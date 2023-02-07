North Canton levy requests rejected from May ballot

The Stark County Board of Elections Tuesday morning rejected two proposed North Canton levy requests from the May ballot.

The board's attorney Assistant Stark County Prosecutor Deborah Dawson advised the board that state law did not allow proposed replacement property-tax levies of a fixed duration to be on the ballot prior to the general election of the year the levies they would replace were set to expire.

Dawson said both proposed levy increases seek to replace levies that will expire in 2024. The resolution language, approved by North Canton council on Jan. 23 and filed with the Board of Elections Jan. 24, said the road and storm sewer levies are each the "replacement of one (1) mill of an existing levy and an increase of (1) mill."

The two proposed five-year levies — each a 1-mill replacement and 1-mill increase — would each increase the cost to the owner of a $100,000 house by nearly $48 a year if approved, according to the Stark County Auditor's Office. Each levy would raise $1.03 million a year, an increase from the current $385,496.

Therefore, the earliest North Canton's proposed levies could be on the ballot would be the general election in November 2024.

Dawson said North Canton council could have placed entirely new additional levies, not connected to the current ones, on the ballot for May. But it can't do so now as the filing deadline for issues was Feb. 1.

City Administrator Patrick DeOrio said the city is prepared to go to court in hopes of forcing the Stark County Board of Elections to include the issues on the May 2 primary.

With North Canton threatening litigation, the board members met Tuesday in executive session with Dawson for nearly half an hour to discuss imminent court action. None of the four members publicly questioned Dawson's legal analysis.

No representative of North Canton sought to address the Board of Elections at its Tuesday meeting.

North Canton council held a special meeting Tuesday evening. It approved two revised levy resolutions stated as being "a resolution for the submission of the question of a replacement and increase tax levy" rather than an "additional tax levy." And it cites the part of state law cited by North Canton's law director Wayne Boyer as allowing the replacement levies to be on this year's May ballot. It appeared the city's attorneys believe that if council approved the slightly revised resolutions retroactively, it would aid the city's legal arguments in court.

However, Dawson said the council's actions Tuesday did nothing to help the city get its issues on the ballot. Because the approval of the revised resolutions took place after that Feb. 1 filing deadline. And even if council could go back in time, state law would prohibit such replacement levies from being on the May ballot anyway because she doesn't believe the state law provision cited by Boyer applies to the proposed levies.

Anger in North Canton

Councilman At-Large Daryl Revoldt expressed anger that a technicality could prevent city voters from deciding whether to increase taxes to pave more roads and improve the city's defenses against flooding. He said the consequence could be fewer miles of city roads being paved next year.

"The prosecutor's office needs to find a solution," said Revoldt, who later said the city should name its road in worst condition after Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone if the levies don't make the ballot. "This is not justice. This is bureaucratic obstruction at the very least."

Board of Elections member Curt Braden said, "We're under the obligations of the Ohio Revised Code to take action. And to say that we're bureaucratic obstructionists is way over the line. And we're doing the work for the voters to plainly follow the law. And the Ohio Revised Code expresses very explicitly when levies can appear on a ballot. ... These two (issues) can not appear in a primary this year."

Dawson said a Board of Elections staffer brought the issue to her attention on Thursday, one day after the filing deadline to place levy issues on the May 2 ballot. She then notified city officials.

Boyer, North Canton's law director and an attorney at Krugliak Wilkins, in an email to Dawson Friday argued that another provision of state law allows any proposed levies that will fund "public assistance, human or social services, relief, welfare, hospitalization, health, and support of general hospitals," to be placed on the ballot of any election.

Boyer wrote that road repaving and building storm sewers can be classified as being under the "public assistance" category, which DeOrio argued isn't defined in that section of state law.

Dawson replied Friday afternoon to Boyer that the Jan. 23 resolutions by council didn't mention the provision of state law cited by Boyer. Second, Dawson argued that road and stormwater improvements were not covered under "public assistance."

Timing up in the air

DeOrio said if the city is unable to get the levy issues on the May ballot, it would next seek to place the levy increases on the March 2024 ballot, earlier than the November 2024 ballot that Dawson said was the earliest those levies could be presented to voters. City officials do not want the levy issues competing on the same ballot with a levy issue that North Canton City Schools is expected to place on the November ballot to fund the construction of a new middle school.

DeOrio said the Prosecutor's Office should have a process to review resolution language before the deadline of 90 days before the election. That way governments have a chance to fix any problems before the cutoff date.

Dawson said her office's job is to represent the Stark County Board of Elections, not North Canton. The prosecutor's office has no legal obligation to review the city's levy resolutions before they're submitted. And the Board of Elections staff had been swamped reviewing ballot language for other proposed issues and didn't review North Canton's until after the deadline. She said if North Canton's attorneys had asked her to look at the resolutions in January, she would have done so as a courtesy.

