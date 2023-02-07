ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

2 injured in Clarksville crash involving motorcycle

By Craig Anderson
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
Two people were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle on Providence Boulevard in Clarksville Monday night.

The collision happened around 7:20 p.m. near Plum Street, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Both lanes of traffic on Providence Boulevard between Beech Street and Oak Street had to be shut down as a result of the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken by a Life Flight helicopter to a Nashville hospital and the driver of the vehicle was taken to Tennova Healthcare by EMS. The severity of the injuries for each person involved in this collision are unknown.

Fatal Accident Crash Investigators are working the scene, says the police department. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Related
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Accident

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was trapped under a machine at White Drive Motors and Steering on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the man’s leg and arm were trapped. He was freed by employees before authorities arrived.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Friends, neighbors react following fatal Hendersonville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police filled the 100 block of Cole Court Wednesday afternoon after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed there. “My dad came in saying he heard five shots go off,” Kaylee Boak, who lives nearby, said. “It sounded like fireworks. My mom came downstairs and yelled at us to lock the doors.”
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
clarksvilletoday.com

Kevonni Young charged with DUI after traffic stop in Clarksville

21-year-old Kevonni Young was driving a Chevrolet Silverado near Outlaw Field Road / Airport Road late Saturday evening when Clarksville Police Officer Marcus Lax says he observed the vehicle weaving between lanes of travel. He initiated a traffic stop and noted Kevonni Young appeared intoxicated. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, and charged with DUI.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvilletoday.com

Omar Obregon-Cuebas avoids DUI by getting out of car at Walmart

24-year-old Omar Obregon-Cuebas was charged with public intoxication on February 4th by Officer Matthew Johnson of the Clarksville Police Department. A citizen called 911 to report a drunk near the Sango Walmart, who was reportedly driving all over the road, and nearly hit another vehicle before pulling into the Walmart parking lot. The officer arrived and located Omar, who was exiting his blue Toyota Corolla. Omar admitted to drinking White Claws and stated he was too drunk to be driving and just wanted to go home. The officer transported him to booking, where he was charged with public intoxication.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wnky.com

UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly crash in Simpson County

FRANKLIN, Ky. – Authorities have released the names of two people who died in a fatal crash in Simpson County. On Tuesday, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic collision at 250 Round Pond Church Road. Authorities say a vehicle left the road and struck a...
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

HPD: CCHS student had machete, brass knucks in vehicle on campus

A Christian County High School student was arrested Thursday for allegedly having a machete, brass knuckles and knives inside his vehicle that was parked in the school parking lot. Hopkinsville Police Captain Rico Rodriguez says a school resource officer was conducting a safety sweep of the facility when he observed...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas. The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire in Franklin, KY

The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash. Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire …. The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash. Bill to rename portion of John...
FRANKLIN, KY
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies from injuries in wreck on Providence Boulevard

Update, 8:50 a.m. Tuesday: The motorcyclist, 23-year-old Christopher Taylor of Clarksville, has died as a result of his injuries, Beaubien said. Taylor had been traveling southbound on Providence when the driver of the minivan tried to make a left hand turn into 502 Providence Blvd. and crossed into his lane of traffic, causing the two vehicles to collide, Beaubien said.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting

Authorities have released the name of a man that was found deceased on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville after a report of shots fired Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they received several calls of shots fired just after 11 pm and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville partially in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Hazelwood Road back open after large tree removed

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large tree has fallen across Hazelwood Road, and it will cause traffic problems in the area this morning, according to Clarksville Police. Hazelwood is closed between Man of War Boulevard and Heather Drive. It is unknown when the road will be reopened, according...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Truck fire closes interstate in Sumner County

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews from multiple agencies worked to put out a large vehicle fire on the interstate early Wednesday morning in Sumner County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a truck hauling paper products caught fire on I-65 North at mile marker 100 in Millersville. The truck driver was not injured in the fire.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

