CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner BitNile Pulls 6,500 Rigs from former Compute North Site
BitNile, a subsidiary of publicly traded Ault Alliance (AULT), is removing 6,572 mining rigs from a Texas facility that was formerly owned by Compute North, calling the site "no longer economically viable." With 300...
CoinDesk
Uniswap Vote on BNB Deployment Ends With Silicon Valley’s A16Z on Losing Side
Community members of Uniswap, the leading decentralized crypto exchange (DEX), voted to deploy to Binance's BNB blockchain using the Wormhole bridge, the culmination of abehind-the-scenes political battle that ended with the big Silicon Valley venture-capital project backer Andreesen Horowitz (a16z) on the losing side.
CoinDesk
Web3 Gaming Platform Ajuna Raises $5M in New Private Financing
Decentralized gaming platform Ajuna Network has raised $5 million in a new private funding round led by blockchain-focused venture capital firm CMCC Global. The announcement coincided with the Friday launch of the startup's "Awesome Ajuna Avatars" non-fungible token (NFT) game collection, which is inspired by the company's flagship game, BattleMogs.
CoinDesk
OP Token Falls After Surprise Optimism Airdrop
Optimism Network conducted a surprise token airdrop Thursday, sending 11.7 million governance tokens to more than 300,000 wallets, according to ablog post by layer 2 blockchain's caretaker group, Optimism Collective. Optimism's airdrop is...
CoinDesk
Bank of America: Innovation to Expand Decentralized Finance Functionality Over Time
The correction in digital asset markets last year led to a shift in focus and capital from speculative trading to projects with real-world functionality. However, decentralized finance's (DeFi) current functionality "barely scratches the surface," Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report Wednesday.
CoinDesk
Tron Blockchain Commits $100M in Grants to AI-Focused Projects
The Tron blockchain has committed over $100 million to teams utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) within their blockchain applications as the technology gains steam among investors. The initiative aims to support developers researching the use...
CoinDesk
DeFi Giant MakerDAO to Introduce Aave Rival Dubbed Spark Protocol
MakerDAO, thedecentralized finance (DeFi) giant that facilitates the generation of the DAI stablecoin, is releasing a lending platform that will rival Aave, one of Ethereum's largest DeFi products. Spark Protocol, which is a fork...
CoinDesk
The Future of Financial Planning Lies in AI and Blockchain
The integration of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) technology in financial planning and portfolio construction holds immense potential for efficiency, accuracy and security in the industry. The use of blockchain and AI in this...
CoinDesk
FanDuel Co-Founders Raise $4M for Digital Music Collectible Startup Vault
Vault, a digital music collectible (DMC) format created by co-founders of sports betting giant FanDuel, has raised $4 million in a Series A funding round led by Placeholder VC. The funding will go toward furthering the DMC format and accelerating development of an open-source Vault protocol, according to a press release.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Digihost Completes Controversial Power Plant Acquisition, Doubling Energy Capacity
Almost two years after first announcing the planned acquisition of a natural gas power plant in the state of New York, bitcoin mining firm Digihost (DGHI) said it has completed the purchase. The Toronto-based...
CoinDesk
Cardano DEX SundaeSwap Floats First On-Chain Governance Proposal
Prominent Cardano-based decentralized exchange (DEX) SundaeSwap has floated its firston-chain governance proposal, developers said Tuesday. Voting on the proposal is scheduled to run until Feb. 19. "Until now, exactly how that governance should take...
CoinDesk
Supporting Women in the Web3 Workplace: Insights and Best Practices With Chelsea Maclin
Kamz is joined byChelsea Cain Maclin, R Labs's brand and community-marketing master. She is also co-founder of R Planet NFTs. Previously, she was Vice President of Marketing for Bumble where she led brand, marketing, and partnerships teams, and helped scale the business to 100M downloads and a $12B IPO. She's also an active angel investor, focusing on womxn and BIPOC founders, within sustainable consumer packed goods (CPG), mental health, and safety sectors. In 2019, Chelsea was named as one of Business Insider's 20 CMOs to Watch.
CoinDesk
FTX Lawyers Sullivan & Cromwell Bill $7.5M for First 19 Day's Bankruptcy Work
Law firm Sullivan & Cromwell billed $7.5 million for work on the FTX bankruptcy case in November, a period covering just 19 days, a Tuesdaycourt filing shows. The firm – whose appointment raised qualms...
CoinDesk
Trial Lawyer Breaks Down Legal Considerations for NFTs and Trademark Law
Creating digital art via a non-fungible token (NFT) that closely reflects something created by a brand may not be enough to keep some creators from facing legal ramifications, said David Leichtman, a managing partner at law firm Leichtman Law PLLC.
CoinDesk
Hermès Wins Trademark Lawsuit Against MetaBirkins NFTs, Setting Powerful Precedent for NFT Creators
Afterseveral days of deliberation, the nine-person jury in the copyright infringement trial between Hèrmes and non-fungible token (NFT) artist Mason Rothschild ruled Wednesday in favor of the French luxury brand. The Hermès lawsuit...
CoinDesk
Judge Denies Bankman-Fried's Bail Modification Proposal; Super Bowl Will Not Have Crypto Ads This Year
The Hash" team discusses today's top headlines, including a federal judge rejecting a joint request to modify Sam Bankman-Fried's bail conditions to allow him to use certain messaging tools. Separately, Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX says allegations made by Binance are "false and unsubstantiated." Plus, why viewers won't see any crypto ads in this year's Super Bowl.
CoinDesk
EminiFX CEO Eddy Alexandre Set to Plead Guilty to Role in Alleged $59M Ponzi Scheme
The CEO of cryptocurrency and forex trading platform EminiFX is now expected to plead guilty for his role in an alleged fraud that federal prosecutors say duped investors out of $59 million. Eddy Alexandre,...
