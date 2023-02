Am I excited about this? You bet your ass I am excited about this!. The citizens of Wichita Falls who have grown up with Sikes Senter Mall have always known one store was always there. Dillard's, it was an anchor store for the mall ever since it opened several decades ago. Sadly last summer, Dillard's had its final days in Wichita Falls. We have heard rumors of them possibly opening another store somewhere else in Wichita Falls, but sadly nothing has come to fruition over the past couple of months.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO