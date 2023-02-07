Read full article on original website
Chronicle-Telegram
Three Lorain City Council candidates disqualified from ballot
SHEFFIELD TWP — Three potential candidates for Lorain City Council have been disqualified from the May primary ballot after they failed to get enough valid signatures on their petitions to run for office. The Lorain County Board of Elections voted unanimously on Thursday to disqualify Brittany Nazario, Democrat for...
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain County Board of Commissioners changes meeting dates, times
The Lorain County Board of Commissioners voted to change its meeting times and dates on Wednesday and will meet twice per week every other week for the foreseeable future. Instead of meeting at 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday at least 50 times per year, the board will now meet at 5 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays each month starting Feb. 21.
Chronicle-Telegram
Jeff Armbruster named county administrator; J.R. White to become HR director
Longtime North Ridgeville politician and current Safety Service Director Jeff Armbruster will take over as Lorain County administrator starting Feb. 21, the county Board of Commissioners announced Wednesday. Armbruster has been the city's safety service director since late 2009. He was the Republican mayor of North Ridgeville for two terms...
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain lays out roadwork for next two years
LORAIN — Lorain plans to pave about 60 roads in the city between 2023 and 2025, according to a list provided to City Council. Deputy Director of Engineering Guy Singer sent a list of planned projects in every ward ahead of Monday’s Council meeting. Those include repaving projects done in-house by the city’s Street Department and work outsourced by the Engineering Department, he said.
Chronicle-Telegram
Elyria Public Library releases strategic plan
ELYRIA — After rebuilding its library buildings, the Elyria Public Library System announced the release of its new three-year strategic plan focusing on its service. The four-page plan was the result of months of planning between the library’s board of trustees, leadership team and employees who collaborated in developing plans and getting feedback from the community.
Chronicle-Telegram
Elyria starts evaluating street resurfacing plans
ELYRIA — Elyria City Council’s utilities committee took the first steps Wednesday in finalizing the list of streets to be resurfaced in 2023. The city has budgeted about $1.9 million in Issue 6 funding for resurfacing, a $300,000 increase from 2022 and averaging out to about $271,000 in resurfacing for each ward.
Chronicle-Telegram
Elyria seeks federal grants for radios, ambulance
ELYRIA — The Elyria Fire Department is joining other Lorain County communities in a federal grant to purchase upgraded radios. On Monday Elyria City Council agreed to move forward on an application for the Elyria Fire Department seeking 50 L3 Harris radios, joining Eaton Township, Grafton Village, Grafton Township and LaGrange for the grant offered through the firefighter assistance program from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Administration.
Chronicle-Telegram
Riddell, Lundy spent more than $100,000 each in commissioners race
Newly elected Lorain County Commissioner Jeff Riddell, a Republican, and former Commissioner Matt Lundy, a Democrat, each spent more than $110,000 in last year's campaign for commissioner. Pre-election campaign finance reports obtained from the Lorain County Board of Elections revealed the extent of fundraising efforts both men went to —...
Power restored for thousands in Cuyahoga County
FirstEnergy reported just over 1,000 outages statewide as of 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Chronicle-Telegram
Former Lorain police captain filed complaint against the chief
LORAIN — A former Lorain police captain filed a lengthy complaint against the chief prior to his retirement. Recently retired Capt. Roger Watkins filed a complaint against Chief Jim McCann prior to his separation from the department. The complaint, filed in late 2022, alleged McCann attempted to influence employee disciplinary hearings and “used his authority to target those who have opposed him or whom he views as opposing him.”
Chronicle-Telegram
Child donates stuffy that earned social media fame to Avon Lake library
AVON LAKE — Anderson Stahl walked into the Avon Lake Public Library Tuesday night to catch up with a long-lost friend. It was a big moment. Anderson, all of 6 years old, somehow got separated from his ever-fast companion around Thanksgiving time, near as anyone can figure. His best...
Chronicle-Telegram
'Northeast Ohio Loves Transit' contest giving prizes for top commuters
The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency and transit partners in the region are hosting "The Northeast Ohio Loves Transit Challenge" through the end of the month. There will be weekly prize drawings for all participants and grand prizes for the top transit commuters in the region. The contest also aims...
cleveland19.com
Wadsworth brewery drops out of drag event after receiving threatening statements
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wadsworth Brewing Company is no longer hosting a drag story hour due to threatening statements, the brewery said in a statement on Facebook Wednesday. The brewery said in its online statement that it has always been supportive of the Wadsworth community, schools and not for profit organizations.
Chronicle-Telegram
Amherst police lieutenant retires, plans to work toward school safety
AMHERST — After 26 years, Lt. Dan Makruski will walk out of the Amherst Police Department for the last time today. “I know God’s got bigger plans for me. It’s a retirement on paper, but it’s just a change of mission in my head,” he said while sitting in his office Wednesday afternoon.
3 more Ohio Bed, Bath & Beyond locations added to closures
Two more Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond locations have been added to the list of stores within the company that are closing.
Chronicle-Telegram
Mary H. Koviak-Tkalcec
Mary H. Koviak-Tkalcec was born July 9, 1930 to Martin and Edith Haas in North Ridgeville. Mary passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Wesleyan Village in Elyria. Mary enjoyed taking care of her family as they were her pride and joy. She was an active parishioner at...
Chronicle-Telegram
Suspended teacher's lawsuit pending against JVS
A lawsuit filed by carpentry teacher Jason Rodriguez hangs over proceedings as the Lorain County Joint Vocational School Board of Education moves to fire him. Rodriguez, who is suspended without pay, filed a complaint against the JVS Board of Education in Lorain County Common Pleas Court on Nov. 2. Rodriguez...
cleveland19.com
Elyria chocolate shop suffers partial collapse of an exterior wall during high winds
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has learned that high winds of about 60 miles per hour may be partially responsible for the partial collapse of the facade of an Elyria business on Thursday. Large pieces of sandstone crashed down onto the sidewalk from the century-old building that houses Suzin...
‘A freeloader’: Strongsville dentist sentenced to four years in prison for failing to pay taxes for 20 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal judge called a Strongsville dentist “a freeloader” before sentencing him Tuesday to four years in prison for failing to pay taxes for at least two decades. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster also ordered Douglas Smith, a self-described “sovereign citizen,” to pay more...
Chronicle-Telegram
Allan Robert Holland
Allan Robert Holland, 98, of Elyria, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. Allan was born June 5, 1924 'on a farm' near Erie, Pennsylvania. He was the third of eight children. He graduated Fairview High School (Pennsylvania) in 1942 and entered the U.S. Army during World War II. He served his Country for three years; with 18 months in the European Theater with the 78th Division. He fought in combat where he was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds in battle. It was also during his active service that he earned two Bronze Stars for actions above and beyond the call of duty.
