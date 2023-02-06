ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Detroit News

Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and when pop music gets personal

Miley Cyrus is back on top of the pop charts, and she arrived there with a little help from Taylor Swift. Not explicitly, mind you. Swift is not credited as a guest or a writer on Cyrus' new song "Flowers," which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart this week. But her influence, her ethos, is all over it.
RadarOnline

Nasty Courtroom War: Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Demands Duchess Of Sussex Turn Over Private Emails With Oprah As Part Of Defamation Battle

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha has demanded the Duchess of Sussex turn over private communications with the royal family as part of their ongoing court battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Samantha Markle has fired off a list of documents that she wants Markle to turn over immediately. Back in March 2022, Samantha sued the Duchess of Sussex for defamation. In her lawsuit, she took issue with comments that Meghan has made both publicly and during her interview with Oprah Winfrey and the 2020 biography Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Samantha accused...
The Independent

Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral

Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
POPSUGAR

Taylor Swift's Grammys Nails Are a Tribute to "Midnights"

Image Source: Getty / Allen J. Schaben / Contributor. Taylor Swift is fully in her "Midnights" era. The singer arrived at the 2023 Grammys red carpet in a gorgeous two-piece Roberto Cavalli gown, which was accented by matching chrome nails. For the manicure, Swift's nails were filed into a short...
The Independent

Fans love how supportive Taylor Swift was of ex-boyfriend Harry Styles during 2023 Grammys

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift have been praised as displaying friendship goals after the former couple was seen supporting one another during the 2023 Grammys.On Sunday 5 February, Styles, 29, and Swift, 33, who dated briefly between 2012 and 2013, reunited at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. During the ceremony, the pair was photographed talking in the crowd, with photos showing Styles and Swift exchanging a fist bump.“Now this is a another historic #Grammys moment. During Steve Lacy’s performance, Taylor Swift snuck over to talk to Harry Styles. They hug and talk for a long time over his...
wegotthiscovered.com

Taylor Swift completely eclipses John Mayer’s tour announcement by teasing new ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, and Swifties are onto her

Taylor Swift said it herself: she is a mastermind. Her latest Machiavellian plan, fans believe, concerns the release of the teaser for the much-anticipated third music video from her 2022 album Midnights for the song “Lavender Haze,” which just happened to fall on the same day her ex-boyfriend and Swiftie public enemy #1 John Mayer decided to announce he’s going on tour.
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Jay-Z Shut Out as Taylor Swift and Adele Win One Award Each and Bonnie Raitt Surprises

DJ Khaled and Jay-Z closed out the 2023 Grammys with a dramatic performance of “God Did,” but the two rappers went home from the awards show empty-handed as both lost all of the awards for which they were nominated. Khaled went into the show with six nods while Jay-Z had five. Similarly, past Grammy darlings Taylor Swift and Adele each only won one award despite multiple nominations.More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Grammys Moments: Beyoncé's Big Night, Harry Styles' Big Win and Hip-Hop's Big TributeGrammys: Jill Biden Honors Iranian Singer With Inaugural Song for Social Change Special Merit Award After Viral...
WHAS 11

Lea Michele Says She Reached Out to 'Glee' Co-Stars After Bullying Backlash

Lea Michele is reflecting on past dramas, and her efforts to rectify mistakes. In a recent chat with Interview magazine, the Funny Girl star was asked about the reports and stories of alleged mean-spirited behavior on the set of Glee, with several cast members claiming Michele treated her co-stars poorly during the filming of the series.
WHAS 11

Katherine Schwarzenegger Reveals Biggest Change When It Comes to Having 2 Kids With Chris Pratt (Exclusive)

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are still settling in to life with two tiny daughters, but they are making it work -- and using the experience for inspiration!. Katherine sat down with ET's Rachel Smith in New York recently, while promoting her new children's book, Good Night, Sister, and she opened up about having recently welcomed a new baby girl last May.
WHAS 11

Kaley Cuoco on Preparing for Baby and Acting While Pregnant (Exclusive)

Kaley Cuoco knows that she and partner Tom Pelphrey are going to be two different parents -- and that's OK. During a chat with ET's Deidre Behar, ahead of her latest Priceline Super Bowl spot, the mommy-to-be shared that unlike her man, she hasn't prepped a thing. "I have no...

