Brattleboro, VT

VTDigger

Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’

“It is irresponsible. It is reckless and it is reprehensible to put retirees in fear that they will lose their health care and be forced into risky, controversial Medicare Advantage plans,” said former Secretary of State Jim Condos, just four weeks into his retirement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Rental assistance voucher program targets families

Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden's State of the Union address. Lawmakers from our region are laying out their expectations for Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. St. Michael’s College president to step down. Updated: 5 hours...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill

BHS Girls Basketball give speech calling for systemic change before tipoff. Players on the Burlington High School Girl's Basketball give speech amid racist actions at sporting events. Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden's State of the Union address. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lawmakers from our region are laying...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

The inside story on Vermont's unclaimed $119M

Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden's State of the Union address. Lawmakers from our region are laying out their expectations for Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. St. Michael’s College president to step down. Updated: 4 hours...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont’s Food Waste Laws are Popular, But Vexing Issues Remain

New research on Vermont’s first-in-the-nation food waste law and single-use plastics ban identifies areas for improvement. Many Vermonters have bought into the state's pioneering food waste laws, but confusion and frustration remain among some residents and businesses, UVM research finds. Photo: USDA. by Basil Waugh, University of Vermont Vermonters...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Planned EV fees aim to replace Vt. gas tax revenue

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Be prepared to pay an extra fee if you drive an electric vehicle in Vermont. As more EVs have taken off, drivers of conventional cars have been left to pay an increasing share of the road, public transit, and other related costs. After years of debate, state officials are getting closer to rolling out a proposal on how to make up for lost gas tax revenue.
VERMONT STATE
Boston

Massachusetts hospitals set new expectations for unruly patients

"It’s never OK to assault anyone in a health care facility." For the first time, Massachusetts hospitals are banding together to implement a new code of conduct for abusive patients following a rise in physical assaults, verbal abuse, and threatening against hospital employees, according to a recent report from the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Testimony heard on 9 gun-related bills at New Hampshire State House

CONCORD, N.H. — Several gun-related bills are being considering in Concord, including proposals for waiting periods for buying a firearm and instituting a system of protection orders that could be used to prevent someone from buying a gun. Nine bills were discussed Wednesday at the State House, including a...
CONCORD, NH
WCAX

Top 10 scams of 2022 in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in four years, a certain scam victimizing Social Security was not on the top 10 list compiled by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office. Reports of scams to the Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program totaled 3,685 in 2022. The number one...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Federal hate crime initiative aimed at Vt. high school students

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. attorney’s office for the state of Vermont is launching a series of presentations in Vermont high schools aimed at educating students about hate crimes. The nationwide effort kicked off last year following the deadly mass shooting that killed 10 Black people at a...
VERMONT STATE
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Vermont

There’s nothing more fun than planning for a trip in a place you love. While it can certainly be overwhelming, the excitement of coming across the perfect spot is worth the search. While Vermont might not be the largest state in the USA, it offers plenty when it comes to unique spots to spend the night in New England. From quaint towns to mountain retreats and ski resorts to main street, there’s something for just about everyone. Whether you’ve got an extended family coming along or you’re just looking for something quiet with a fire pit or a couple, we’ve found some of the best vacation rentals in Vermont across a few different budgets. Even the best hotels (move over Trapp Family Lodge!) and award-winning bed and breakfasts can’t compete with these! So, make your way to Vermont to enjoy the covered bridges, farmer’s markets, and mountain tops.
VERMONT STATE

