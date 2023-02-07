ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrone, PA

Galeton late rally stuns Bucks 56-53 on Pink Out Night

FARWELL, PA- Bucktail head coach Mike Charcalla couldn’t have been happier with how things started out Thursday night for his Bucks during the annual “Pink Out” clash with District IV rival Galeton. The Bucks started off on fire and raced out to a quick 10-0 lead to start the game, but how quickly things can change.
GALETON, PA
Another double-dip win for CM swimmers

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The CM girls swim team defeated Northern Cambria 109-14 on Thursday night Individual winners for the Wildcats were Autumn Garman in the 200 Free, Ana Persun in the 200 IM & 100 Free, Camryn Bair in the 50 Free & 100 Breaststroke, Jocelyn Sproat in the 100 Fly, and Abrianna Hosley in the 500 Free & 100 Back. The Wildcats swept all 3 relays.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
Lady Wildcats down Highlanders from Cambria Heights, 48-39

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – As the season heads towards its home stretch, the Central Mountain girls’ basketball continues to pick up more wins. The Lady Wildcats took their second in a row, and four of five, with a Wednesday night home court win over Cambria Heights, 48-39. The win moved Central Mountain to 7-12 on the season while the Highlanders from Patton fell to 4-16.
PATTON, PA
Thompson new Central Mountain football coach

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Former Central Mountain High School football standout Travis Thompson is the new Wildcat football coach. The Keystone Central School Board Thursday night gave its approval to the hire of Thompson, Central Mountain High School Class of 2005, as the new football coach. His selection was one of several head coaching approvals at the school board meeting. Thompson is scheduled for a session with local media on Friday.
MILL HALL, PA
Hot shooting Muncy rolls over Lady Bucks, 49-17

FARWELL, PA- Maybe the Lady Bucks were focused on Thursday night’s “Pink Out” game against Galeton, or maybe the Muncy Lady Indians refused to miss a basket. The second part felt more like the truth in the Mid Penn Conference contest between the two squads on Wednesday night at Bucktail.
MUNCY, PA
Sikorskas named head track coach at Central Mountain

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Keystone Central School Board Thursday night approved Ellie Sikorskas as the new head track coach at Central Mountain High School. Board approval was followed by a district release on her selection:. Keystone Central School District and the Central Mountain High School are pleased...
MILL HALL, PA
CM bocce stays perfect with win over Danville

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain Bocce Ball team had to go to the extra frame on Thursday but stayed undefeated on the year with a 2-1 over Danville. CM came out on top of some close matches. Central Mountain won the first match, then Danville took the second match. It all came down to the Golden Frame. Central Mountain won the Golden Frame and got the win.
DANVILLE, PA
LH men’s basketball falls at Millersville, 78-56

MILLERSVILLE, PA – The Lock Haven University men’s basketball team (16-7, 12-6 PSAC) traveled to Millersville University (16-8, 13-5 PSAC) on Wednesday night for a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) contest, but the hosts pulled away for the 78-56 win. Despite the result, the Bald Eagles still wrapped...
MILLERSVILLE, PA
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. ExploreJeffersonPA.com Weather Alerts for the Jefferson County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WEATHER MESSAGE at 2:59...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
20 Things To Do In Altoona

Altoona is a charming city in the heart of the Allegheny Mountains in Pennsylvania. Known for its rich railroad history and scenic beauty, it offers a wide range of activities for visitors of all ages. From outdoor adventures to cultural experiences, there are many things to do in Altoona. Whether...
ALTOONA, PA
Penn State announces student id+ re-carding dates, rollout

Penn State announced students at the University Park campus will receive new id+ cards during upcoming re-carding events between March 20 and April 7, according to a release. According to the release, re-carding will take place in alphabetical groups by last name. Each group will receive their new id+ card on a specific date through the id+ Office in the HUB-Robeson Center.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
CMMS’s Sneath named Jostens Renaissance National Student of the Month

MILL HALL, PA – Keystone Central School District is proud to announce that Autumn Sneath, Central Mountain Middle School 7th grade student, is the recipient of the Jostens Renaissance National Student of the Month Award for February 2023. The Jostens Renaissance National Student of the Month recognition is for a deserving student who has made an impact within their school or community through Jostens Renaissance.
MILL HALL, PA
Hill announces run for magisterial district judge

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – Jeremiah “Jed” Hill is announcing that he will be seeking nomination on both the Republican and Democratic tickets for Magisterial District Judge in Clinton County Magisterial District 25-3-02 (which covers Bald Eagle Township, Beech Creek Borough, Beech Creek Township, Greene Township, Lamar Township, Logan Township, Loganton Borough, Mill Hall Borough, and Porter Township).
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Black ice cause of fatal accident in Columbia County

State Police in Bloomsburg cites black ice as the cause of a fatal accident Thursday morning. It happened just after 7 AM along Rohrsburg Rd. in Orange Twp. Police say the driver, identified as 73-year-old Donald Hauck of Orangeville was driving his 2008 Chevrolet Silverado south on SR 254 in the area of Belles Rd. when he lost control on black ice.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Lou’s View

To look at it on the map, you’d think Leidy Township is nowhere. And you’d be right. Up on the northernmost end of Clinton County, it basically is nowhere, and I mean that in a good way. Leidy Township is one of my favorite summertime destinations mainly because it isn’t very near anyplace else.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA

