Teller County, CO

Man arrested on drug charges in Teller County

By Ashley Eberhardt
 3 days ago

(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — A 24-year-old Teller County man is under arrest on drug charges after authorities found multiple types of narcotics and drug paraphernalia in his home.

According to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), around 1 p.m. on Feb. 5, the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Team executed a search warrant in the 900 block of South Woodland Avenue just outside of Woodland Park.

During the search, the Narcotics Team found:

  • 108 fentanyl pills
  • 2.6 grams of methamphetamine
  • 7 loaded needles of heroin
  • 59 Seroquel pills
  • 66 Trazadone pills
  • .55 grams of heroin
  • 400 ml of an unknown liquid substance
  • A loaded pistol
Courtesy: Teller County Sheriff’s Office

24-year-old Cody Dillon Haakensen, a resident of the home, was arrested and taken to TCSO on the following charges:

  • Two counts of Drug Felonies – Special Offender
  • Unlawful Distribution, Manufacturing, Dispensing, or Sale of a Class 2 Drug
  • Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance – Class 4
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Haakensen’s bond was set at $50,000. He is due in court Feb. 27.

