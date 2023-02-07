1 person hospitalized following US 35 crash
DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A person has been hospitalized following a crash on US 35 that took place on Monday night.
Authorities say reports came in at approximately 10:21 p.m. regarding a single-vehicle crash on US 35 Eastbound at I-75.1 in custody after pursuit leads to crash on State Route 4
One person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.
No additional details are available at this time.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
