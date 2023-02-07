Read full article on original website
Portland 81, Pacific 73
PACIFIC (12-14) Avdalovic 2-8 0-0 5, Odum 2-10 3-4 7, Williams 1-5 2-2 5, Boone 8-14 1-2 22, Martindale 4-6 0-0 10, Ivy-Curry 4-8 0-0 10, Denson 1-5 2-3 4, Beard 1-3 0-0 2, Outlaw 1-1 3-4 5, Richards 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 25-62 12-16 73.
Omot powers North Dakota to 86-63 rout over Denver
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — B.J. Omot scored 16 points to propel North Dakota to an 86-63 victory over Denver on Thursday night. Omot added nine rebounds for the Fightin' Hawks (9-17, 3-10 Summit League). Matt Norman scored 15 points with five rebounds and Tsotne Tsartsidze scored 15.
No. 4 Arizona 85, California 62
ARIZONA (22-3) A.Tubelis 11-15 1-2 23, Ballo 6-8 2-6 14, Kriisa 0-7 0-0 0, Ramey 2-7 1-2 7, Henderson 4-10 0-2 11, Larsson 6-7 1-3 16, Boswell 3-9 1-2 10, Bal 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Borovicanin 1-1 0-0 2, Veesaar 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-67 6-17 85.
Notre Dame girls show offensive improvement in loss to Southern Garrett
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame girls basketball weren’t able to get a win Thursday against Southern Garrett (Md.), but it did more than double its point total from the last time it played the Rams. The Irish lost 71-21 Thursday at home on Angelo Basile Court....
AP PHOTOS: LeBron James' run to the NBA scoring record
Associated Press photographers have captured LeBron James for the entirety of his 20-year career, starting from when he was an 18-year-old rookie to now as a 38-year-old who just became the most prolific scorer in NBA history. That covers both his stints in Cleveland, his two championships in Miami, the...
Young scores 36 as Hawks beat short-handed Suns 116-107
ATLANTA (AP) — Seeing his short-handed team struggle in a loss to Atlanta only made Phoenix coach Monty Williams all the more eager to see Kevin Durant in a Suns uniform. Trae Young scored 25 of his 36 points in the second half and the Hawks beat the Suns, still awaiting the arrival of the newly acquired Durant, 116-107 on Thursday night.
Freeman leads Milwaukee over Davis, Detroit Mercy 94-89
MILWAUKEE (AP) — BJ Freeman posted a double-double to help offset a 42-point night from Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis and Milwaukee held off the Titans 94-89 on Thursday night. Freeman finished with 26 points and 10 assists for the Panthers (17-8, 11-4 Horizon League) who led by 19 at...
Hamlin joins medical staff that saved his life at NFL Honors
PHOENIX (AP) — Damar Hamlin has made his second appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week, joining the first responders who helped save his life onstage at the “NFL Honors.”. The Buffalo Bills safety received the NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award on Wednesday, a little more than a...
