Milwaukee 94, Detroit 89
DETROIT (10-16) Anderson 2-2 0-0 5, Liddell 6-13 5-6 17, Davis 13-33 9-10 42, Moss 2-5 1-2 6, Oliver 2-7 6-6 12, Koka 2-4 0-0 4, LeGreair 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 1-3 0-0 3, Parks 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 21-24 89. MILWAUKEE (17-8) Rand 5-6 5-7 15, Browning 7-10...
ARIZONA STATE 69, STANFORD 65
Percentages: FG .415, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Horne 4-10, Des.Cambridge 3-9, Nunez 2-4, Collins 1-3, Dev.Cambridge 0-1, Gaffney 0-3, Neal 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Dev.Cambridge 4, Brennan 2, Boakye, Des.Cambridge). Turnovers: 9 (Collins 3, Dev.Cambridge 2, Gaffney 2, Horne, Muhammad). Steals: 5...
WEBER STATE 73, MONTANA STATE 63
Percentages: FG .510, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Battle 4-6, Patterson 2-3, Ford 1-4, Brown 0-1, Fuller 0-2, Gazelas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Osobor 2, Ford). Turnovers: 15 (Osobor 6, Belo 5, Brown 4). Steals: 5 (Osobor 2, Battle, Brown, Ford). Technical Fouls:...
Milwaukee 115, L.A. Lakers 106
Percentages: FG .455, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 12-47, .255 (Allen 4-11, Holiday 2-7, Mamukelashvili 1-2, Lopez 1-3, Beauchamp 1-4, G.Antetokounmpo 1-4, Connaughton 1-5, Middleton 1-6, Carter 0-2, Matthews 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Lopez 3, Carter, G.Antetokounmpo, Matthews, Middleton). Turnovers: 10 (Beauchamp 2, G.Antetokounmpo 2,...
NO. 7 UCLA 62, OREGON STATE 47
Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Singleton 2-4, Andrews 1-2, Clark 1-3, Jaquez 1-3, Campbell 1-4, Bailey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bailey, Bona). Turnovers: 13 (Bona 3, Clark 3, Andrews 2, Bailey 2, Campbell, McClendon, Nwuba). Steals: 9 (Clark 3, Bailey...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
OREGON 78, USC 60
Percentages: FG .411, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Ellis 3-7, Johnson 1-4, Peterson 0-1, Thomas 0-1, White 0-1, Sellers 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Niagu, Wright). Turnovers: 11 (Iwuchukwu 3, Peterson 3, Ellis 2, Johnson, Niagu, White). Steals: 8 (Johnson 2, Peterson 2, Ellis,...
CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 73, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 58
Percentages: FG .452, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Igbanugo 2-3, Allen-Eikens 0-2, Stevens 0-2, Slaymaker 0-3, Wright 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen-Eikens 2, Tucker). Turnovers: 11 (Stevens 4, Okereke 2, Allen-Eikens, Igbanugo, Niang, Tucker, Wright). Steals: 3 (Allen-Eikens, Igbanugo, Pezeshkian). Technical Fouls: None.
TENNESSEE TECH 84, SOUTHERN INDIANA 69
Percentages: FG .409, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Swope 3-5, Henry 2-5, Lakes 2-8, Smith 1-3, Campion 0-1, Hernandez 0-1, Solomon 0-1, Mielke 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Powell 2, Hernandez, Smith). Turnovers: 13 (Polakovich 5, Lakes 3, Swope 2, Hernandez, Smith, Solomon). Steals:...
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 78, NO. 15 SAINT MARY'S 74, OT
SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .415, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Mahaney 3-9, Johnson 2-4, Bowen 1-3, Ducas 1-5, Jefferson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Saxen 2, Ducas). Turnovers: 10 (Mahaney 5, Saxen 3, Ducas, Johnson). Steals: 5 (Bowen 2, Johnson 2, Ducas). Technical...
Haliburton and Indiana take on Phoenix in non-conference play
Phoenix Suns (30-27, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-31, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns visit Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in a non-conference matchup. The Pacers have gone 17-12 at home. Indiana is 7-15 in games decided by...
Los Angeles faces Golden State, looks to stop 3-game skid
Los Angeles Lakers (25-31, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (28-27, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup against Golden State as losers of three in a row. The Warriors are 4-4 against Pacific Division opponents. Golden State is the top...
Thursday's Scores
New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics 53, Morris Jeff 22. Ascension Christian School vs. St. Martin's, ccd. Country Day vs. Cohen, ccd. Live Oak vs. Ouachita Christian, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Lindsay girls soccer beats Granite in OT
The Granite Hills and Lindsay High girls soccer teams came together at Rankin Stadium for the final game in the East Sequoia season. With masterful play on both sides the two teams battled it out and the Cardinals rose out on top winning 2-1 at the end of overtime. Both...
