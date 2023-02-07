ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Hogwarts Legacy Sparks Speculation About First Transgender Harry Potter Character

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Despite repeated controversies over Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling ’s views about the transgender community, it seems the wizarding world may have debuted its first transgender character.

In Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world role-playing game debuting this Friday, Sirona Ryan is a witch who owns and runs the Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade village. At one point, the character describes her interaction with a goblin and her own classmates’ mistaken view of her gender.

“We met when I was waiting tables here as a student — well before I bought the place,” Sirona says. “He was cordial enough, but we weren’t friends then. His mistrust of wizardkind ran deep… Hadn’t seen him in years when he came in a few months ago. But, he recognized me instantly. Which is more than I can say for some of my own classmates. Took them a second to realize I was actually a witch, not a wizard.”

The game also reportedly allows players to mix any variation of the offered masculine and feminine character appearances as well as voices.

Hogwarts Legacy game director Alan Tew told IGN , “We know our fans fell in love with the Wizarding World, and we believe they fell in love with it for the right reasons. We know that’s a diverse audience. For us, it’s making sure that the audience, who always dreamed of having this game, had the opportunity to feel welcomed back. That they have a home here and that it’s a good place to tell their story.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Nicole Kidman & Jamie Lee Curtis To Star In & EP Patricia Cornwell’s ‘Kay Scarpetta’ TV Series At Amazon From Liz Sarnoff & Blumhouse

EXCLUSIVE: Patricia Cornwell’s Kay Scarpetta books have completed their long journey to the screen with a blockbuster TV series starring Oscar winner Nicole Kidman in the title role and Oscar nominee Jamie Lee Curtis as the famous forensic pathologist’s sister Dorothy, I have learned. Kidman is executive producing through Blossom Films and Curtis through Comet Pictures the drama, from writer-showrunner Liz Sarnoff (Barry) and Blumhouse Television, which I hear is nearing a two-season straight-to-series order at Prime Video. A rep for the streamer declined comment as deals for the project, to be produced by Amazon Studios and Blumhouse, are still...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Jeff Hephner Boards Benedict Cumberbatch Netflix Series ‘Eric’

EXCLUSIVE: Chicago Fire star Jeff Hephner has boarded Abi Morgan’s Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Netflix UK series Eric. Hephner will play Richard Castillo, a charismatic, affluent politician who works for the Mayor’s Advisory Council on Motion Pictures and Television. He joins a cast featuring Cumberbatch and the likes of Gaby Hoffman, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler and Phoebe Nicholls for the six-parter, which is being produced by Chernobyl indie Sister. Eric follows Vincent Anderson (Cumberbatch), a grief-stricken puppeteer on a leading TV show whose young boy goes missing and who finds solace through his friendship with the titular character, the monster that lives under his son’s bed. The Split scribe Morgan’s Little Chick...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

NFL Network Boots Analyst Michael Irvin From Super Bowl Coverage After Hotel Incident

Something happened when NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin was checking into his hotel to begin coverage of Super Bowl LVII. As a result, the NFL Network is checking him out of its plans to cover the event. A woman made an unspecified complaint against Irvin as the catalyst for his abrupt dismissal. The incident between the two happened as he was checking in to an Arizona hotel. What was said in the exchange or the nature of the complaint has not been revealed. The NFL Network issued a terse statement. “Michael Irvin will not be part of the NFL Network’s Super Bowl...
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

State of the Union: Joe Biden’s Speech Gave A Glimpse Of Potential 2024 Presidential Run; “Let’s Finish The Job”

UPDATED: Joe Biden’s State of the Union included a number of gestures to Republicans, promotion of the spirit of bipartisanship and mention of a whole host of issues that garner backing from both parties. But there were plenty of outbursts among the GOP, signaling how unlikely it probably is that this Congress will see major legislation on immigration and certainly gun violence. Republicans heckled when Biden attacked his predecessor for driving up the deficit, and some did even when the president mentioned a proposal to restrict non-compete agreements. At another point, when Biden talked of the fentanyl crisis, one Republican shouted,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Deadline

Marjorie Taylor Greene Screams “Liar” At Joe Biden During SOTU; POTUS Taunts GOP Over Medicare & Social Security Sunset Proposals

The veneer of bipartisan civility didn’t last long tonight at Joe Biden’s second State of the Union address – – and that was all right with the president and Democrats. Less than an hour into Biden’s speech before members of the House of Representatives and the Senate, it all turned into a screaming match after POTUS accused some Republicans of wanting “Medicare and Social Security to sunset.” To a cascade of boos, and as the government faces a potential debt default, the Democrat added: ”I’m not saying it’s a majority. Anybody who doubts it, contact my office — I’ll give...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘The Last Of Us’ Actress Melanie Lynskey Zings Critic Of Her Body Type In The Post-Apocalypse

Melanie Lynskey didn’t appreciate criticism that she was a bit too zaftig for the role of a post-apocalyptic warlord. Model Adrianne Curry made a tweeted observation (since deleted) on Feb. 8 that Lynskey wasn’t a great fit for The Last of Us role of Kathleen, a Kansas City warlord who apparently defeated the FEDRA militia in that city. Kathleen is now after main characters Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) after they tangled with her crew. Curry, an alum of America’s Next Top Model, tweeted a picture of Lynskey and noted, “Her body says life of luxury…not post apocolyptic (sp) warlord. Where...
Deadline

Roseanne Barr: “I Don’t Think They’ll Ever Stop Trying To Come After Me”

Almost five years after ABC canceled her comedy following her tirade of racist and anti-semitic tweets, Roseanne Barr is returning with the stand-up special Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, premiering Monday on Fox Nation. The special debuts the same day on the streaming service as a documentary on her career, Who Is Roseanne Barr? Barr lost her television show, Roseanne, in May 2018. One of the tweets she posted that day called former President Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett an offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.” Barr followed up with an apology but it was too late: ABC canned her hours...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Trailer: Idris Elba Is On The Hunt For A Serial Killer In Netflix Follow-Up Film

Netflix has released the official trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun, its long-in-the-works Luther stand-alone follow-up movie that returns Idris Elba as John Luther, the complicated detective behind the BBC crime drama that ran for five seasons on the BBC. The plot: A gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary. The trailer opens with DSU Martin Schenk, played by the returning Dermot Crowley, being informed that Luther (Elba) has...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Anthony Hopkins, ‘Top Gun’ Glen Powell To Star In ‘Locked’; Argentinian Action Thriller Remake A Hot EFM Package With David Yarovesky At Helm

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins will team with Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell in Locked, a remake of the Argentinian action thriller 4X4, for ZQ Entertainment and Raimi Productions. David Yarovesky is set to direct. He and Sam Raimi collaborated recently on Nightbooks. Michael Arlen Ross (Oracle) wrote the script. The original was written and directed by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat (Official Competition). Related Story Octavia Spencer, Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Lucy Liu To Star In Black List Script ‘Nobody Nothing Nowhere’ For ‘Beasts Of The Southern Wild’ Producers – EFM Hot Package Related Story 'Don't Suck': VMI Worldwide Boards Jamie Kennedy Vampire Comedy &...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Alec Baldwin Wants ‘Rust’ Special Prosecutor Tossed Off Case; 1st AD Added To D.A.’s Witness List In Blow To Defense

The first court hearing over the involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed stemming from the October 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins isn’t for a couple of weeks, but already the sharp-elbowed legal battle between the actor and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has begun. Related Story Alec Baldwin Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting: DA’s Witness List Full Of Crew Members From Troubled Indie Western As First Court Hearing Looms In Criminal Case Related Story Alec Baldwin "Acted With Reckless Disregard" On 'Rust' Set, D.A. Says; Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Formally Filed Over Fatal Shooting – Update Related Story Alec Baldwin & 'Rust' Armorer...
SANTA FE, NM
Deadline

Trevor Donovan To Headline Two New Movies For Great American Family

EXCLUSIVE: Trevor Donovan, who recently made it to the semi-finals in Dancing With the Stars, has booked two more films for Great American Family. The first one is a romantic comedy in which Donovan will star. Details of the film are being kept under wraps, but we can confirm the film features the 90210 actor as a teacher headed to his hometown in Texas … and maybe to a love he has searched for all of his life. The movie planned for fall is also expected to showcase Donovan’s newly-acquired expertise on the dance floor during DWTS‘ 31st season: the...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Adam Devine Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed comedic multi-hyphenate Adam Devine for representation. Devine is an actor, comedian, writer and producer perhaps best known as the co-creator and star of the hit Comedy Central series Workaholics, which ran for seven seasons between 2011 to 2017. He’s also starred in features that have accrued nearly $2B globally, including such hits as the Pitch Perfect film series, Neighbors, The Intern and Why Him?, along with studio animated features like Ice Age: Collision Course.  Additional feature credits for Devine include Isn’t It Romantic, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, When We First Met and Game Over, Man!, which he...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Bosch’ Universe Expands With 2 New Series In Works At Amazon Studios Centered On Jerry Edgar & Renee Ballard Characters

Expanding TV universes is the hottest trend right now. Bosch, one of the early adopters with Bosch: Legacy, is forging ahead with two police dramas inspired by the work of bestselling author Michael Connelly, which are in development at Amazon Studios. The first, the Untitled J. Edgar project, follows Harry Bosch’s former partner, Detective Jerry Edgar, who is tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami. In this glamorous city, he is forced to balance his new life with the gritty underbelly of the city, while being chased by his mysterious past. Jamie Hector, who starred opposite Titus...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Joe Biden Won’t Do Sit-Down Interview With Fox As Part Of Super Bowl Pre-Game

UPDATE: The White House said that President Joe Biden will not be doing a Super Bowl pre-game interview. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement, “The President was looking forward to an interview with Fox Soul to discuss the Super Bowl, the State of the Union, and critical issues impacting the everyday lives of Black Americans. We’ve been informed that Fox Corp. has asked for the interview to be cancelled.” Fox Soul is a Fox Corp. digital network aimed at a Black audience. But it appears that Fox News wanted an interview with one or more of its top...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Shudder Acquires YA Horror-Thriller ‘Influencer’ From Filmmaker Kurtis David Harder Ahead Of EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Shudder has acquired multiple territories for the indie thriller Influencer from Kurtis David Harder — the filmmaker with whom it’s previously been in business on titles like Spiral. The award-winning feature, which launched its festival run at last year’s Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, will bow on the streamer this spring in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Spain, Portugal and Latin America. Influencer tells the story of Madison (Emily Tennant), a popular social media influencer who is having a lonely and uneventful trip in Thailand despite what she tells her followers on Instagram. While reflecting on her boyfriend...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Mike Pence Subpoenaed By Special Prosecutor Overseeing Donald Trump Investigations

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel tasked with the investigations of former President Donald Trump. ABC News first reported on the subpoena, and its reporting was confirmed by multiple news outlets. Special Counsel Jack Smith, appointed in November, is investigating whether Trump or his associates mishandled classified documents and then engaged in obstruction as the government sought their return. Smith also is investigating the efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. As was seen during the January 6th Committee hearings, Pence resisted Trump’s pressure to block the certification of electoral votes on Jan....
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Brooklyn Nets Trade Superstar Kevin Durant To Phoenix Suns In Major Shake-Up

Superstar Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is on the move in a trade that will rattle the NBA and send oddsmakers scrambling to reset the odds. With a 3 PM NBA trade deadline looming on Thursday, the Nets agreed to trade superstar Durant to the Phoenix Suns. Durant is currently out with a sprained MCL, but is expected to return this month. The deal sends Durant and forward T.J. Warren to the Suns, with the Nets getting back Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap. They’ll get unprotected picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and...
BROOKLYN, NY
Deadline

Volodymyr Zelensky Surprises BBC Ukraine Journalist With Hug During Historic UK Visit

Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, paid a historic visit to the UK on Wednesday — and surprised a compatriot with a hug during an impromptu moment during a press conference. Zelensky’s trip was only announced on Wednesday morning as he drums up support for Ukraine’s resistance following Russia’s invasion last February. During a press conference in Dorset, a BBC Ukrainian journalist rose to her feet and prefaced her question by saying she would like to give Zelensky a hug, but would probably not be allowed. “Why not?” Zelensky responded, before vacating his lectern and offering a warm embrace. Rishi Sunak,...
Deadline

Horror Short Story ‘The Occupant’ Scares Up Torrent Of Movie Rights Bids: The Dish

EXCLUSIVE: A 39-page haunted house short story by first time writer Victor Sweetser has created a frenzy, with five bids in for movie rights and more coming, including some of the big names in the genre game. The Occupant went to market yesterday, and the reaction was quick. This is the story of a 100-year old Victorian home offered up for free, with the caveat the new owner has to put it on a flatbed and move it from the lot it occupies. The story begins cleverly with texts back and forth between a husband and a wife, who cannot...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Daddy’s Head’: Psychological Horror From ‘Yesterday’ Producer Starts Production; AMP Boards World Sales — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Production began this week on Daddy’s Head, a psychological horror from writer-director Benjamin Barfoot (Double Date). Mathew James Wilkinson (Yesterday) produces alongside Patrick Tolan (T.I.M) for Stigma films, with finance provided by Quickfire Films, Arthro Films, Shoutloud Creative, OnSight, and Capture. AMP is handling world sales and will be shopping the project at the upcoming European Film Market. Executive producers are Jan Pace and James Atherton for Quickfire, M J McMahon and Matthew Jones for Capture, Simon Marriott for Shoutloud Creative, James Owen for Arthro Films, Tony Maher for OnSight, and James Norrie, Nina Kolokouri, Bob Portal and Inderpal Singh for...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Deadline

159K+
Followers
43K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy