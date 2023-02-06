For the second year running, the Windham & Windsor Housing Trust is partnering with Vermont Garden Network to support the resident community garden at Putney Landing! This is a great opportunity for anyone passionate in sharing their knowledge of gardening who’s also inspired by food justice and community engagement. Please contact Contact Cedar Schiewetz, Garden and Nutrition Program Manager cedar@vtgardens.org with questions!

PUTNEY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO