ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Cannabis growing classes offered at SUNY Morrisville

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. -- SUNY Morrisville is teaching students how to grow the very best cannabis plants they can, but Jennifer Gilbert-Jenkins, the associate professor of agriculture science, says don’t expect to get high from the plants grown here. "On this campus we are not growing adult use at all....
MORRISVILLE, NY
WKTV

MVHS receives $150K grant to expand prenatal health care program

UTICA, N.Y. – The Mohawk Valley Health System will be able to bolster its CenteringPregnancy program thanks to a $150,000 grant from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. The CenteringPregnancy program provides prenatal care to groups of expectant mothers who are all due around the same time. Eight to 10 women are in each group and each of them receives 10 prenatal visits, which are 90 minutes to two hours long.
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown condemns portion of Best Western hotel

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of the Best Western hotel in Watertown has been condemned. The city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement says the rear wing of the Washington Street property has a number of issues that need to be fixed. The Savory Downtown restaurant as well as...
WATERTOWN, NY
WKTV

Arson victim feeds those in need on National Pizza Day

UTICA, N.Y. -- It's National Pizza Day. For Chris Woodbeck, it's not about gluttony. It's about giving. "I chose the Rescue Mission because they serve the community and just in our recent fire, people have reached out to us and given us stuff and it's our way of giving back," says Woodbeck.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

OTL: Scam ‘family’ trades fake gold for $1,300 cash

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Sheriff’s Office wants to put NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” to identify a couple that is conducting fake jewelry exchange scams. An Oneida County Deputy responded to a Walmart in Rome on February 8, around 5:00 p.m. for a suspicious activity complaint after a man was approached by […]
ROME, NY
CNY News

US Marshals Find Upstate New York Man Accused Of Raping Kids

A Hudson Valley man accused of raping four young children was found hiding in Upstate New York. On Wednesday, the Hudson City Police Department announced US Marshalls helped track down a wanted man. Wanted Hudson, New York Man Found. Jamel Brandow from Hudson, New York was arrested on an active...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Rome company to procure furniture for new Wynn Hospital

UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System has selected Roberts Office Interiors (ROI), based in Rome, to procure and install the furniture for the new Wynn Hospital. ROI will work with CAMA Inc., out of Connecticut, to make sure the furniture jives with the interior design. ROI plans to...
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

U.S. Marshals Arrest Alleged Hudson Valley Rapist in Rome

The United States Marshals Office's Utica Division has arrested a Columbia County man this week who was wanted on four counts of raping a child under the age of 11. Marshals reported the arrest of Jamel Brandow on several charges following a surveillance at a Rome, NY motel. Law Enforcement claims they were contacted on Monday by the Hudson Police Department which requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals to locate and arrest Brandow. According to information provided by police, Brandow was believed to be in the Oneida County region. Task force members immediately conducted an intense investigation and surveillance, and located Brandow at a local hotel in Rome.
ROME, NY
WKTV

YWCA Mohawk Valley reveals 2023 Salute to Outstanding Women award winners

The YWCA Mohawk Valley has revealed the eight women honored with this year’s Salute to Outstanding Women awards. The annual award recognizes women who have made impacts in the community and in their professional industries. This year’s honorees are:. Business & Industry: Elizabeth Pellegrino. Education: Nancy Ketz. Entrepreneur:...
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

Oneida YMCA to host new wellness seminars starting Feb. 20

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Oneida Branch of the YMCA will host a new series of wellness seminars beginning Feb. 20 with a "Journey Through and Appreciation of American Music." The presentations begin at 6 pm in the Oneida YMCA conference room, located at 701 Seneca Street. Hank Leo, CEO of the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley will be there to present at the first seminar. Leo is a former disc jockey, music collector, historian and has served as an executive producer on several YMCA recording projects, among other things.
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

UPD recognized for excellence in policy management training

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department has been recognized for excellence in policy management and training in 2022 by Lexipol. Lexipol provides policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants. Its program tracks the Utica Police Departments' performance on five metrics. The department achieved Gold recognition for consistent and effective policy dissemination to personnel, timely policy updates and officer training on policies.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Owner of Shaheen Shoe Store in Utica dies at 89

UTICA, N.Y. – The co-owner of a shoe store that’s been in the Utica community for several decades sadly passed away last week at his Florida home. He was 89. Eli A. Shaheen had worked at the family business, Shaheen’s Shoes, since he was 14 years old. He and his cousin, George Shaheen, operated the business as partners for 71 years.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica receives $65,000 in grants from National Grid

UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica received $65,000 in grants from National Grid as part of the company's community investment initiative. Most of the money will go toward upgrades to the Greenman Fields, located along Burrstone Road. The lighting at the fields will be enhanced to help improve safety and be more energy efficient. The remaining $15,000 will fund the planting of trees along Euclid Road in North Utica and Erie Street in West Utica.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

50 Forward Mohawk Valley offering tax aide for seniors

UTICA, N.Y. -- 50 Forward Mohawk Valley is offering AARP Tax-Aide services for seniors. Services will be offered at its Parkway Center location and are available by appointment only starting Tuesday. Services will be offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. until April 12. To make...
UTICA, NY
oswegonian.com

Businesses to replace JCPenney in Oswego Plaza

The recent announcement of the addition of a Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse to Oswego Plaza provided some answers to the questions about the potential closing of JCPenney. Rumors of JCPenney’s closing have been circulating since 2020, as both the local store and the national corporation saw major reductions in business. The local store was repeatedly spared from being closed down, but the time has come for new businesses to enter the area.
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

NY allocates funds to repave state roads impacted by severe weather

Several state roads that have been impacted by severe weather will be repaved through $100 million in state funding dedicated to infrastructure improvements. There are 64 projects statewide and nearly $10 million is going to the Mohawk Valley. Here are the local projects in Herkimer and Otsego counties:. Herkimer County.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
syracuse.com

NY needs the Bigger, Better Bottle Bill to reduce trash (Your Letters)

Andy Mager’s thoughtful letter regarding trash and recycling in Syracuse (”Solution is less garbage, not bigger garbage cans ,” Jan. 30, 2023) raised many important issues. Among other points, Mager discusses legislation introduced by Sen. Rachel May, known as the “Bigger, Better Bottle Bill.” Unfortunately, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s recently released executive budget did not provide funding for this proposed legislation.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy