Chronicle-Telegram
Cavaliers: Rubio finding form, bringing "Ricky Magic"
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers point guard Ricky Rubio is playing his best basketball of the season. The veteran has helped Cleveland win three in a row and four of its last five heading into the game against the Detroit Pistons tonight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Pistons are 14-41, worst in the Eastern Conference.
Chronicle-Telegram
Cavaliers: GM Koby Altman not wowed by any trade talks, decides to stand pat
INDEPENDENCE — Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman freely admits he likes to wheel and deal. However, nothing that came across his desk in the last few days “moved the needle” with the Cavs, which is the reason he stood pat at the NBA trade deadline.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chronicle-Telegram
Boys Basketball: Elyria Catholic struggles but gets GLC Tournament win
ELYRIA — The Elyria Catholic Panthers had a difficult first half but did enough in the second to claim a 73-62 win over Valley Forge in the first round of the Great Lakes Conference Tournament. The Panthers (16-4) turned the ball over 15 times before the end of the...
Chronicle-Telegram
Girls basketball: North Ridgeville continues to roll, denies Midview's shot at breaking school wins record
NORTH RIDGEVILLE — History will have to wait until next week. Midview had a chance to break the school record for wins in a season, but North Ridgeville gave the Middies the Dikembe Mutombo finger wag and said not in our house. After the Middies grabbed their first lead...
Chronicle-Telegram
Boys basketball: North Ridgeville gets big win against Midview
NORTH RIDGEVILLE — There were three celebrations Tuesday night in the North Ridgeville Academic Center. The first came after Rangers senior Jake Boynar hit six 3-pointers in the opening 13 minutes of a Southwestern Conference game against Midview to give his team an early lead. The next celebration came...
Chronicle-Telegram
Boys Basketball: Brookside alone in first in LCL after beating Oberlin
OBERLIN — What started as a mad race has morphed into a mad chase. Oberlin raced out to a big lead, but when the dust settled it, like everyone else in the Lorain County League, will be chasing Brookside after the Cardinals used a big third quarter to seal a 69-63 victory Tuesday evening and sole possession of first place.
Chronicle-Telegram
Jim Ingraham: LeBron's greatness has always been his versatility
He’s officially the greatest basketball machine ever created. LeBron James conquered the final mountain Tuesday night by breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s nearly 40-year-old record as the highest scoring player in NBA history. When he arrived, fresh out of high school, LeBron started scoring points immediately. At age 19, his...
Chronicle-Telegram
Boys basketball: Fast start key for Clearview in win over Keystone
LaGRANGE — It was a day of opposites for Clearview on Tuesday night, and that was a good thing. In recent weeks, the Clippers have had to play from behind and that resulted in three losses over five games. However, against a Keystone team with plenty to play for, Clearview started fast, got key baskets early in the second half, put together a strong effort on the boards and closed out a 68-51 victory in Lorain County League action.
