WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown committee forwards legislation for $1.2M in ARPA funds for Irving Pool
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown City Council Rules, Chambers, Intergovernmental Relations and Strategy Committee advanced legislation allocating $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Irving Pool project Wednesday night at city hall. The $1.2 million is needed to pay for the $3.1 million proposed winning bid versus...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks elections board agrees to pay county employees working in primary election
READING, Pa. – The Berks County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to authorize regular compensation for county employees working in the primary election on May 16. Director of Elections Anne Norton said unlike the general election in November, primary election day is not a paid holiday for county employees.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown considers $100K for 'credible messenger program' consultant
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown City Council Rules, Chambers, Intergovernmental Relations and Strategy Committee advanced a bill Wednesday that would spend $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds towards exploring a "credible messenger program." A youth-focused "anti-violence" initiative, credible messenger programs typically pair mentors from the community — sometimes...
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg mayor switching parties to run for reelection
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg Republican Mayor Todd Tersigni said Thursday he is running for reelection as a Democrat. Tersigni claims former council members Frank McVey and Robert W. "Bobby" Fulper showed him their "true colors." Both former Phillipsburg Town Councilmen were indicted for second degree official misconduct and second degree trafficking in personal identifying information.
billypenn.com
The $22 million Mayor’s Fund rebrands as the Philadelphia City Fund, distancing itself from Nutter-years scandals
Almost a decade after a series of financial scandals sullied its name, the Mayor’s Fund for Philadelphia has rebranded as the Philadelphia City Fund. The change, announced Wednesday and reflected in the organization’s new website, was made to better represent the fund’s mission and distance itself from past indiscretions, executive director Jody Greenblatt said.
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County judges won’t consider Central Bucks voting maps
All 18 Bucks County judges have recused themselves from hearing a case considering the redistricting of voting maps for the Central Bucks School District. In an order from the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas, Judge Jeffrey G. Trauger notified all parties involved Tuesday morning that the hearing scheduled for Thursday Feb. 9 was canceled.
WFMZ-TV Online
Milford, Hunterdon County remembers councilman, second NJ council member killed within a week
MILFORD, N.J. - A Milford, Hunterdon County Councilman is being remembered, after authorities say he was gunned down by a coworker. It's the second New Jersey council member to be shot and killed within a week. "He had so much more to give," said Milford Mayor Henri Schepens. Schepens was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading councilmembers criticize stagnant downtown development
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council's strategic planning committee heard a brief report from the city administration Monday night regarding implementation of the Stantech Downtown Plus report. Jamal F. Abodalo, community development director, said the study was commissioned in 2021 to look at the area between City Park and...
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMEMBER KATHERINE GILMORE RICHARDSON RELEASES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO PENNSYLVANIA’S SCHOOL FUNDING SYSTEM BEING DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL
PHILADELPHIA – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) released the following statement in response to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania declaring the state’s school funding system unconstitutional:. “At long last, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has confirmed what we’ve known all along – that Pennsylvania does an inadequate...
Norristown Times Herald
Montgomery County authorizes $1.5 million in voter services contracts
NORRISTOWN – A series of contracts related to the Montgomery County Office of Voter Services totaling $1.5 million were authorized last week, just a few months until the start of the 2023 election cycle. The six-agreement package passed in a 2-1 vote during the Feb. 2 Montgomery County Commissioners...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner seeks next-of-kin for Reading man
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is seeking next-of-kin information for a Reading man. 60-yer-old Geraldo Ortiz-Soto was pronounced dead on February 9 at his residence in the 300 block of Cedar Street in Reading. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading announces plans for 275th anniversary celebration
READING, Pa. - The City of Reading announced Thursday a number of planned celebrations for the city's upcoming 275th anniversary. During the birthday week, the city will host numerous free and ticketed events and a livestreamed proclamation ceremony from City Hall. The festivities kick off March 12 and include a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lawsuit filed over development on protected land in Upper Pottsgrove Twp.
U. POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - A lawsuit is challenging a Montgomery County municipality's plan to build on protected, open space. The suit, filed by two Upper Pottsgrove Township residents, says building the $5.5-million municipal complex violates the state's Open Space Law as well as the Dedicated or Donated Property Act.
WFMZ-TV Online
DA announces news conference on Jennifer Brown homicide investigation
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County authorities are set to give an update in the case of Jennifer Brown, the Limerick Township woman found dead about three weeks ago. County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced a news conference for 1 p.m. Thursday. Steele and the Limerick Township police chief will give...
The Philadelphia Citizen
Finally, Someone’s Running for Mayor …
“I can’t figure it out, I really can’t,” Michael Nutter told me Tuesday after our latest Ultimate Job Interview mayoral event, in front of nearly 400 super-engaged citizens at the Fitler Club. I had just remarked to him that not one of the candidates thus far had established him or herself as the candidate of change by running against sad sack lame duck Jim Kenney.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Montex Textiles site in Allentown sold, land to be used for apartment development
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new apartment complex could soon be coming to Allentown. The Yasin Khan 2021 Family Trust bought more than six acres of land near Good Shepherd's main campus. It's at the former site of Montex Textiles, before it burned down in April 2005. The plan is to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem to review proposal for ice cream store at the site of shuttered pet-grooming service
A plan for an ice cream shop across from Calypso Elementary School in west Bethlehem will face zoning scrutiny Feb. 22. The store would take the place of The Clip Joint, a pet-grooming service at 1001 Spring Street that has closed. The building is across Spring Street from Calypso Elementary School and has a second-floor apartment.
WFMZ-TV Online
Revised plans for former Martin Tower site: More apartments; no retail, dining
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a revised master plan for development of the former site of the 21-story Martin Tower, once headquarters of the Bethlehem Steel Corp., located at 1170 Eighth Ave. The plan was submitted originally in May 2019. The revised plan...
Delco detention center formerly known as Glen Mills Schools will reopen under new name
Glen Mills Schools, the Delco youth detention center that was shut down after a child-abuse cover-up scandal, will be reopening under a provisional agreement with nonprofit Clock Tower Schools.
Chester County to consider proposal that would allow for rock quarry
Chester County leaders will once again consider a rezoning proposal that would allow a rock quarry to open there.
