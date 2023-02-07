Read full article on original website
Colorado Springs, CO. - While the Springs is the second-largest city in Colorado, it doesn't take a backseat to the state's capital and largest city, Denver, when it comes to career opportunities.
Local VA battles staffing challenges, spends millions on outside services
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nine years ago, reports of veterans dying while waiting for care led to a big shake-up within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or VA. That crisis was largely resolved, but today the VA faces other serious challenges, like a shortage of staff in Southern Colorado where the veteran population The post Local VA battles staffing challenges, spends millions on outside services appeared first on KRDO.
Southwest to begin nonstop service to Long Beach at COS
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Available for booking right now, the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) announced that Southwest Airlines will begin nonstop daily service to Long Beach (LGB) effective July 11, 2023. “Southwest Airlines has been tremendously supportive of the Colorado Springs community both as one of our key carriers and as a community partner since they […]
Puebloans must re-register for emergency alerts
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A new emergency alert system in Pueblo will require anyone who is receiving alerts to re-register their cell phones. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced a change to the county’s emergency alert system on Thursday, Feb. 9. The change does not affect messaging, PCSO said, but will require those who are […]
Latest designs released of Pueblo Amtrak Station
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Amtrak Station is making headway in its development process. The latest designs and concept plans were presented at Monday night’s City Council meeting. The rail station’s project manager presented a timeline to describe where in the process this design is and he said they are still in the early phases. […]
Douglas County celebrates fewer people counted on their streets in preliminary Point in Time data
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County Commissioners are celebrating because they say they've reduced the number of people living on their streets, but homeless advocates say the data they're using might not correlate to an actual decrease in homelessness. Republican County Commissioner Abe Laydon said preliminary numbers from the...
Colorado couple indicted for tree trimming scam
A Colorado couple was indicted for a tree trimming scam that targeted more than 50 older adults, according to attorney general, Phil Weiser. Last year, Arvada police arrested Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler. The couple is accused of conning people as old as 95 out of more than $40,000 from February 2020 until October 2022. The Tylers are currently in Jefferson County Detention Center, being held on two charges of suspiciously violating the state's Organized Crime Control Act.
Colorado Springs business owner says at least 17 family members are dead following earthquakes in Turkey
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The death toll continues to rise following a massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria and a local grill owner says 17 of his family members have died in the disaster. The Purple Onion’s owner Erdal Bengogullari is desperately trying to get updates from his...
Bemis Public Library reopens for curbside pickup during meth cleanup
LITTLETON, Colo. — The City of Littleton has partially reopened a library that was closed after findings of methamphetamine contamination. Bemis Public Library reopened for curbside pickup service Thursday. The city said library patrons can resume placing holds for library materials and pick them up at the front door...
293 MW Sun Mountain Solar Comes Online in Pueblo
Lightsource bp, Xcel Energy and McCarthy Building Companies have completed the 293 MW Sun Mountain solar project in Pueblo, Colo. The project, which is Lightsource bp’s second in the city with power sales to Xcel, represents a cumulative half billion-dollar private investment in Colorado’s clean power infrastructure. Sun Mountain was part of Xcel Energy’s 2018 resource plan and supports the company’s current Colorado Energy Plan, which is expected to provide electricity from approximately 80% renewable sources and reduce carbon emissions 85% by 2030, while maintaining affordable and reliable service for customers.
VIDEO: Three mountain lions spotted at home in Colorado Springs
Mountain lion activity continues to make headlines in Colorado, this time, in the form of three big cats spotted together at a Colorado Springs home. Another reminder that wildlife is never far in Colorado, two of the mountain lions were captured on camera walking through a gate and down a path while another mountain lion lurks nearby. The most likely scenario is that the animals are a mother cat and her offspring, as mountain lions tend to be relatively solitary when it comes to non-related members of their own species.
Colorado’s governor, energy leaders & industry respond to demand for lower heating bills from ratepayers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Customers of Colorado Springs Utilities have to be feeling thankful that the utility lowered rates for natural gas and electricity in December. It's a position that much of the rest of the state is likely envious of right now. KRDO Responding to a public outcry from ratepayers regarding a third The post Colorado’s governor, energy leaders & industry respond to demand for lower heating bills from ratepayers appeared first on KRDO.
Shelter in place lifted north of Cripple Creek, CR1 open
UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 2/8/2023 10:47 p.m. (CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — The shelter in place north of Cripple Creek has been lifted, according to TCSO, and County Road 1 is now back open in both directions. The shelter in place order was put into effect to keep locals off the limited number of routes that emergency crews […]
Colorado Springs police on accident alert status: What this means for you
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are on accident alert status due to snow and potential visibility issues Thursday morning. Under accident alert, or cold reporting, crashes that fall under one or more of the following criteria can be reported within 72 hours, rather than calling police to the scene:
84 families still displaced in Pueblo following water main breaks
According to the property manager, several water main breaks occurred under the back of the building
City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Tuesday, the City of Pueblo will be under a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency. According to the Office of the Mayor, this order is due to the National Weather Service predicting low temperatures this week. The National Weather Service said a weather system will spread snow across the The post City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7 appeared first on KRDO.
Man suspected of chasing woman with makeshift flamethrower in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested following an incident in Colorado Springs Wednesday night after reports he was chasing a woman with a “torch.”. The man’s identity wasn’t provided last time KKTV 11 News checked in with the police. Police say they received the call at about 5:52 p.m. in an area close to Airport Road and Chelton Road. According to at least one witness, a man was chasing someone with what police believe was an “extended Bic lighter” and he may have been using it as a makeshift flamethrower.
Criminal Investigator I - Pueblo - Colorado Lottery
$$63,024.00 - $78,336.00 Annually annual. Applicants must apply through the Colorado Career Site: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/3890565/criminal-investigator-i-lottery. ++Colorado Lottery Division++. The Lottery's mission is to maximize the proceeds from Lottery game sales to support the Lottery's beneficiaries for the good of all Coloradans. The *_Security and Investigations *_unit within Lottery ensures the integrity...
Hero of Colorado Springs Club Q shooting, Congressman respond to president’s call for assault weapons ban
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As one of the heroes who saved lives by stopping the accused shooter in the November shooting at the Club Q that killed five people and injured nearly two dozen, you'd expect Richard Fiero to have a strong perspective on whether assault weapons should be banned. However, Fiero said that The post Hero of Colorado Springs Club Q shooting, Congressman respond to president’s call for assault weapons ban appeared first on KRDO.
Here's the best spot to get Colorado's most iconic burger
The residents of Pueblo have spoken, dubbing Gray's Coors Tavern as the best local spot to find one of Colorado's most iconic state dishes. While Colorado isn't necessarily a state that's known for its cuisine, it's hard to argue that the 'Slopper' isn't something worth talking about. According to Visit...
