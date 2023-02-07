1 person hospitalized following US 35 crash

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A person has been hospitalized following a crash on US 35 that took place on Monday night.

Authorities say reports came in at approximately 10:21 p.m. regarding a single-vehicle crash on US 35 Eastbound at I-75.

One person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

No additional details are available at this time.

