La Crosse, WI

KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory for some counties. Here's the latest

..A Band of Wet Accumulating Snow Likely... .A winter system is still expected to bring accumulating heavy, wet snow to a portion of the area late tonight into Thursday. Recent trends have shifted the storm track a bit further south and east, resulting in lower confidence in where the accompanying band of heaviest snow will fall and how much is to be expected. The highest snow rates are still anticipated Thursday morning between daybreak and noon across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Pay close attention to the forecast if you have travel plans Thursday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
news8000.com

Details released in death of Tomah woman

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released further information Tuesday in the death investigation of a Tomah woman. On January 2, the family of Felicia Wanna asked for a welfare check, as they had not seen or heard from her since December 29. Attempts to contact her were met with no success.
TOMAH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Daycare provider accused of child neglect in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A daycare provider is accused of child neglect in La Crosse County. A criminal complaint shows 44-year-old Heather Reed of Bangor, Wis. is facing one charge of neglecting a child - consequence is great bodily harm and an additional charge of day care provider fail/licensed.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Man killed in Richland County crash, sheriff's office says

RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. -- A 66-year-old Lone Rock man died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening, the Richland County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. A 33-year-old driver from Lone Rock hit the victim, Bruce Anderson, around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of County Highways B and BA, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
tiremeetsroad.com

What happened to that Gays Mills woman arrested for driving 106 MPH in a 30 MPH zone in Coon Valley, Vernon County Wisconsin?

According to court records, McKaig spent time in jail and eventually was fined. oss a thread and video titled, “Idiot going 106 to get to school and work.”. According to a press release from the Coon Valley Police Department as well as coverage by WEAU and the LaCrosse Tribune, the offending driver was identified as 35-year-old Amanda McKaig of Gays Mills.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

DNR Concludes Investigation Into 2019 Fatal Boat Crash On Mississippi River

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), along with partner agencies, today announced the investigation into a 2019 fatal boat crash has come to a conclusion with a conviction. The DNR and partner agencies worked together on the investigation and reconstruction of the crash using their extensive...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 men arrested for drug possession in Viroqua after traffic stop on Jan. 30

VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men were arrested after a traffic stop at the north Kwik Trip in Viroqua on Jan. 30 for possession of drugs. Simon Kleinertz of La Crosse and Hunter Melby of Westby were taken into custody after the Viroqua County Sheriff’s Office stopped their vehicle after receiving a call from a business about a black SUV whose driver was visibly impaired.
VIROQUA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man sentenced, partner threw 700+ grams of meth out car window on 33-mile high-speed chase

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old man will spend the next 12 years in federal prison for distributing a significant amount of methamphetamine as part of a conspiracy. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Victor Pennington from Tomah was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, followed by five years of supervised release.
TOMAH, WI
cwbradio.com

Sparta Man Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit in Jackson County

A Sparta man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 16, 2023, around 8:09 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Sechlerville Road and Highway 95 in the Town of Hixton for a vehicle equipment violation.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI

