Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Related
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
chatsports.com
Rapid Recap: Bucks 115, Lakers 106
Amidst the hoopla of deadline day, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers actually played a basketball game! Though recently christened all-time leading scorer LeBron James sat with “ankle soreness,” the Bucks utilized a big second half to win their ninth straight game behind Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 38 points on 23 shots.
chatsports.com
The Wizards are negotiating a buyout with Will Barton, according to report
The Washington Wizards are negotiating a contract buyout with Will Barton, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The news came out on Thursday, soon after the NBA Trade Deadline. ESPN Sources: The Wizards are working on a contract buyout for veteran G/F Will Barton, allowing him to become a free...
chatsports.com
Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Survey
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. A quick poll here, but one that should shed some...
chatsports.com
Lakers trade for Mo Bamba from Magic for Patrick Beverley, second round picks
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly agreed to a trade that will send out Patrick Beverley and bring in Mo Bamba of the Orlando Magic, according to multiple reports. The deal will also include at least one second round pick as the Lakers continue rebuilding their roster. Shams Charania of...
chatsports.com
8 players the Mavericks could target on the buyout market
The Dallas Mavericks did not make any additional trades at the deadline following their earlier blockbuster for Kyrie Irving. In a market dominated by an excess of second round picks, the Mavericks simply did not have the ammunition to get any deals done. Dallas had already exhausted their entire supply of tradeable second rounders over the last few years, and rival teams were not interested in acquiring Christian Wood or Tim Hardaway Jr.
chatsports.com
Bulls vs. Nets game preview and thread: total disaster of a franchise set to face Brooklyn
It would be even worse if it wasn’t so predictable. The Bulls are not a serious franchise with real expectations. They literally do nothing, and then give a press conference that is effectively a giant “fuck off, and don’t bother me” message to the fanbase. From the non-quotes to the body language, Karnisovas just gave off total loser energy and inspired as much confidence in the fanbase as his team has this season.
chatsports.com
Did the Heat just write off this season?
The trade deadline came and went without any Miami Heat move. The OG Anunoby pipe dream didn’t materialize. Rumors about a breakdown in the Kyle Lowry/Heat relationship grew so loud that Jimmy Butler addressed them last night. After all that, Lowry is still with the Heat today. Jimmy Butler...
chatsports.com
Boston Celtics trade for big man Mike Muscala
After a flurry of moves overnight including Jakob Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors and superstar Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, the Boston Celtics made their first move of the NBA trade deadline. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are sending Justin Jackson and two second round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for shooting big man Mike Muscala.
chatsports.com
Extremely shorthanded, post-deadline Lakers fall short vs. Bucks
In a schedule loss to end all schedule losses, the Lakers — depleted by both LeBron James’ injury absence and an extremely active NBA trade deadline — fell to Milwaukee on Thursday night, 115-106. L.A. did their best to keep up with Milwaukee, but in the second...
chatsports.com
Report: Details of Celtics offer for Jakob Poeltl
Rumors of the Celtics interest in Jakob Poeltl appear to have been real. The Spurs ultimately went with a better offer from the Toronto Raptors, but details have emerged about what Boston’s offer included. League sources tell MassLive that Boston offered Payton Pritchard, Danilo Gallinari and multiple future second-round...
chatsports.com
KD GONE: Nets trading Kevin Durant to Suns in blockbuster
The Clean Sweep Era which began with such great hopes on June 30, 2019 but failed to produce anything other than a first round playoff win, is over. Two days after the Nets traded Kyrie Irving to Dallas, they are sending Kevin Durant to Phoenix for a package that includes Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks, a 2028 first round pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren. The Nets are expected to market Crowder on Thursday. The trade deadline is 3:00 p.m. ET.
chatsports.com
Report: The Spurs have traded Josh Richardson to the Pelicans for Devonte’ Graham and picks
The Trade Deadline is almost here, and the Spurs have made another move, sending Josh Richardson to the New Orleans Pelicans for Devonte’ Graham and four second round picks (2024, 2026, 2028 and 2029), per Shams Charania of The Athletic. (And no, the apostrophe is not a typo.) The...
chatsports.com
Bulls stay pat with roster as trade deadline comes and goes
NEW YORK — Billy Donovan was very transparent in the final days leading up to the NBA trade deadline. The Bulls coach insisted on Tuesday that he liked the roster as is, and more importantly, so did his bosses. So with the deadline passing on Thursday afternoon, the idea...
chatsports.com
Report: Pistons plan to start James Wiseman at center going forward
The dust is beginning to settle on the NBA trade deadline deal that saw the Pistons ship Bey out, with the forward landing in Atlanta, and James Wiseman arriving in Detroit. I’ve been angry and writing about it all day, and the latest little nugget of info was so infuriating that I feel like it needs its own little 400-word nest to live, and fester, and burrow into my soul.
chatsports.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz’s dilemma
Judah Mintz has a decision to make. Not anytime soon, but it’s the elephant in the room that Syracuse Orange fans would like him to make sooner rather than later. It’s no secret that Mintz has exceptional talent that is attractive at the next level. He’s got a natural skillset that is very hard to teach. But his game and playstyle comes with red flags and drawbacks that may sway NBA teams away from the guard.
chatsports.com
Bulls-Knicks have had discussions about a Zach LaVine trade
NEW YORK – Bulls coach Billy Donovan said on Tuesday that he didn’t expect the Bulls to completely blow-up the roster, but that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t at least entertain a few big swings. With just over an hour left until the NBA trade deadline comes...
chatsports.com
Bucks Get Their Guy, Reinforce At The Wing
In case you hadn’t heard by now, the Milwaukee Bucks have done it. In exchange for sending out Jordan Nwora, Serge Ibaka, and George Hill, along with a total of five(!) second round picks, general manager Jon Horst has landed the player that the front office has been eyeing for quite some time now: Jae Crowder.
chatsports.com
The Celtics upgraded on the margins and will look to the buyout market
Heading into the NBA trade deadline, few were expecting the Celtics to swing for the fences with any major moves that could have disrupted the flow of the team with the best record in the league. Still, based on Brad Stevens track record of solid doubles over the last couple of years, you couldn’t rule anything out. Adding Mike Muscala probably qualifies as a walk or maybe a seeing-eye single in this baseball analogy. And Stevens still has another at bat left.
Comments / 0