Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
Unique $9.9M library and YMCA combo to open in Rock Island
The Rock Island Public Library and Two Rivers YMCA wrote a new chapter in their new shared history Tuesday. The two vital organizations now share a new home — 2715 30th Street, Rock Island, the former Tri-City Jewish Center of the Quad Cities — one of just three North American sites that include a YMCA and full Library branch under one roof.
KWQC
Generations for tea, Moline Parks and Recreation
A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago. Rock Island Fire Department promotes 4, including assistant fire chief. Updated: 4 hours ago. Tuesday Rock Island Fire Chief Robert Graff announced four new...
KWQC
Rock Island looks to expand Cultural Liaison program
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island is looking to expand a program aimed at helping migrant communities better understand city processes. The city council recently renewed the contract for its Cultural Liaison at the Jan. 23 meeting. Since the 1980s community gardens in Rock Island have been growing all...
KWQC
Tappas Steakhouse in Davenport closes after 41 years of service
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tappas Steakhouse in Davenport closed the doors for the final time on Monday. After 41 years of business, owners Cliff and Jan Tappa have decided its time to retire. What began as a sports bar in 1982 grew to be much more than that for Cliff...
977wmoi.com
DeDecker Family, Cambridge, Named IL Pork Family of the Year 2023
Each year, the Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) honors a pork producing family who has contributed to the long-term success of the industry through leadership and pork promotion on the local and state levels. In 2023, IPPA proudly recognizes the DeDecker family of Cambridge as the IPPA Family of the Year.
KWQC
Davenport park to get new obstacle play feature
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Emis Park is set to get a new obstacle play feature, according to Davenport City officials. The new play feature is part of the ARPA park improvements, according to a Facebook post by city officials. The park will replace the current structure, city officials said. Installation...
KWQC
Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods
The QCHA Lady Blues is the only high school girls ice hockey team in the state of Iowa. Jury reaches verdict in Genesis Medical Center malpractice lawsuit. A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago.
KWQC
Muscatine Parks and Recreation to host job fair
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a job fair this weekend. The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will host the job fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday in the Clubhouse of the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course to recruit dependable, hardworking individuals to fill seasonal positions for the spring and summer of 2023, stated a media release from parks and recreation officials.
KWQC
Country Style Ice Cream moving locations
DAVENPORT, Iowa, and BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport ice cream shop will be relocating, but good news, the business will not be moving too far away. Country Style Ice Cream announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that the business will be relocating its Utica Ridge shop to Bettendorf, 3591 Tanglefoot Lane, this spring.
KWQC
Preliminary hearing for Oglesby
A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago. Rock Island Fire Department promotes 4, including assistant fire chief. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tuesday Rock Island Fire Chief Robert Graff announced four new...
ourquadcities.com
Widower wins $4M in medical malpractice suit against Genesis
On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen (Kathy) Hazen, who died after “a botched surgery and lack of proper care” at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport nearly seven years ago, according to a release Wednesday from the family’s law firm.
KWQC
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of Bettendorf residents pushed back at a plan that could bring new commercial and multi-family units to the neighborhood at an informal meeting Wednesday. The development site is on the corner of Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive. Rock Island-based E&A Enterprises LLC...
Daily Iowan
Iowa rest areas get adult changing rooms to help caregivers of people with disabilities
Adult changing rooms will soon be available for use in Johnson County on Interstate 380 to assist caregivers of people with disabilities. The Iowa Department of Transportation is adding adult changing rooms to four interstate rest areas this year, including on Interstate 380 northbound between Iowa City and Cedar Rapids and on Interstate 80 westbound near Tiffin.
KWQC
Rock Island-Milan School District opens new $10.8 million addition at high school
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of its new $10.8 million addition that began in August 2021. According to the district’s website, the project includes a major entrance renovation and addition that will have new security features and will house the main, athletic, and nurse’s office in the same location. A new streamlined drop-off area and more staff parking will improve congestion in the parking lot. A new cafeteria and learning spaces were also a part of the project.
aledotimesrecord.com
See who bought and sold property in Galesburg and Knox County Feb. 2-8
GALESBURG — The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of Feb. 2 to Feb. 8. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.
Rock Island Police Department re-accredited for 3rd consecutive term
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Police Department has successfully renewed its accreditation status for the third straight term, according to a new release from the agency. Police Chief Richard Landi announced on Wednesday, Feb. 8 that the department had achieved re-accreditation status under the Illinois Law Enforcement...
KWQC
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Davenport location
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bed Bath & Beyond has announced closings of hundreds of stores across the U.S. and this week the Quad Cities location has officially been added to the list. The Davenport Bed Bath & Beyond location, 4022 East 53 Street, as of Tuesday, has officially been added...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Musco, Kent to make presentations to Council Thursday
Three presentations are on the Muscatine City Council agenda for their February in-depth meeting, including one of proposed updates to the building code regulations. The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. this evening in the Council Chambers of Muscatine City Hall. The public is welcomed to attend the meeting...
This Iowa Beach Will Reopen This Summer With A New Inflatable Playground
After being closed last summer, a Scott County beach will open again this year with some new additions. Over 3 years of restoration work has gone into the lakes at West Lake Park. Finally, this summer, the West Lake Beach will reopen. In case you forgot, we were in a...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate theft at Rock Island Hy-Vee, 2 wanted men
The QCHA Lady Blues is the only high school girls ice hockey team in the state of Iowa. Jury reaches verdict in Genesis Medical Center malpractice lawsuit. A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago.
Comments / 0