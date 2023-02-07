Read full article on original website
WKTV
MVHS receives $150K grant to expand prenatal health care program
UTICA, N.Y. – The Mohawk Valley Health System will be able to bolster its CenteringPregnancy program thanks to a $150,000 grant from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. The CenteringPregnancy program provides prenatal care to groups of expectant mothers who are all due around the same time. Eight to 10 women are in each group and each of them receives 10 prenatal visits, which are 90 minutes to two hours long.
WKTV
Arson victim feeds those in need on National Pizza Day
UTICA, N.Y. -- It's National Pizza Day. For Chris Woodbeck, it's not about gluttony. It's about giving. "I chose the Rescue Mission because they serve the community and just in our recent fire, people have reached out to us and given us stuff and it's our way of giving back," says Woodbeck.
WKTV
Upstate Family Health receives $30,000 in funding from Excellus BCBS
UTICA, N.Y. -- Upstate Family Health Center received a $30,000 Health Equity Award in support of its Integrated Behavioral Health, Primary Care and Substance Abuse program from Excellus BCBS. “Bringing these three important components under one roof enhances patient care. By providing comprehensive care that includes substance abuse services and...
WKTV
Oneida YMCA to host new wellness seminars starting Feb. 20
ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Oneida Branch of the YMCA will host a new series of wellness seminars beginning Feb. 20 with a "Journey Through and Appreciation of American Music." The presentations begin at 6 pm in the Oneida YMCA conference room, located at 701 Seneca Street. Hank Leo, CEO of the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley will be there to present at the first seminar. Leo is a former disc jockey, music collector, historian and has served as an executive producer on several YMCA recording projects, among other things.
WKTV
Cannabis growing classes offered at SUNY Morrisville
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. -- SUNY Morrisville is teaching students how to grow the very best cannabis plants they can, but Jennifer Gilbert-Jenkins, the associate professor of agriculture science, says don’t expect to get high from the plants grown here. "On this campus we are not growing adult use at all....
WKTV
Mug Club: Grieving Parents Support Group
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- If you have suffered the loss of a child consider joining the upcoming Grieving Parents Support Group's first meeting set for Feb. 7. Meetings will be held on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the New Hartford Public Library. You may not want to...
WKTV
211 information hotline's 3-digit dial option temporarily unavailable
People won't be able to dial 211 to reach the United Way of the Mohawk Valley’s information hotline, for now, due to a temporary outage. The 211 hotline is available 24 hours a day to connect people with the resources they need. According to the United Way MV, most people who reach out are looking for help with housing, food, transportation and health care. The hotline directs people to the appropriate organization for their needs.
WKTV
UPD recognized for excellence in policy management training
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department has been recognized for excellence in policy management and training in 2022 by Lexipol. Lexipol provides policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants. Its program tracks the Utica Police Departments' performance on five metrics. The department achieved Gold recognition for consistent and effective policy dissemination to personnel, timely policy updates and officer training on policies.
WKTV
50 Forward Mohawk Valley offering tax aide for seniors
UTICA, N.Y. -- 50 Forward Mohawk Valley is offering AARP Tax-Aide services for seniors. Services will be offered at its Parkway Center location and are available by appointment only starting Tuesday. Services will be offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. until April 12. To make...
WKTV
Masons celebrate 200th Anniversary
It was on this day in 1823 that Utica became the second chartered Commandry in the State of New York. Today local Masons celebrated two hundred years of service.
WKTV
Owner of Shaheen Shoe Store in Utica dies at 89
UTICA, N.Y. – The co-owner of a shoe store that’s been in the Utica community for several decades sadly passed away last week at his Florida home. He was 89. Eli A. Shaheen had worked at the family business, Shaheen’s Shoes, since he was 14 years old. He and his cousin, George Shaheen, operated the business as partners for 71 years.
WKTV
Utica receives $65,000 in grants from National Grid
UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica received $65,000 in grants from National Grid as part of the company's community investment initiative. Most of the money will go toward upgrades to the Greenman Fields, located along Burrstone Road. The lighting at the fields will be enhanced to help improve safety and be more energy efficient. The remaining $15,000 will fund the planting of trees along Euclid Road in North Utica and Erie Street in West Utica.
WKTV
Rome company to procure furniture for new Wynn Hospital
UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System has selected Roberts Office Interiors (ROI), based in Rome, to procure and install the furniture for the new Wynn Hospital. ROI will work with CAMA Inc., out of Connecticut, to make sure the furniture jives with the interior design. ROI plans to...
WKTV
Reward up to $4,000 to find out who abandoned dog at Herkimer County Humane Society
MOHAWK, N.Y. – The reward to find the person who abandoned a dog at the Herkimer County Humane Society last week reached $4,000 on Wednesday. The dog, who has since been found, was dropped off outside the shelter in freezing temperatures on Feb. 2. The shelter posted surveillance video...
WKTV
Former police detective running for Rome mayor
ROME, N.Y. – A retired police detective is throwing his hat in the ring in the race for Rome mayor. Jeffrey Lanigan announced his candidacy at The Franklin in Rome on Tuesday night. Lanigan is running as a Republican and says he wants to provide stronger leadership for the...
WKTV
Utica Zoo offering first 'Night Prowl' tour on Feb. 17
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Zoo is offering its first 'Night Prowl" tour of the year on Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m. Small groups will be guided around the zoo and will take part in fun activities as a way of learning more about nocturnal animals and their adaptations. Visitors may also have the chance to meet some of the zoo’s nocturnal animals.
WKTV
City of Utica Republican Committee announces 2023 endorsements
UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica Republican Committee has announced its endorsements for the 2023 election cycle. Common Council-at-Large: Samantha Colosimo-Testa and Mark Williamson. Utica City Court judge: Grant Garramone. Galime is the current common council president and will face off against Bob Cardillo in the primary. Colosimo-Testa...
WKTV
11-year-old named honorary firefighter after putting out neighbor's garage fire
CHADWICKS, N.Y. -- Quick actions by an 11-year-old boy in Chadwicks in January helped save his neighbor's garage, maybe even his own home. Willowvale Fire crews were called to Bleachery Place back on Jan. 18 for a garage fire. Carter Carro, who lives next door, was alerted to the fire by his neighbor. Without hesitation, Carter sprang into action.
WKTV
NY allocates funds to repave state roads impacted by severe weather
Several state roads that have been impacted by severe weather will be repaved through $100 million in state funding dedicated to infrastructure improvements. There are 64 projects statewide and nearly $10 million is going to the Mohawk Valley. Here are the local projects in Herkimer and Otsego counties:. Herkimer County.
WKTV
Firefighters quickly extinguish basement fire on Link Road in Rome
ROME, N.Y. — A fire broke out at a home on Link Road in Rome early Thursday morning. Rome firefighters arrived just after 4:30 a.m. to find smoke and some flames coming from the entryway on the side of the house. Upon further investigation, they saw flames also coming from the basement.
