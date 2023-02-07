ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 person hospitalized following US 35 crash

By Callie Cassick
DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A person has been hospitalized following a crash on US 35 that took place on Monday night.

Authorities say reports came in at approximately 10:21 p.m. regarding a single-vehicle crash on US 35 Eastbound at I-75.

1 in custody after pursuit leads to crash on State Route 4

One person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

No additional details are available at this time.

Related
WDTN

No injuries after I-75 SB semi crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck collision was causing delays on I-75 South in Piqua. According to the Miami County Ohio State Highway Patrol, a single semi crashed on I-75 south near mile marker 80 in Piqua around 3:10 p.m. on Thursday. All the southbound lanes were closed near the collision. OSHP reported that the […]
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

Dayton fire, police to train at convention center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton residents should not be alarmed to see a heavy police and fire department presence downtown the weeks of February 13 and 21. According to the City of Dayton, police and fire crews will conduct a series of realistic training events in and around the Dayton Convention Center on multiple days […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton PD faces pushback while awaiting FUSUS tech approval

“It starts with kind of the basic question. Why do you want this network and upon what independent sources makes you think that this will actually advance the call you're doing it? I noticed that in some of their reports that they have released, that they have advanced on this hearing, they quote positive outcomes using these, but they're basically being taken from the website of the company that selling them. Chances are, those 'incidents' are going to be occurring in your black and brown communities and poor neighborhoods in Dayton,” Chad Marlow, ACLU Senior Policy Council, said.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

PHOTOS: Trees downed in the Miami Valley

According to a Facebook post by Harrison Township, at least eight areas are dealing with fallen trees. One tree at the intersection of Harding Avenue and Polk Boulevard was uprooted, sending branches across the road.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

NB I-75 closed in Warren County due to multi-vehicle crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is shut down past Ohio 122 in Warren County. A multi-vehicle crash with injuries was reported at 7:11 a.m., according to the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post. Two of the vehicles are semis and one of them is jackknifed, an OSP dispatcher tells...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
