Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’
“It is irresponsible. It is reckless and it is reprehensible to put retirees in fear that they will lose their health care and be forced into risky, controversial Medicare Advantage plans,” said former Secretary of State Jim Condos, just four weeks into his retirement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’.
After appeal, Vermont parents able to use nonbinary gender marker on initial birth certificate
Efforts by the South Royalton Legal Clinic at Vermont Law and Graduate School allowed parents to abstain from giving their child a binary gender at birth. The clinic hopes others will now be able to follow suit. Read the story on VTDigger here: After appeal, Vermont parents able to use nonbinary gender marker on initial birth certificate.
Vermont’s rates of homelessness are (almost) the worst in the country
But for the time being, Vermont is doing a better job than any other state at providing some kind of shelter to those who are unhoused. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s rates of homelessness are (almost) the worst in the country.
WCAX
Rental assistance voucher program targets families
Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden's State of the Union address. Lawmakers from our region are laying out their expectations for Tuesday night's State of the Union address.
BlueCross withdrawal from ACO has Vermont’s primary care practices worried
Providers say the private insurer’s decision not to participate in OneCare for 2023 is “destabilizing” to payment programs they have come to rely on. Read the story on VTDigger here: BlueCross withdrawal from ACO has Vermont’s primary care practices worried.
Vermont announces end to pandemic program that provided extra food stamp money
The extra benefits will cease in March, and the food stamps program will revert to pre-pandemic functioning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont announces end to pandemic program that provided extra food stamp money.
WCAX
Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill
Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill

BHS Girls Basketball give speech calling for systemic change before tipoff. Players on the Burlington High School Girl's Basketball give speech amid racist actions at sporting events.
WCAX
The inside story on Vermont's unclaimed $119M
The inside story on Vermont's unclaimed $119M
vermontbiz.com
Vermont’s Food Waste Laws are Popular, But Vexing Issues Remain
New research on Vermont’s first-in-the-nation food waste law and single-use plastics ban identifies areas for improvement. Many Vermonters have bought into the state's pioneering food waste laws, but confusion and frustration remain among some residents and businesses, UVM research finds. Photo: USDA. by Basil Waugh, University of Vermont Vermonters...
Contaminated product prompts Cannabis Control Board chair to call for state testing lab
After the state cannabis board ordered testing of the contaminated lot, it came back with a reading 100 times higher than the certificate of analysis reading showed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Contaminated product prompts Cannabis Control Board chair to call for state testing lab.
Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools
The phony threats are believed to be part of an ongoing nationwide hoax campaign that has hit neighboring states in recent months. None are believed to be credible, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools.
WCAX
Planned EV fees aim to replace Vt. gas tax revenue
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Be prepared to pay an extra fee if you drive an electric vehicle in Vermont. As more EVs have taken off, drivers of conventional cars have been left to pay an increasing share of the road, public transit, and other related costs. After years of debate, state officials are getting closer to rolling out a proposal on how to make up for lost gas tax revenue.
Boston
Massachusetts hospitals set new expectations for unruly patients
"It’s never OK to assault anyone in a health care facility." For the first time, Massachusetts hospitals are banding together to implement a new code of conduct for abusive patients following a rise in physical assaults, verbal abuse, and threatening against hospital employees, according to a recent report from the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association.
WMUR.com
Testimony heard on 9 gun-related bills at New Hampshire State House
CONCORD, N.H. — Several gun-related bills are being considering in Concord, including proposals for waiting periods for buying a firearm and instituting a system of protection orders that could be used to prevent someone from buying a gun. Nine bills were discussed Wednesday at the State House, including a...
WCAX
Top 10 scams of 2022 in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in four years, a certain scam victimizing Social Security was not on the top 10 list compiled by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office. Reports of scams to the Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program totaled 3,685 in 2022. The number one...
Allie Breyer: Upsurge in problematic behavior has led to burnout, stress, resignations
Public servants deserve safety and respect. Community members deserve public spaces that are healthy, inclusive, and welcoming. Read the story on VTDigger here: Allie Breyer: Upsurge in problematic behavior has led to burnout, stress, resignations.
WCAX
Federal hate crime initiative aimed at Vt. high school students
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. attorney’s office for the state of Vermont is launching a series of presentations in Vermont high schools aimed at educating students about hate crimes. The nationwide effort kicked off last year following the deadly mass shooting that killed 10 Black people at a...
3SquaresVT allotments returning to pre-COVID levels
More than 70,000 Vermonters participate in the program.
Bennington County mobile home parks awarded $2M
Three Bennington County mobile home parks will benefit from nearly $2 million in Healthy Homes Initiative funding, to repair, replace, and upgrade their water infrastructure.
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Vermont
There’s nothing more fun than planning for a trip in a place you love. While it can certainly be overwhelming, the excitement of coming across the perfect spot is worth the search. While Vermont might not be the largest state in the USA, it offers plenty when it comes to unique spots to spend the night in New England. From quaint towns to mountain retreats and ski resorts to main street, there’s something for just about everyone. Whether you’ve got an extended family coming along or you’re just looking for something quiet with a fire pit or a couple, we’ve found some of the best vacation rentals in Vermont across a few different budgets. Even the best hotels (move over Trapp Family Lodge!) and award-winning bed and breakfasts can’t compete with these! So, make your way to Vermont to enjoy the covered bridges, farmer’s markets, and mountain tops.
