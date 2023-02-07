People won't be able to dial 211 to reach the United Way of the Mohawk Valley’s information hotline, for now, due to a temporary outage. The 211 hotline is available 24 hours a day to connect people with the resources they need. According to the United Way MV, most people who reach out are looking for help with housing, food, transportation and health care. The hotline directs people to the appropriate organization for their needs.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO