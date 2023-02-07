ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown committee forwards legislation for $1.2M in ARPA funds for Irving Pool

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown City Council Rules, Chambers, Intergovernmental Relations and Strategy Committee advanced legislation allocating $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Irving Pool project Wednesday night at city hall. The $1.2 million is needed to pay for the $3.1 million proposed winning bid versus...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks elections board agrees to pay county employees working in primary election

READING, Pa. – The Berks County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to authorize regular compensation for county employees working in the primary election on May 16. Director of Elections Anne Norton said unlike the general election in November, primary election day is not a paid holiday for county employees.
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown considers $100K for 'credible messenger program' consultant

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown City Council Rules, Chambers, Intergovernmental Relations and Strategy Committee advanced a bill Wednesday that would spend $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds towards exploring a "credible messenger program." A youth-focused "anti-violence" initiative, credible messenger programs typically pair mentors from the community — sometimes...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillipsburg mayor switching parties to run for reelection

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg Republican Mayor Todd Tersigni said Thursday he is running for reelection as a Democrat. Tersigni claims former council members Frank McVey and Robert W. "Bobby" Fulper showed him their "true colors." Both former Phillipsburg Town Councilmen were indicted for second degree official misconduct and second degree trafficking in personal identifying information.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
billypenn.com

The $22 million Mayor’s Fund rebrands as the Philadelphia City Fund, distancing itself from Nutter-years scandals

Almost a decade after a series of financial scandals sullied its name, the Mayor’s Fund for Philadelphia has rebranded as the Philadelphia City Fund. The change, announced Wednesday and reflected in the organization’s new website, was made to better represent the fund’s mission and distance itself from past indiscretions, executive director Jody Greenblatt said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County judges won’t consider Central Bucks voting maps

All 18 Bucks County judges have recused themselves from hearing a case considering the redistricting of voting maps for the Central Bucks School District. In an order from the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas, Judge Jeffrey G. Trauger notified all parties involved Tuesday morning that the hearing scheduled for Thursday Feb. 9 was canceled.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading councilmembers criticize stagnant downtown development

READING, Pa. – Reading City Council's strategic planning committee heard a brief report from the city administration Monday night regarding implementation of the Stantech Downtown Plus report. Jamal F. Abodalo, community development director, said the study was commissioned in 2021 to look at the area between City Park and...
READING, PA
phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMEMBER KATHERINE GILMORE RICHARDSON RELEASES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO PENNSYLVANIA’S SCHOOL FUNDING SYSTEM BEING DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL

PHILADELPHIA – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) released the following statement in response to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania declaring the state’s school funding system unconstitutional:. “At long last, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has confirmed what we’ve known all along – that Pennsylvania does an inadequate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner seeks next-of-kin for Reading man

READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is seeking next-of-kin information for a Reading man. 60-yer-old Geraldo Ortiz-Soto was pronounced dead on February 9 at his residence in the 300 block of Cedar Street in Reading. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading announces plans for 275th anniversary celebration

READING, Pa. - The City of Reading announced Thursday a number of planned celebrations for the city's upcoming 275th anniversary. During the birthday week, the city will host numerous free and ticketed events and a livestreamed proclamation ceremony from City Hall. The festivities kick off March 12 and include a...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lawsuit filed over development on protected land in Upper Pottsgrove Twp.

U. POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - A lawsuit is challenging a Montgomery County municipality's plan to build on protected, open space. The suit, filed by two Upper Pottsgrove Township residents, says building the $5.5-million municipal complex violates the state's Open Space Law as well as the Dedicated or Donated Property Act.
The Philadelphia Citizen

Finally, Someone’s Running for Mayor …

“I can’t figure it out, I really can’t,” Michael Nutter told me Tuesday after our latest Ultimate Job Interview mayoral event, in front of nearly 400 super-engaged citizens at the Fitler Club. I had just remarked to him that not one of the candidates thus far had established him or herself as the candidate of change by running against sad sack lame duck Jim Kenney.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy