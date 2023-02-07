Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Kamz is joined byChelsea Cain Maclin, R Labs’s brand and community-marketing master. She is also co-founder of R Planet NFTs. Previously, she was Vice President of Marketing for Bumble where she led brand, marketing, and partnerships teams, and helped scale the business to 100M downloads and a $12B IPO. She’s also an active angel investor, focusing on womxn and BIPOC founders, within sustainable consumer packed goods (CPG), mental health, and safety sectors. In 2019, Chelsea was named as one of Business Insider’s 20 CMOs to Watch.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO