Bed Bath & Beyond announces 7 additional stores to close in New Jersey
Stores in Elizabeth, Paramus, Watchung, Marlton, Manahawkin, North Brunswick and Ramsey will be closing.
Free Coffee This Weekend at Wawa and Dunkin’ in Honor of the Super Bowl
This weekend just got a little better. You can get a free cup of coffee at Wawa and Dunkin' in honor of the Super Bowl. Go Birds. Yes, it's true. 6ABC is reporting that all Wawa stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware are treating you to one free cup of coffee on Sunday, leading up to the big game (until kickoff at 6:30pm).
Get Ready for The 2nd Annual Restaurant Week in Ewing, NJ
Need a break from cooking? No problem. Ewing's 2nd Annual Restaurant Week kicks off on Saturday, February 25th and runs until Friday, March 3rd, according to the town's official website. Make plans now to go. This is the perfect time to discover new restaurants in town or support your favorites....
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in New Jersey - National Pizza Day
New Jersey - Whether you're looking for a quick or a big slice, there are many places to satisfy your cravings for a slice of pizza in New Jersey. Many residents and pizza makers are known for their ardent devotion to their neighborhood pizzerias and joints, and most Jersey locals have their favorite spots. While there are many styles to choose from, New Jersey's best pizza is truly regional, and not everyone will enjoy the same thing.
Beloved Jersey Shore chicken place opening in Marlton, NJ
Which came first, the Chicken or the Egg? Well actually, The Chicken or the Egg, which is an incredible chicken place also known as "Chegg" to the locals, came first to Beach Haven on Long Beach Island and is now opening its second location in The Shoppes at Renaissance Square at 121 Route 70 in Marlton.
Rack ’em up: The 14 best spots to play pool in NJ
Playing pool is a lot more popular in New Jersey than we thought. We took a call the other day on a completely separate topic and the caller mentioned that she was in a pool league. Within a few minutes, the lines were jammed with people talking about their billiards...
Reserve Valentines Day Specials With A New Jersey Irish Twist
There are so many great ideas and deals floating around for Valentine’s Day so I wanted to fill you in on a few more. If you’re stuck at procrastination station you’ll need this info before the big day! Check it out!. Needless to say, I love the...
18 of New Jersey’s Best Wings are in South Jersey
A new list put together by NJ.com of the 52 best places to get wings in New Jersey includes 18 restaurants and bars right here in South Jersey. Not all wings are created equal. Some are plumper than others, some come unsplit, some are wet, and some are dry. And...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
The New Jersey cheesesteak David Portnoy gave a 9+ to
When it comes to pizza ratings, David Portnoy may be one of the greatest influencers in New Jersey. His "One Bite" reviews have gotten millions of hits. After which, people line up at said pizza places across New Jersey to sample a slice. You can check out his top twenty pizza reviews here.
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
This Amazing Restaurant Has Been Named The Most Romantic In New Jersey
Love is in the air this week since Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Wouldn't you want to take your sweetheart to the most romantic restaurant in all of New Jersey?. There are so many amazing places to have a romantic meal, from North Jersey restaurants overlooking the New York skyline to Jersey Shore restaurants overlooking the ocean, there is no shortage of possibilities.
Unique healthy and delicious fast food chain expanding in NJ
The idea of Mediterranean food as a chain is nothing new. Take, for instance, Zoes, which has locations in New Jersey and around the country. But no one‘s done it like Hummus Republic. There they have a variety of hummus selections, combined with their formatted offerings of bowls, pitas...
Celebrated 142-Year-Old New Jersey Church Sadly Faces Demolition
We have so many historic buildings in New Jersey. Many of them go back hundreds and hundreds of years. Many of these buildings are churches. My church was established in 1882. This is such an amazing building situated in the quaint little town of Island Heights. Another beautiful church that...
This Bargain Grocery Store Just Opened a Third New Jersey Location
There's a new spot to grab your groceries in Monmouth County. It's always exciting when a new store opens up in New Jersey, especially when it's not too far from home. It's even better when it's a store we don't have many of in The Garden State. What do you...
Amazing South Jersey Woman is NJ’s Oldest Person at 107
Lucia DeClerck says the secret to a long life is eating nine gin-soaked raisins a day. She should know, she recently celebrated her 107th birthday. The South Jersey woman is thought to be the oldest resident of New Jersey. Jersey Shore Online caught up with DeClerck's 87-year-old son and 57-year-old...
MEGA CHEGG! The Chicken or The Egg Unveils Marlton, NJ Restaurant
Some say you can have too much of a good thing. We say, when it comes to The Chicken or The Egg, that sentiment doesn't apply. The favorite of the Jersey Shore's new restaurant location in Marlton is bigger and better than ever. This is a MEGA CHEGG!. Chegg is...
Bent Iron Brewery Being Built in Hamilton Township, NJ
Oh, you're going to love this news if you're a beer drinker. There's a new brewery being built in Hamilton Township (Mercer County), according to Mayor Jeff Martin's social media. It will be the very FIRST brewery in town. I love the name. It's called the Bent Iron Brewing Company....
Travel Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Ultimate Weekend Getaway
After this long winter is over, or even before, we're all going to want to have a weekend getaway, and now a major publication has revealed the best weekend getaway New Jersey has to offer. The weekend getaway that is suggested as the best one in the Garden State by...
A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ
If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
