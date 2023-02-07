Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
therecord-online.com
Galeton late rally stuns Bucks 56-53 on Pink Out Night
FARWELL, PA- Bucktail head coach Mike Charcalla couldn’t have been happier with how things started out Thursday night for his Bucks during the annual “Pink Out” clash with District IV rival Galeton. The Bucks started off on fire and raced out to a quick 10-0 lead to start the game, but how quickly things can change.
therecord-online.com
Another double-dip win for CM swimmers
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The CM girls swim team defeated Northern Cambria 109-14 on Thursday night Individual winners for the Wildcats were Autumn Garman in the 200 Free, Ana Persun in the 200 IM & 100 Free, Camryn Bair in the 50 Free & 100 Breaststroke, Jocelyn Sproat in the 100 Fly, and Abrianna Hosley in the 500 Free & 100 Back. The Wildcats swept all 3 relays.
therecord-online.com
Wagner, Francis power Lady Bucks past scrappy Galeton, 56-35 on Pink Out Night
FARWELL, PA- You should never underestimate your opponents. Thursday night during the annual “Pink Out” game the hometown Lady Bucks found that out in the first half of their contest against 0-21 Galeton. The Lady Tigers were fresh off of a 48-6 defeat the previous night to Coudersport,...
therecord-online.com
Lady Wildcats down Highlanders from Cambria Heights, 48-39
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – As the season heads towards its home stretch, the Central Mountain girls’ basketball continues to pick up more wins. The Lady Wildcats took their second in a row, and four of five, with a Wednesday night home court win over Cambria Heights, 48-39. The win moved Central Mountain to 7-12 on the season while the Highlanders from Patton fell to 4-16.
therecord-online.com
Thompson new Central Mountain football coach
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Former Central Mountain High School football standout Travis Thompson is the new Wildcat football coach. The Keystone Central School Board Thursday night gave its approval to the hire of Thompson, Central Mountain High School Class of 2005, as the new football coach. His selection was one of several head coaching approvals at the school board meeting. Thompson is scheduled for a session with local media on Friday.
therecord-online.com
Hot shooting Muncy rolls over Lady Bucks, 49-17
FARWELL, PA- Maybe the Lady Bucks were focused on Thursday night’s “Pink Out” game against Galeton, or maybe the Muncy Lady Indians refused to miss a basket. The second part felt more like the truth in the Mid Penn Conference contest between the two squads on Wednesday night at Bucktail.
therecord-online.com
Sikorskas named head track coach at Central Mountain
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Keystone Central School Board Thursday night approved Ellie Sikorskas as the new head track coach at Central Mountain High School. Board approval was followed by a district release on her selection:. Keystone Central School District and the Central Mountain High School are pleased...
therecord-online.com
CM bocce stays perfect with win over Danville
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain Bocce Ball team had to go to the extra frame on Thursday but stayed undefeated on the year with a 2-1 over Danville. CM came out on top of some close matches. Central Mountain won the first match, then Danville took the second match. It all came down to the Golden Frame. Central Mountain won the Golden Frame and got the win.
therecord-online.com
LH men’s basketball falls at Millersville, 78-56
MILLERSVILLE, PA – The Lock Haven University men’s basketball team (16-7, 12-6 PSAC) traveled to Millersville University (16-8, 13-5 PSAC) on Wednesday night for a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) contest, but the hosts pulled away for the 78-56 win. Despite the result, the Bald Eagles still wrapped...
Another 2-match weekend ahead for Penn State; Cael Sanderson says 125-pound spot belongs to Gary Steen
It’s 13 down and three to go this season for the No. 1-ranked Penn State wrestling team, which will take a 41-match winning streak to Rutgers on Friday and return home Sunday to Rec Hall, where the Lions more than likely will clinch the regular-season Big Ten title against Maryland.
explorejeffersonpa.com
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. ExploreJeffersonPA.com Weather Alerts for the Jefferson County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WEATHER MESSAGE at 2:59...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Altoona
Altoona is a charming city in the heart of the Allegheny Mountains in Pennsylvania. Known for its rich railroad history and scenic beauty, it offers a wide range of activities for visitors of all ages. From outdoor adventures to cultural experiences, there are many things to do in Altoona. Whether...
Digital Collegian
Penn State announces student id+ re-carding dates, rollout
Penn State announced students at the University Park campus will receive new id+ cards during upcoming re-carding events between March 20 and April 7, according to a release. According to the release, re-carding will take place in alphabetical groups by last name. Each group will receive their new id+ card on a specific date through the id+ Office in the HUB-Robeson Center.
Digital Collegian
The safety of Happy Valley | State College residents raise concerns for their security
As State College resident Natalia Ferrer sat by a window in her off-campus residence, she noticed a woman approaching her door. Assuming the woman was her neighbor, Ferrer opened the door. The woman “pulled out a laminated piece of paper” with nail polish on it and insisted Ferrer buy the nail polish.
therecord-online.com
CMMS’s Sneath named Jostens Renaissance National Student of the Month
MILL HALL, PA – Keystone Central School District is proud to announce that Autumn Sneath, Central Mountain Middle School 7th grade student, is the recipient of the Jostens Renaissance National Student of the Month Award for February 2023. The Jostens Renaissance National Student of the Month recognition is for a deserving student who has made an impact within their school or community through Jostens Renaissance.
therecord-online.com
Hill announces run for magisterial district judge
LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – Jeremiah “Jed” Hill is announcing that he will be seeking nomination on both the Republican and Democratic tickets for Magisterial District Judge in Clinton County Magisterial District 25-3-02 (which covers Bald Eagle Township, Beech Creek Borough, Beech Creek Township, Greene Township, Lamar Township, Logan Township, Loganton Borough, Mill Hall Borough, and Porter Township).
WOLF
Black ice cause of fatal accident in Columbia County
State Police in Bloomsburg cites black ice as the cause of a fatal accident Thursday morning. It happened just after 7 AM along Rohrsburg Rd. in Orange Twp. Police say the driver, identified as 73-year-old Donald Hauck of Orangeville was driving his 2008 Chevrolet Silverado south on SR 254 in the area of Belles Rd. when he lost control on black ice.
2-vehicle crash slows turnpike traffic near Allegheny Mountain Tunnel in Somerset County
A crash involving a car and tractor-trailer has delayed traffic along the eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, west of the Allegheny Mountain Tunnel in Somerset County, the Turnpike Commission reported. The crash occurred at the 121-mile marker in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike, reducing traffic in that area...
therecord-online.com
Lou’s View
To look at it on the map, you’d think Leidy Township is nowhere. And you’d be right. Up on the northernmost end of Clinton County, it basically is nowhere, and I mean that in a good way. Leidy Township is one of my favorite summertime destinations mainly because it isn’t very near anyplace else.
Centre County winter carnival brings many family fun activities for its fifth year
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Get your hats, gloves and winter jackets on and head on over to Centre County this weekend for the area’s winter carnival. The Centre Region Parks & Recreation will be holding its fifth Winter Carnival at Blue Spring Park along Wagner Street in Boalsburg from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. During […]
