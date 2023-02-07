Read full article on original website
Winter music profiles: Which winterer are you?
My thousands of liked songs on Spotify have brought me to where I am today. I firmly believe looking into a person’s music history reveals whatever you want to know about them. Music serves a varying purpose for all of its beholders. Given that my most beloved music picks...
A case for Valentine’s Day | On The Record
“If you don’t have one, then everyone is your valentine.”. I’d picked up “M Train,” Patti Smith’s 2015 memoir, by chance. It was early February of last year and I was desperate for a distraction from another Valentine’s Day spent combing through candy bags and conversation hearts for my friends in saccharine-scented grocery store aisles.
Childhood novels: The closest thing to a time capsule
The first weekend of February 2023 will certainly go down in history books — proving how unpredictable and unforgiving Boston weather can be. I would like Mother Nature to apologize for giving us an abnormally warm winter without snow and then a weekend of relentless winds and arctic temperatures. She almost knocked me off my feet walking to class.
