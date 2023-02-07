Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kait 8
New plan to focus on outdoor spaces in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A major plan is looking to create more space for people to enjoy the outdoors in Jonesboro. The city is bringing in experts to create a master parks plan that will span over the next ten years. Councilmembers approved a $190,000 contract with Halff Associates Inc....
Kait 8
Highland schools add dental, vision options to health clinic
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas school district is giving new options to make sure its students have the best healthcare possible. The Highland School District Based Clinic opened back in 2019, and since then, students have been able to receive treatment for sickness, injuries, and other issues. Now,...
Kait 8
Transition fair offers real world connections
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One event in Jonesboro made sure kids fighting one of the toughest battles got the helping hand they deserved in the workforce. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, the Project CARE Transition Job Fair was hosted at St. Bernards auditorium, connecting special needs high school students with entry-level jobs.
Kait 8
ATV-jeep ride to raise money for camera initiative
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - An annual event in Hardy is hoping to raise money for a good cause. The city’s ATV-jeep ride will take place at the Hardy Civic Center on Saturday, Feb. 18. It starts at 12:30 p.m., with lunch and check-in beginning at 11:30 a.m. All money...
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas levee ready to handle flooding
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Recent rainfall in Northeast Arkansas is bringing concerns about an area that saw historic flooding seeing the same thing. Since the infamous flood of 2017, the Army Corps of Engineers has been tasked with bringing the levee in Pocahontas back to pre-flood conditions. To slow down...
Kait 8
City accepts bid for new fire station
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Walnut Ridge is finalizing the details to build a new fire station. Walnut Ridge Fire Station Three will cost the city around $1,196,060. After reopening bids back on Thursday, Jan. 19, city council members accepted a bid from Clark General Contractors of...
Kait 8
A-State alumni couple donates $50k to Black Student Association
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A couple that met and got married while attending A-State in the 1970′s are giving back by supporting the Black Student Association (BSA) with a $50,000 donation. According to Arkansas State University, Dr. Thomas and Billye Hill’s gift to the BSA will go toward creating...
Kait 8
Dozens report feeling overnight earthquake
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of people reported feeling one of two consecutive earthquakes. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, 58 people reported feeling a 3.0 quake centered three miles northwest of Marston and 31 miles northeast of Kennett. The USGS reported the quake, which was recorded at 9:10 p.m....
Kait 8
New emergency notification system debuted during gas leak
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A gas leak on Monday lead to headaches for people in Jonesboro whether it was on the road or in their neighborhood, but there was one positive to come out of the situation. The Jonesboro E-911 emergency alert system was able to send out its first...
Kait 8
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Community raises money for athlete with leukemia
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – Students in the Highland School District and local businesses banded together to help an athlete in need. The Highland Rebel Student Council posted on social media Tuesday, Feb. 7 it had raised $10,000 for Jacob Moore and his family. A student of the Cave City...
Kait 8
Armed Texas fugitives arrested in Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested an armed couple on the run from Texas. Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said his office received a tip from Arkansas State Police on Jan. 9 that an armed fugitive from the Lone Star State was passing through the area. Bell said...
Kait 8
Fire department gets new gas detection equipment
BAY, Ark. (KAIT) – The Bay Fire Department has a new tool at its disposal. The agency announced Thursday, Feb. 9 on social media it had received and put in service a Draeger X-am 2500 multi-gas meter. Officials said it has the ability to detect multiple types of gas,...
Kait 8
Paragould girl ecstatic over Make-A-Wish dream come true
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - “Move that bus!” Screams and excitement filled the parking lot of Greene County Tech Primary School. One girl watching with particular interest was 7-year-old Hadleigh Lenderman. “Hadleigh! Hadleigh! Hadleigh!” students screamed over and over. It was not a typical day at school...
Kait 8
City of Paragould prepares for flooding
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Ditches across Paragould were low Tueday ahead of the heavy rainfall predicted to move in on Wednesday. The city of Paragould used this time to clean out its ditches and drains to prevent flooding. “We have been cleaning out all of our catch basins, and any...
Kait 8
Helping you plan your day ahead
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Waking up this morning to rain across a lot of Region 8. While rain chances will stay high all day on Wednesday, there will be waves of heavier rain embedded in the steady rainfall. Before it moves out Wednesday night, most of Region 8 will have 1-3″ of rainfall! There is a low chance of severe weather this evening as the cold front moves through. The main threat will be damaging winds. This chance really doesn’t ramp up until the evening drive time. We will keep an eye on it for you. Drier air arrives on Thursday, but an upper-level low on Friday will bring pockets of drizzle and maybe some flurries. The weekend looks dry.
Kait 8
Jonesboro streets closed due to flooding
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After hours of steady rain, several Jonesboro streets are flooded. Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 urges you to use caution when driving during this storm. Jonesboro police said at least two cars floated into the ditch on Race Street. Motorists are urged to avoid these areas and to...
Kait 8
Storm damage, power outages reported in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Wednesday storm knocked out power and left a trail of damage in Clay County. The county’s Office of Emergency Management said the storms knocked down power lines off Highway 67 and County Road 125 near Corning. He also reported outages along Highway 141...
Kait 8
Highways shut down due to flooding
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed. According to IDrive Arkansas, seven highways have been closed due to flooding. Here are the following areas that are being impacted:. Highway 115 (Lawrence County) as of 6:24 p.m. Highway 117 (Lawrence...
Kait 8
Damaged line knocks out power to 2k in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A damaged power line knocked out electricity to thousands of Jonesboro City Water & Light customers. Slade Mitchell, energy marketing director for CWL, told Region 8 News a power line broke off Wednesday afternoon and hit another line, causing about 2,000 outages. The company “did some...
Kait 8
Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system moving across Arkansas is bringing heavy flooding rains, along with strong winds and possible tornadoes to Region 8. Following hours of steady rain, the National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for the following counties in Region 8:. Baxter. Independence. Izard. Newton. Searcy.
Comments / 0