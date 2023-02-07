Read full article on original website
LA CROSSE TALK PM: La Crosse Mayor Reynolds on homeless, supper clubs and the power of poop — literally
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds joins Monday for La Crosse Talk PM to discuss homelessness, the city’s unique wastewater treatment plant, Gov. Tony Evers’ visit and some new hires. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3...
news8000.com
Black River Falls School District staff member on admin. leave for alleged racial comment directed toward student
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- A Black River Falls School District staff member is on administrative leave after a video surfaced on Facebook of the instructor allegedly making a racially insensitive comment toward a Native American student. Black River Falls School District Superintendent Shelly Severson told News 8 Now...
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory for some counties. Here's the latest
..A Band of Wet Accumulating Snow Likely... .A winter system is still expected to bring accumulating heavy, wet snow to a portion of the area late tonight into Thursday. Recent trends have shifted the storm track a bit further south and east, resulting in lower confidence in where the accompanying band of heaviest snow will fall and how much is to be expected. The highest snow rates are still anticipated Thursday morning between daybreak and noon across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Pay close attention to the forecast if you have travel plans Thursday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
news8000.com
Details released in death of Tomah woman
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released further information Tuesday in the death investigation of a Tomah woman. On January 2, the family of Felicia Wanna asked for a welfare check, as they had not seen or heard from her since December 29. Attempts to contact her were met with no success.
WEAU-TV 13
Daycare provider accused of child neglect in La Crosse County
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A daycare provider is accused of child neglect in La Crosse County. A criminal complaint shows 44-year-old Heather Reed of Bangor, Wis. is facing one charge of neglecting a child - consequence is great bodily harm and an additional charge of day care provider fail/licensed.
Channel 3000
Man killed in Richland County crash, sheriff's office says
RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. -- A 66-year-old Lone Rock man died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening, the Richland County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. A 33-year-old driver from Lone Rock hit the victim, Bruce Anderson, around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of County Highways B and BA, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
tiremeetsroad.com
What happened to that Gays Mills woman arrested for driving 106 MPH in a 30 MPH zone in Coon Valley, Vernon County Wisconsin?
According to court records, McKaig spent time in jail and eventually was fined. oss a thread and video titled, “Idiot going 106 to get to school and work.”. According to a press release from the Coon Valley Police Department as well as coverage by WEAU and the LaCrosse Tribune, the offending driver was identified as 35-year-old Amanda McKaig of Gays Mills.
wearegreenbay.com
Sheriff: Missing Wisconsin woman died from hypothermia due to environmental exposure
TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin have wrapped up their investigation into the death of a missing woman and now have a cause of death. According to an update provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Felicia Wanna, who was found dead in a rural area of Monroe County, died of hypothermia due to environmental exposure.
drydenwire.com
DNR Concludes Investigation Into 2019 Fatal Boat Crash On Mississippi River
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), along with partner agencies, today announced the investigation into a 2019 fatal boat crash has come to a conclusion with a conviction. The DNR and partner agencies worked together on the investigation and reconstruction of the crash using their extensive...
Channel 3000
Not guilty plea entered for Lyndon Station bar owner charged with arson
LYNDON STATION, Wis. -- A Juneau County court entered a not guilty plea Wednesday for the owner of a Lyndon Station bar accused of trying to blow it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, faces five felony charges, including arson, in the Sept. 1, 2022, explosion and fire at Beagles Bar on West Flint Street.
WEAU-TV 13
2 men arrested for drug possession in Viroqua after traffic stop on Jan. 30
VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men were arrested after a traffic stop at the north Kwik Trip in Viroqua on Jan. 30 for possession of drugs. Simon Kleinertz of La Crosse and Hunter Melby of Westby were taken into custody after the Viroqua County Sheriff’s Office stopped their vehicle after receiving a call from a business about a black SUV whose driver was visibly impaired.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced, partner threw 700+ grams of meth out car window on 33-mile high-speed chase
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old man will spend the next 12 years in federal prison for distributing a significant amount of methamphetamine as part of a conspiracy. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Victor Pennington from Tomah was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, followed by five years of supervised release.
wearegreenbay.com
Man fleeing from Wisconsin deputies ingests ‘substantial amount’ of meth during pursuit
HIXTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from western Wisconsin was charged with possession after deputies found roughly $2,500-$4,000 worth of meth in his vehicle after an eight-mile pursuit. A Facebook post by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office states that Vong Vang, a 39-year-old from Sparta, was taken into custody...
cwbradio.com
Several Arrested After Search Warrant Executed During Jackson County Investigation
An Alma Center man was arrested in connection to a Jackson County drug investigation. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, on January 31st, around 9:01am, they searched an address on South Alma Center Road, in the Town of Alma, in Jackson County in regard to a drug investigation.
cwbradio.com
Sparta Man Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit in Jackson County
A Sparta man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 16, 2023, around 8:09 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Sechlerville Road and Highway 95 in the Town of Hixton for a vehicle equipment violation.
wearegreenbay.com
Woman with ‘drug-dealing enterprise’ sentenced, involved in death of Wisconsin man
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old Wisconsin woman was sentenced on Wednesday for her alleged involvement in a heroin delivery that resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. Jackie E.F. Snow was sentenced to a 12-year bifurcated prison sentence and was initially charged with First-Degree Reckless...
