Austintown Fitch adds 11-time State Champions to football schedule
This will mark the first ever regular season matchup between the Falcons and Wildcats
Chronicle-Telegram
Boys Basketball: Elyria Catholic struggles but gets GLC Tournament win
ELYRIA — The Elyria Catholic Panthers had a difficult first half but did enough in the second to claim a 73-62 win over Valley Forge in the first round of the Great Lakes Conference Tournament. The Panthers (16-4) turned the ball over 15 times before the end of the...
Chronicle-Telegram
Girls basketball: North Ridgeville continues to roll, denies Midview's shot at breaking school wins record
NORTH RIDGEVILLE — History will have to wait until next week. Midview had a chance to break the school record for wins in a season, but North Ridgeville gave the Middies the Dikembe Mutombo finger wag and said not in our house. After the Middies grabbed their first lead...
Chronicle-Telegram
Boys Basketball: Brookside alone in first in LCL after beating Oberlin
OBERLIN — What started as a mad race has morphed into a mad chase. Oberlin raced out to a big lead, but when the dust settled it, like everyone else in the Lorain County League, will be chasing Brookside after the Cardinals used a big third quarter to seal a 69-63 victory Tuesday evening and sole possession of first place.
Chronicle-Telegram
Girls basketball: Keystone wants respect, settles for outright Lorain County League title with win over Firelands
LAGRANGE — Keystone had to share a conference championship with Firelands last season, and ever since, the Wildcats have felt like they haven’t gotten the respect they deserve despite the strong finish. This year, however, with an outright Lorain County League title on the line, Keystone left no...
Chronicle-Telegram
Boys basketball: Firelands takes down Columbia
HENRIETTA TWP. — Tuesday was a bad night to be a first-place team in the Lorain County League. Firelands played what coach Colin Myers called “our best game of the year” and the Falcons knocked off league leader Columbia 57-41. Coupled with Clearview’s upset of Keystone, Brookside...
Chronicle-Telegram
Girls basketball: Black River blasts Brookside to ensure first winning season since 2010-11
SULLIVAN TWP. — There were so many celebrations Wednesday during Black River's 78-34 Lorain County League victory over Brookside that keeping track of them became difficult. First and foremost, the Pirates (12-9, 7-7 LCL) clinched their first winning season since 2010-11 and for only the sixth time since the OHSAA began sponsoring the sport in 1975-76. Teddi Vonderau, Grace Hardin, Cassie Stroud and Madison Kovacic were honored on senior night, as well as exchange student Jet VanCuijt from Uden, Netherlands.
Report: Guardians add reliever to spring training roster
The Cleveland Guardians have agreed to a minor league deal with right-handed pitcher Dusten Knight.
Chronicle-Telegram
Doug Gigliotti
Doug Gigliotti, 65, of Elyria, peacefully passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 surrounded by loved ones, after a 25 year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Doug was born in Amherst, to Dr. Tom and Arlene Gigliotti on November 5, 1957. He grew up in Amherst with his nine siblings, all helping out at his father’s animal clinic, the Amherst Animal Clinic.
Chronicle-Telegram
James R. 'Jim' Reynolds
James R. 'Jim' Reynolds, 90, affectionately also known as J.R., of Ashland, passed away Monday morning, February 6, 2023 in his home with his family by his side. He was born December 23, 1932 in Ashland, the son of the late Joseph Samuel and Florence (nee Norris) Reynolds. Jim graduated...
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Cleveland
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Cleveland area to support local Black businesses. 2. Filter Restaurant. 3. Floods Urban Seafood. 4. Frederick’s Wine and Dine. 5. Grille 55. 6. Kafela. 7....
Chronicle-Telegram
Boys basketball: North Ridgeville gets big win against Midview
NORTH RIDGEVILLE — There were three celebrations Tuesday night in the North Ridgeville Academic Center. The first came after Rangers senior Jake Boynar hit six 3-pointers in the opening 13 minutes of a Southwestern Conference game against Midview to give his team an early lead. The next celebration came...
Chronicle-Telegram
Boys basketball: Fast start key for Clearview in win over Keystone
LaGRANGE — It was a day of opposites for Clearview on Tuesday night, and that was a good thing. In recent weeks, the Clippers have had to play from behind and that resulted in three losses over five games. However, against a Keystone team with plenty to play for, Clearview started fast, got key baskets early in the second half, put together a strong effort on the boards and closed out a 68-51 victory in Lorain County League action.
Chronicle-Telegram
Allan Robert Holland
Allan Robert Holland, 98, of Elyria, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. Allan was born June 5, 1924 'on a farm' near Erie, Pennsylvania. He was the third of eight children. He graduated Fairview High School (Pennsylvania) in 1942 and entered the U.S. Army during World War II. He served his Country for three years; with 18 months in the European Theater with the 78th Division. He fought in combat where he was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds in battle. It was also during his active service that he earned two Bronze Stars for actions above and beyond the call of duty.
Chronicle-Telegram
Riddell, Lundy spent more than $100,000 each in commissioners race
Newly elected Lorain County Commissioner Jeff Riddell, a Republican, and former Commissioner Matt Lundy, a Democrat, each spent more than $110,000 in last year's campaign for commissioner. Pre-election campaign finance reports obtained from the Lorain County Board of Elections revealed the extent of fundraising efforts both men went to —...
Chronicle-Telegram
Roy McClurg
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Roy McClurg who passed away on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 in Wellington. He was born October 22nd, 1957 in Wellington, to Clarence McClurg and Marie (Youngless) McClurg. Roy graduated from Wellington High School in 1976, where he enjoyed competing...
Chronicle-Telegram
Carolyn Oster
With heavy hearts after a short illness, Carolyn Oster (nee Rhodes), 91, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ. She was loved by all her relatives and all who knew her. She truly was a saint. She was loved from the bottom of our hearts to our souls. She...
Chronicle-Telegram
Timothy James McDaniel
Timothy James McDaniel, 19, of Nova, died Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Akron Children's Hospital. Born on June 11, 2003, he was the son of Jeramy and Marie (nee Jankowski) McDaniel. Tim grew up in the Elyria area before moving with his family to Nova a few years ago. Tim...
Chronicle-Telegram
Dennis Michael Balzer
Dennis Michael Balzer, 77, a lifelong resident of Sheffield Township, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at the home of his daughter, Christine, in Amherst. He was born March 18, 1945 and led a faith-filled and fulfilling life. Dennis was employed in banking and sales for many years. His career...
clevelandmagazine.com
11 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: Feb. 9-12
With Valentine's Day in the air, enjoy the company of friends and loved-ones at the Near West Theatre’s Ain’t Misbehavin’ performances, Cleveland Beerfest, a Cavaliers game and more this weekend in The Land. By Anthony Elder. Ain’t Misbehavin’ at the Near West Theatre. This Tony...
