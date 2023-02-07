NOPD searching for suspect in 2021 homicide

The New Orleans Police Department has released new surveillance video of a man and a car they say were involved in a deadly shooting more than a year ago.

That shooting happened October 30, 2021, on Bullard Avenue near the I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East.

Police say the man seen in the photo shot Lashawn Kinney, 22. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Kinney lying near an SUV. He later died at the hospital.

Photo credit New Orleans Police Department

Investigators are now asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. If you know who the suspect is, call the NOPD at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.