ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who are YOU rooting for to win? [POLL]

By Marcus James Dixon and John Benutty
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XSUHp_0kejI2yp00

Now that we know the identities of the 11 finalists for Season 1 of “ America’s Got Talent: All-Stars ,” it’s time to cast your votes and tell us who YOU are rooting for to win. ( Click here for photos of the finalists .) The finale of this “ America’s Got Talent ” spin-off series is set for Monday, February 20 on NBC . That’s when the “AGT” superfans will determine, once and for all, which act will receive the $25,000 grand prize. Vote in our poll below .

First up though is a recap special entitled “Finals Preview: From the Judges’ Desk,” which will air Monday, February 13. That episode will serve to refresh your memory on who the superfans voted for each week as well as which acts earned coveted Golden Buzzers from judges Simon Cowell , Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews .

SEE All Golden Buzzers on ‘AGT’ through the years

All season long, Gold Derby contributor John Benutty has been live-blogging “AGT: All-Stars.” Here are his quick-takes on all 11 finalists on NBC’s reality TV show:

Bello Sisters : The first audition of the season came from Bello Sisters, a top 10 finalist from season 15 when performances were presented virtually due to the pandemic. They did not make the finale that year so “All-Stars” marks their first time back on stage live in front of the judges since their very first audition. Tonight the acrobatic trio created towering shapes by contorting and balancing their bodies on one another’s limbs while blazes of fire erupted around their elevated stage. Heidi said that they have the kind of act that the audience doesn’t want to stop, referring to their “beauty and strength and excitement.” Howie called them the “epitome of women supporting women” and Simon called it “as close to perfection” as he’s ever seen.

Light Balance Kids : Finalists from season 14, Light Balance Kids returned to the stage from Ukraine where they not only escaped the devastation of their country but also to show the world that “light always wins.” Their light show tonight took on the theme of arcade games. At the end of the performance the kids explained that because some of their members couldn’t make it, original members of Light Balance volunteered to help them out. Simon called it their best performance “by a mile,” calling it brilliant on top of their story. He said that they define “all-star.” Howie said they’ve always been one of his favorite acts in the history of the show and  with their important message they are even more deserving than ever of receiving his Golden Buzzer! That strike of the button means they advance straight to The Finals for a chance to win.

Aidan Bryant : Also from season 16 was self-taught aerialist Aidan Bryant who finished as runner-up, losing to Dustin. Aidan promised that since the show he’s improved in flexibility and lines and returned in order to prove he can win. Heidi was impressed that he used no attachments to hold on and that he was able to recover from a slight mistake in the air. Howie admitted that single person aerial acts are not his favorite, but that he did something better than he’s ever done before. Simon called him “one of the most talented contestants we’ve ever had” and said tonight’s performance “a 10.”

Detroit Youth Choir : Another act that was runner-up on their original season 14 was Detroit Youth Choir, a group that earned Terry’s Golden Buzzer that season. Tonight they sang a remix of the Imagine Dragons song “Thunder” with rap solos and group dance choreography. Following their performance the audience was chanting “DYC” and Simon confessed to being speechless. He called it “just magic, absolute creative magic.” As Simon got emotional, Howie said that they radiated more than just music and dance by making it a thrilling “champion performance.” Heidi said they are not a “snoozy” choir and are incredible. Once again, Terry descended from the stage to stop the critiques, saying that there is no need to go to the superfans because he wants to hit the Golden Buzzer again in tribute to the city of Detroit and all that their director Mr. White has done.

Avery Dixon : Season 17 finalist Avery Dixon was the first performer of the night to return to the stage. In his original season he received the Golden Buzzer from Terry, but was eliminated in the Top 10. Tonight he brought along his band to complete what he called “the Avery Dixon experience” for a rendition of the hit song “Happy.” Howie said he stepped it up by going from being an amazing talent to putting on an amazing show. Heidi pointed out that she can’t stay in her seat when he’s playing and Simon said that competition brings the best out of him and he gave himself a shot at winning the show.

Mike E. Winfield : Though elimination in the season 17 Finals was devastating for Mike E. Winfield, the comedian found an increase in success following his time on the show, including an invite from Howie to open for him on tour. He returned to show because being a finalist is not enough for him, he wants to win. His set tonight focused on his relationship with his stepson that he refers to as “step man” because they’re similar in age. Heidi called him a “ray of sunshine” on stage and Simon added that he may have went further originally if he had done that set then. Mike stressed to Simon that he really wants to win and he came to compete, to which Simon responded with “I wasn’t planning on doing this, but I’m gonna do it.” And he hit the Golden Buzzer to send Mike straight through to The Finals!

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ winners list: All seasons, plus ‘Champions’ and ‘Extreme’

Power Duo : Tonight’s showcase started with the winners of “Philippines’s Got Talent” season 5, Power Duo. They met during that season, fell in love, and got married. Now they’re competing to live out their dream of “making it” in the United States. Howie loved that they combined aerialism with floor dancing, but also pointed out that they had a slip in their performance when she missed a rope. Heidi said that the error doesn’t matter because their performance was still beautiful. Simon liked them so much that he asked Heidi why she didn’t use the Golden Buzzer.

Aidan McCann : It was a relief to the judges when young magician Aidan McCann took the stage for the American follow up to his finale run on “Britain’s Got Talent” season 14. Though long, his act to predict choices that the judges would independently make turned out correct and earned the first full standing ovation of the night. Simon called it unbelievable and Heidi said that he is a star before hitting the Golden Buzzer!

Tom Ball : Singer Tom Ball was the second “Britain’s Got Talent” performer to appear tonight. Tom finished in third place on the same season that Axel won. Tonight he sang “The Sound of Silence” for the judges alongside a string quartet. Once again the judges panel stood in ovation as the crowd roared behind them. Simon opened critiques by wishing that it had been the first time he’d ever heard Tom because it was unexpected and the best performance all series. Howie added that he does it “so right” and Heidi called it “larger than life.” Simon said that if Tom had done that song in season 15 that he would have won. As the audience began to chant “Golden Buzzer,” Terry descended from the stage to join the other judges in giving Tom the Group Golden Buzzer!

Ana-Maria Margean : Another former champion to perform tonight was ventriloquist Ana-Maria Margean who was inspired by Terry Fator before winning “Romania’s Got Talent” season 11. Ana-Maria performed with her disagreeable rescue dog puppet Waldo, incorporating a heavy dose of comedy along with a vocal performance of “You Don’t Own Me.” Heidi was not surprised she’s a winner because her voice is beautiful and she’s funny. Howie loved that she’s only been practicing ventriloquism for a couple years and that her mom made her puppet for her. Simon concluded that it’s exciting to see a winner from another country come to America to compete with the best of the best.

Kodi Lee : Heidi never got to see Kodi Lee’s winning run on season 14 so tonight’s performance of “Biblical” was her first time witnessing the magic of him behind the piano. Ahead of his performance she noted that she’s never heard the crowd as loud as they were cheering on his entrance, and after his performance she said that he’s a true all star and that the show is what it is because of him. Howie predicted that he has the superfans in his pocket just like he has the audience. Simon said that Kodi will always be amazing and his performances will always be mesmerizing.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Final Golden Buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ goes to ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ finalist Tom Ball [WATCH]

On January 30, “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued with the fifth installment of first round episodes featuring performances from 10 fan favorite acts. In this penultimate episode in the preliminary round, judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel joined with Terry Crews to hand out the special Group Golden Buzzer to the one act they all agreed to be most deserving of a spot in The Finals. Following a rendition of “The Sound of Silence” that Simon called the best vocal performance of the series, Tom Ball was their consensus choice. Watch the full performance in the video above. Tom...
GoldDerby

‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ episode 6 recap: 10 more acts perform for superfans vote

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued Monday night with the sixth and final group of 10 acts performing for a coveted spot in The Finals. The new spin-off series features former “Got Talent” contestants from America and across the global franchises in a seven-week showdown to determine which ultimate all-star will claim the title of “Got Talent World Champion.” Longtime series judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum return to judges’ panel with Terry Crews on stage for hosting duties. The 10 acts that performed on the February 6 episode were spoken word poet Brandon Leake, sword swallower Brett Loudermilk, singers Daneliya Tuleshova...
GoldDerby

‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ schedule: When is the finale?

The first six preliminary episodes of “AGT: All-Stars” are in the can, with 11 acts (out of the 60 total acts) earning their ticket to the finale. Among the finalists are a trio of hand balancing sisters, a youth choir from Detroit, and an inspirational autistic singer. But when is the finale, exactly? Read on for everything to know about the remaining “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” schedule. To recap, “AGT: All-Stars” premiered on January 2, 2023 and aired six straight preliminary rounds every Monday night, which culminated on February 6, 2023. During those initial episodes, judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and...
NME

Simon Cowell has head set on fire during ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ audition

Simon Cowell recently had his head set on fire during a contestant’s Britain’s Got Talent audition. The talent mogul and judge was reportedly brought up on stage by a mute and masked magician auditioning for the competition who put a hood over Cowell’s head. The magician reportedly...
ETOnline.com

Blake Shelton Is Already 'Tired' of Kelly Clarkson in 'The Voice' Season 23 Promo

Kelly Clarkson is making her return to The Voice in season 23 -- and Blake Shelton is already sick of her shenanigans!. NBC shared a new promo for the upcoming season of their singing competition show on Tuesday, and it featured Blake pulling out all the stops for his final season -- including a massive sign in the shape of his signature "pick me" point!
Upworthy

13-year-old ventriloquist sings incredible, sassy version of 'You Don't Own Me' on 'AGT'

It’s not every day a ventriloquist act is so jaw-dropping that it has to be seen to be believed. But when it does happen, it’s usually on “America’s Got Talent.” Ana-Maria Mărgean was only 11 years old when she first took to the stage on “Romania’s Got Talent” to show off her ventriloquism skills, an act inspired by videos of fellow ventriloquist and “America’s Got Talent” Season 2 champion Terry Fator. Using puppets built for her by her parents, the young performer tirelessly spent her quarantine time in 2020 learning how to bring them to life, which led to her receiving a Golden Buzzer and eventually winning the entire series in Romania. Mărgean is now 13 and a competitor on this season of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” hoping to be crowned the winner and perform her own show in Vegas, just like her hero Fator.
talentrecap.com

Comedian Josh Blue Says He Was Robbed in ‘AGT: All-Stars’ Early Release

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars has shared another early release performance from next week’s new episode, featuring Season 16 finalist Josh Blue. The comedian joked that he was robbed of a win, but now he’s back for another chance to be declared the best. Josh Blue Performs in...
Popculture

Reba McEntire Reveals If She'd Replace Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'

Reba McEntire has revealed if she'd replace Blake Shelton on The Voice, after previously turning down the job. While speaking to ET's Cassie DiLaura from Reba's Place — the country music icon's her new three-floor restaurant in Atoka, Oklahoma — the singer was asked if she would reconsider joining the NBC competition series. "Who could fill Blake's shoes?" McEntire quipped with a smile.
ATOKA, OK
GoldDerby

The day after, Bonnie Raitt’s stunning Grammy Awards triumph lingers

“So who is Bonnie Raitt?” read the first sentence of a headline on the UK’s Daily Mail newspaper website this morning. You wouldn’t have known from the shocked reaction throughout the music world – and especially throughout England, where they seemed to take it personally that Harry Styles didn’t take home every award he was eligible for – that Raitt isn’t exactly some wannabe newbie. Pretty much the precise opposite, in fact. She’s a living legend, one of the most respected and decorated makers of music of all time. More on that in a moment. But first…it speaks to both the depth...
GoldDerby

Everything to know about ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9

“The Masked Singer” is one of the biggest hits on the FOX network. This American version of the South Korean show, which debuted in 2019, has already run for eight seasons. We’ll update this post throughout season 9 as we learn more about the “The Masked Singer” cast from both the clues given during the show and those posted online at Instagram and Facebook. Here’s everything to know about “The Masked Singer” season 9, including the premiere date. When does “The Masked Singer” season 9 start? Filming for season 9 is taking place in the winter of 2023. Allowing for time to...
GoldDerby

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ fans are split over Robin Fierce’s elimination [POLL RESULTS]

At the end of episode 6 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 on February 3, Robin Fierce and Jax found themselves lip synching for their lives, both for the first time. Following their head-to-head to “In Your Room” by The Bangles, Robin was asked to “sashay away,” but both underwhelmed fans in the lip sync and the girl group challenge. We asked in a recent poll if the judges made the right decision and voters are split, almost evenly over whether Robin or Jax should have been the one to go. At the time of this writing, Robin had 38.3% of...
GoldDerby

‘Frasier’ revival cast photos: Who’s who in the spin-off series?

Who’s ready for a second helping of tossed salads and scrambled eggs? The long-gestating “Frasier” revival, based on Kelsey Grammer‘s character Frasier Crane from “Cheers” (1982-1993) and “Frasier” (1993-2004), is getting closer and closer to coming to our TV screens. The half-hour comedy will stream 10 episodes exclusively on Paramount Plus in 2023 and will serve as the “third act” for the fan-fave psychiatrist. Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris are the co-creators on the reboot, with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon serving as executive producers and James Burrows directing the pilot episode. While none of the original cast members from...
GoldDerby

HBO Max will stream this week’s ‘The Last of Us’ two days early

Like a good running back looking upfield, HBO’s current sensation “The Last of Us” is nimble on its feet. The hit series, which normally airs on Sunday evenings, is well aware that a certain superior bowl is happening over at CBS this week, so will deploy its streaming option. HBO Max, which usually makes “The Last of Us” (and most other shows) available to stream as it airs linearly on HBO, will release the ball that is Episode 5 two days earlier, thus blitzing the audience, and beating the spread.  Okay, we may have mixed our football metaphors there, but I...
Whiskey Riff

‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Because He “Wasn’t Interesting Enough For Ratings”

This just goes to show you that these competition shows don’t give a shit about actual talent, they’re far more concerned with ratings. In an interview with Whiskey Riff from back in the day (OG fans right here), back before he was packing stadiums and winning Entertainer of the Year awards, Luke Combs opened up about his experiences auditioning for The Voice, the popular singing competition show that made Blake Shelton famous. I’m kidding, Blake was already famous, but he wasn’t […] The post ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Because He “Wasn’t Interesting Enough For Ratings” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy