovered from a student at Piccowaxen Middle School in Charles County, according to police. Police say a school administrator was made aware of a 13-year-old student in possession of marijuana on Thursday. A plastic bag containing less than 10 grams of marijuana, a vape pen and cartridges was found in the student's locker.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman kidnapped, robbed of $8,000 in Northwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - Police are searching for two suspects accused of kidnapping a woman and robbing her of $8,000 and jewelry in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday. According to the Metropolitan Police Department the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. in 1500 block of Park Road in Columbia Heights. Police said the two...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Aurora Market dealing with harassment

WASHINGTON - Aurora Market's owner is trying to protect his business while still promoting community. The bright pink and purple mural on the outside of Aurora Market in Northwest D.C.’s Parkview neighborhood is the first thing that catches your eye. But when you get a little closer, the neighborhood...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

CVS burglar who hid in bathroom overnight arrested in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. - A CVS burglar who allegedly hid in the store's bathroom after hours was arrested by police on Tuesday. An investigation by Fairfax City police determined that on Jan. 20, Erick Farmer, 44, stayed in the store at 11003 Main Street overnight and took multiple phone accessories. Farmer,...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

DC rapper accused of firing gun inside Tysons Corner mall pleads guilty

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The D.C. rapper who was accused of firing a gun inside Tysons Corner Center mall in Tysons, Virginia in June 2022 has pled guilty in connection with the incident. On Thursday, Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced that Noah Settles, 23, pled guilty to four felonies in...
TYSONS, VA
fox5dc.com

15-year-old charged with bringing gun to Prince George's County high school

LANHAM, Md. - A 15-year-old is facing charges after bringing a gun to a Prince George's County high school on Wednesday, according to police. The Prince George's County Police Department said around 10:45 a.m. a school security personnel discovered the gun at DuVal High School, located in the 9800 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham.
LANHAM, MD
fox5dc.com

Harriet Tubman statue's staff recovered by police after stolen in December

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A piece of a statue of Harriet Tubman that was stolen when the monument was defaced last December in Annapolis has been recovered by police. Officials at the Banneker-Douglass Museum said officers returned the stolen vévé, or staff, on January 25 that had been stolen from the ‘Araminta with Rifle and Vévé’ monument that sits outside of the building on Franklin Street.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County town ends prohibition on backyard chickens

POOLESVILLE, Md. - A town in Montgomery County will be allowing residents to keep chickens on their property. Poolesville in Montgomery County passed an ordinance this week that reverses the prohibition on being able to keep chickens in your backyard. While the county as a whole allows chickens to be...
POOLESVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Man dead after shooting in Laurel; suspect at large

LAUREL, Md. - A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning in Laurel. Anne Arundel County Police say the shooting was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 3500 block of Russett Green East. At a press conference at the scene, Corporal Chris Anderson said the man died at the...
LAUREL, MD
fox5dc.com

Crime wave plagues Adams Morgan businesses

Frustration is growing among business owners and residents in the Adams Morgan area of D.C. over a rise in crimes like vandalism and robbery. FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke to some of those victims.
fox5dc.com

5 Metro stations to see increased police presence starting Friday

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Metro riders will see an increased police presence at some stations starting Friday as part of Metro's new partnership with DC Police to reduce crime. DC Police is partnering with Metro Transit Police with two officers per station on patrol. The first five stations to...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy