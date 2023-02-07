BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain Bocce Ball team had to go to the extra frame on Thursday but stayed undefeated on the year with a 2-1 over Danville. CM came out on top of some close matches. Central Mountain won the first match, then Danville took the second match. It all came down to the Golden Frame. Central Mountain won the Golden Frame and got the win.

DANVILLE, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO