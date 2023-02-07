Read full article on original website
WKTV
Cannabis growing classes offered at SUNY Morrisville
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. -- SUNY Morrisville is teaching students how to grow the very best cannabis plants they can, but Jennifer Gilbert-Jenkins, the associate professor of agriculture science, says don’t expect to get high from the plants grown here. "On this campus we are not growing adult use at all....
WKTV
MVHS receives $150K grant to expand prenatal health care program
UTICA, N.Y. – The Mohawk Valley Health System will be able to bolster its CenteringPregnancy program thanks to a $150,000 grant from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. The CenteringPregnancy program provides prenatal care to groups of expectant mothers who are all due around the same time. Eight to 10 women are in each group and each of them receives 10 prenatal visits, which are 90 minutes to two hours long.
See CNY school districts with biggest spikes in home-schooled students in pandemic
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nearly every school district in a five-county region of Central New York saw a home-schooling surge during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to state data. Of the 49 districts in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, 42 had more home-schooled students last year than they did in the 2019-2020 year, when the pandemic first hit.
wwnytv.com
Watertown condemns portion of Best Western hotel
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of the Best Western hotel in Watertown has been condemned. The city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement says the rear wing of the Washington Street property has a number of issues that need to be fixed. The Savory Downtown restaurant as well as...
WKTV
Arson victim feeds those in need on National Pizza Day
UTICA, N.Y. -- It's National Pizza Day. For Chris Woodbeck, it's not about gluttony. It's about giving. "I chose the Rescue Mission because they serve the community and just in our recent fire, people have reached out to us and given us stuff and it's our way of giving back," says Woodbeck.
OTL: Scam ‘family’ trades fake gold for $1,300 cash
ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Sheriff’s Office wants to put NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” to identify a couple that is conducting fake jewelry exchange scams. An Oneida County Deputy responded to a Walmart in Rome on February 8, around 5:00 p.m. for a suspicious activity complaint after a man was approached by […]
Upstate New York Teacher Busted-Had Students Stash Stolen Goods
The news is disappointing when a teacher is involved in criminal behavior. When the teacher involves their students, then police find illegal weapons at the teacher's house, the situation has taken a disturbing turn. That troubling turn-of-events took place at an upstate New York middle school. Police believe that, on...
US Marshals Find Upstate New York Man Accused Of Raping Kids
A Hudson Valley man accused of raping four young children was found hiding in Upstate New York. On Wednesday, the Hudson City Police Department announced US Marshalls helped track down a wanted man. Wanted Hudson, New York Man Found. Jamel Brandow from Hudson, New York was arrested on an active...
WKTV
Rome company to procure furniture for new Wynn Hospital
UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System has selected Roberts Office Interiors (ROI), based in Rome, to procure and install the furniture for the new Wynn Hospital. ROI will work with CAMA Inc., out of Connecticut, to make sure the furniture jives with the interior design. ROI plans to...
U.S. Marshals Arrest Alleged Hudson Valley Rapist in Rome
The United States Marshals Office's Utica Division has arrested a Columbia County man this week who was wanted on four counts of raping a child under the age of 11. Marshals reported the arrest of Jamel Brandow on several charges following a surveillance at a Rome, NY motel. Law Enforcement claims they were contacted on Monday by the Hudson Police Department which requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals to locate and arrest Brandow. According to information provided by police, Brandow was believed to be in the Oneida County region. Task force members immediately conducted an intense investigation and surveillance, and located Brandow at a local hotel in Rome.
WKTV
YWCA Mohawk Valley reveals 2023 Salute to Outstanding Women award winners
The YWCA Mohawk Valley has revealed the eight women honored with this year’s Salute to Outstanding Women awards. The annual award recognizes women who have made impacts in the community and in their professional industries. This year’s honorees are:. Business & Industry: Elizabeth Pellegrino. Education: Nancy Ketz. Entrepreneur:...
WKTV
Oneida YMCA to host new wellness seminars starting Feb. 20
ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Oneida Branch of the YMCA will host a new series of wellness seminars beginning Feb. 20 with a "Journey Through and Appreciation of American Music." The presentations begin at 6 pm in the Oneida YMCA conference room, located at 701 Seneca Street. Hank Leo, CEO of the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley will be there to present at the first seminar. Leo is a former disc jockey, music collector, historian and has served as an executive producer on several YMCA recording projects, among other things.
WKTV
UPD recognized for excellence in policy management training
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department has been recognized for excellence in policy management and training in 2022 by Lexipol. Lexipol provides policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants. Its program tracks the Utica Police Departments' performance on five metrics. The department achieved Gold recognition for consistent and effective policy dissemination to personnel, timely policy updates and officer training on policies.
WKTV
Owner of Shaheen Shoe Store in Utica dies at 89
UTICA, N.Y. – The co-owner of a shoe store that’s been in the Utica community for several decades sadly passed away last week at his Florida home. He was 89. Eli A. Shaheen had worked at the family business, Shaheen’s Shoes, since he was 14 years old. He and his cousin, George Shaheen, operated the business as partners for 71 years.
WKTV
Utica receives $65,000 in grants from National Grid
UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica received $65,000 in grants from National Grid as part of the company's community investment initiative. Most of the money will go toward upgrades to the Greenman Fields, located along Burrstone Road. The lighting at the fields will be enhanced to help improve safety and be more energy efficient. The remaining $15,000 will fund the planting of trees along Euclid Road in North Utica and Erie Street in West Utica.
WKTV
50 Forward Mohawk Valley offering tax aide for seniors
UTICA, N.Y. -- 50 Forward Mohawk Valley is offering AARP Tax-Aide services for seniors. Services will be offered at its Parkway Center location and are available by appointment only starting Tuesday. Services will be offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. until April 12. To make...
oswegonian.com
Businesses to replace JCPenney in Oswego Plaza
The recent announcement of the addition of a Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse to Oswego Plaza provided some answers to the questions about the potential closing of JCPenney. Rumors of JCPenney’s closing have been circulating since 2020, as both the local store and the national corporation saw major reductions in business. The local store was repeatedly spared from being closed down, but the time has come for new businesses to enter the area.
WKTV
NY allocates funds to repave state roads impacted by severe weather
Several state roads that have been impacted by severe weather will be repaved through $100 million in state funding dedicated to infrastructure improvements. There are 64 projects statewide and nearly $10 million is going to the Mohawk Valley. Here are the local projects in Herkimer and Otsego counties:. Herkimer County.
syracuse.com
NY needs the Bigger, Better Bottle Bill to reduce trash (Your Letters)
Andy Mager’s thoughtful letter regarding trash and recycling in Syracuse (”Solution is less garbage, not bigger garbage cans ,” Jan. 30, 2023) raised many important issues. Among other points, Mager discusses legislation introduced by Sen. Rachel May, known as the “Bigger, Better Bottle Bill.” Unfortunately, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s recently released executive budget did not provide funding for this proposed legislation.
WKTV
Oneida County Sheriff's Office warning of ongoing scam playing on people's compassion
ROME, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is urging people to be wary when strangers ask for money after a man was scammed out of $1,300 at the Walmart in Rome after showing compassion for what he thought was a family in need. On Feb. 8, Oneida...
