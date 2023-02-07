ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs WR to have bigger role in Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to face a defense that has been one of the best in the NFL all season, and Andy Reid may ask an unexpected player to play a big role. Kadarius Toney has been recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in the AFC Championship Game. NFL Network’s James Palmer... The post Chiefs WR to have bigger role in Super Bowl? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KOLR10 News

Chiefs’ all-time leading scorer discusses Super Bowl

SPRINGFIELD — Former Chiefs Kicker Nick Lowery weighed in on current Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker, the Mahomes legacy and what the Phoenix area looks like this week ahead of the big game. From 1980-1993, Lowery was the man the Kansas City Chiefs would trust with the kicking game. In that time, he racked up 1,466 […]
Missouri Independent

Behold the Kansas City Chiefs’ elite quarterback — and the other one, too

As they prep for the Super Bowl on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs have a phenomenon at quarterback. He threw for thousands of yards in high school, earning scholarship offers from universities that would compete on the national stage. His talents playing baseball and basketball in high school still earn mentions when the news media profile him. In […] The post Behold the Kansas City Chiefs’ elite quarterback — and the other one, too appeared first on Missouri Independent.
interviewmagazine.com

Gracie Hunt, First Daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs, Isn’t Just a Nepo Baby

24-year-old Gracie Hunt is a pageant queen, a marathon runner, a wellness influencer and, sometimes, a model. She’s an ambassador to the Special Olympics and was named Miss Kansas USA in 2021. She also happens to be the daughter of Clark Hunt, the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, whose own father Lamar Hunt founded the franchise back in 1959. Go back another generation and you’ll find Gracie’s great-grandfather, the oil tycoon H.L. Hunt, whose personal fortune was valued somewhere between one and three billion dollars when he died in 1974 (you can adjust that number for inflation yourself). All of which is to say that, upon review of her well-to-do pedigree, Gracie Hunt has the world at her candy-red fingertips, with which she’s amassed a following of nearly 250,000 followers on Instagram, where she documents her adventures as the First Daughter of Chiefs Kingdom. But don’t call her a nepo baby. “It’s about realizing that what those have done before you is wonderful,” she said days before this Sunday’s Super Bowl in Phoenix, where the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles. “You also have to take ownership of your own life.” Before the Chiefs go for their second Lombardi Trophy in four years, Hunt talked to Interview about her unlikely foray into world of pageantry, Rihanna’s upcoming Halftime Show, and what she believes to be the key to beating the Eagles on Sunday. As for whether or not she’ll one day inherit ownership of the Chiefs, she played it coy.
