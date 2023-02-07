ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

57-year-old Springfield man missing since January 22nd

By Kristina D'Amours
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29WDO0_0kejIqaY00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been just over two weeks since a Springfield man has gone missing in the eastern part of the state. Monday evening, 22News heard from his wife who is asking the public for help to find him.

Mayor Sarno on Springfield Gardens properties, “I’ve had it with them and their hollow words!”

The 57-year-old Jefferey Allard, who is originally from Ware but is a current resident of Springfield, went missing on January 22nd leaving a medical facility in Marlborough. His wife told 22News that her family has been going to the eastern part of the state to help in the search efforts.

Marlborough Police have been dispatching K-9 units in the search, along with a diving team in a nearby reservoir. Allard’s wife, sent a message of hope to her husband Monday night.

“We love him and we miss him, we want him to come home and we want to get him the help that he needs and we want to move forward. You have to remember that people need help, and we all need a little bit of help. We all need somebody to say, ‘It’s ok,’ you know? It’s ok and we are all here. We are here to listen and we are here to help.”

Allard is described to have short, brown, curly hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and a dark grey hooded jacket with a Coca-Cola logo on the right side.
Anyone who may have seen him or has any information should call 911 or Marlborough Police at (508)-485-1212.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Springfield police investigate shooting in Six Corners

SPRINGFIELD — Police in the Detective Bureau are continuing to investigate a shooting on Wednesday afternoon that left one man injured. The city’s audio ShotSpotter system was activated at about 4:10 p.m., detecting a shooting on Madison Avenue in the Six Corners neighborhood. Responding officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound nearby on Sterns Terrace, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
millburysutton.com

DA: Tank top found in 1993 tied to Holly Piirainen case

SPRINGFIELD — Investigators are hoping a tank top will provide answers into the unsolved disappearance and death of Grafton native Holly Piirainen three decades ago. The tank top — with what Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni described as a “blue, purple, and pink colored Boston motif on the exterior front” — was found in the area where Holly’s remains were discovered Oct. 23, 1993, off Five Bridge Road in Brimfield.
GRAFTON, MA
Daily Voice

Missing Chicopee Teen Known To Frequent Springfield, Agawam: Police

Chicopee police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old who left her home early Wednesday morning, Feb. 8. Kristafina Tanner walked away from her home just after 3 p.m. Police are asking the public to contact them if they see her as her family is worried. She is known to frequent Springfield and Agawam, police said.
CHICOPEE, MA
WTNH

Man charged in shootout that killed New Haven 33-year-old

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old man injured in a shootout last month in New Haven is now charged with killing a 33-year-old. Ronald Little is in police custody and undergoing medical treatment, according to police. He is accused of driving himself to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire on Whalley Avenue. Michael […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Activity Reported on I-84 in Hartford

Part of Interstate 84 was closed in Hartford Thursday night due to police activity in the area of exits 45 and 44. The state Department of Transportation said the right and center lanes of I-84 West were closed, but have since reopened. It's unclear what specifically police were investigating. Connecticut...
HARTFORD, CT
CBS Boston

Father, mother and 12-year-old son found shot to death in Andover home

ANDOVER - A couple and their 12-year-old son were found shot to death in their home in Andover early Thursday morning, police said.Andover Police Chief Pat Keefe said they received a 911 call from the family's home on Porter Road just after 3:21 a.m. Officers arrived about five minutes later and had to "breach two doors to get into the house.""They found the father, mother and a 12-year-old son dead. Wounds were from a gunshot," Keefe told reporters at a news conference.Authorities have not released their names yet. Keefe said the father was 56 years old and the mother was...
ANDOVER, MA
CBS Boston

3 people found shot to death in Andover home

ANDOVER - Three people were found dead in a home in Andover early Thursday morningEssex District Attorney Paul Tucker said police received a 911 call just after 3 a.m. When they arrived at the house on Porter Road they found three people dead from gunshot wounds. Tucker said all three were related, but he would not elaborate. "There is no danger to anyone in the public," Tucker told reporters, adding that the scene is "contained."Police have been at the house for a few hours and closed off part of the street.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
ANDOVER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: several local nursing homes closing their doors

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom on Wednesday to share concerns after learning the Springfield nursing home where family members live is shutting down. “We have to respect our seniors. They put in their time and a time for us to honor and respect them...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

41K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy