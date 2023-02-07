Read full article on original website
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.Joel EisenbergChicago, IL
Lori Lightfoot trailing in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Shoppers in Chicago Reeling After Walmart Announces Closure of Three StoresAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
What is xylazine? Animal tranquilizer becoming more common in Chicago, suburban street drugs
A powerful tranquilizer is the new menace poisoning Chicago area street drugs and the people who use them.
Shuttered Englewood school revisioned as housing facility for former inmates
The project is part of a larger effort to revitalize the 63rd Street Corridor in Englewood.
Are These People Really Walking Through a Chicago Crime Scene?
There's a page on Facebook that is specifically dedicated to following the shootings and other senseless violence around Chicago called Chitown Crime Chasers (CCC). According to the page description, they "chase crime all over Chicago, we bring y'all REAL news and go LIVE." It doesn't matter what time of day it is, in the early morning or late at night, when there's been a report of a shooting or active crime scene, this crew seems to be there within minutes.
Superintendent David Brown will likely leave the Chicago Police Department
Aides to embattled Chicago Police Supt. David Brown have begun preparing a “legacy document” of his accomplishments and goals, apparently laying the groundwork for his exit, a source told the Sun-Times. With crime the top issue on the minds of Chicago voters, all eight mayoral challengers have vowed...
Who Is the Smiley Face Killer? Chicago Deaths Spark Serial Killer Questions
The discovery of bodies in Chicago waterways renews interest in decades-old theory about a group of serial killers targeted young men across the Midwest.
Cause, Manner of Death Released for Peter Salvino, Doctoral Student Found Dead in Lake Michigan
The cause and manner of death for a 25-year-old Northwest doctoral student who was found dead in Lake Michigan late last year was released Wednesday. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office listed Peter Salvino's cause of death as "drowning with ethanol intoxication as a contributing factor." The manner of death was ruled an accident.
After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County
LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at Park Ridge hospital
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at a Park Ridge hospital last week. Ehab Allababidi, 26, faces four counts of aggravated battery. At about 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 2, Allababidi was at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. While in a hospital room, he allegedly became physically violent and punched the attending nurse multiple times with a closed fist, police said.
2 teens charged with smoking, possessing firearms on CTA train in the Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two boys, 15 and 16, are arrested and charged after officers discovered guns on them on a CTA train Thursday morning.Chicago police said around 1:08 a.m., officers were conducting a platform check, at the Madison station on the Red Line, when they saw the teens together and one was smoking on a train car. After speaking with the teens, they found them to be in possession of firearms including a rifle and a ghost gun. Both were taken into custody. The 16-year-old was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and was also issued a citation for smoking on CTA property. The 15-year-old was charged with unlawful use of a weapon for possessing the rifle. The weapons were recovered.No further information was immediately available.
Boys, ages 15 and 16, had a rifle and a pistol on the Red Line downtown, Chicago police say
Chicago — Two juvenile boys, riding the Red Line in downtown Chicago at 1 a.m., were carrying a rifle and a pistol when Chicago police officers stopped them for smoking on a train car, according to CPD. The cops were patrolling the State-Lake platform early Thursday when they saw...
Lawyers of shooting survivor Dakotah Earley to file suit against Lightfoot, CPD over non-pursuit policy
“Why didn’t they intervene?” asked Cass Casper, an attorney at Disparti Law.
Half of Chicago workers now back in the office, for first time since pandemic began
CHICAGO - Ever so slowly, the chair at the office workstation is winning out over the couch at home. Office staffs in Chicago and other major cities are returning to their physical job sites, even if the trend is so sporadic that it frustrates building managers and businesses eager for more downtown action.
Cook County State's Attorneys office receives complaints about Window Depot USA of Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bankruptcy notices started showing up in the mail for customers who say they were duped out of thousands of dollars by a Chicago area home repair company.In a new bankruptcy filing, Window Depot of Chicago claims they owe more than $1 million. While that could shield the company from paying back the money, they are not protected from potential criminal charges.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar sat down exclusively Thursday with the investigators who could bring justice. We have been investigating Window Depot USA of Chicago them for weeks – with reports of multiple people who say they were scammed...
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family
With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
Dakotah Earley sues Chicago, Lightfoot, Supt. Brown over police pursuit policy
Dakotah Earley nearly died and lost part of his leg after a shooting in Lincoln Park that lawyers say could have been prevented by the city of Chicago if it weren't for police pursuit policies in place.
What Do White Flashing Lights At Illinois Intersections Really Mean?
You're waiting at an intersection and the light is about to turn green. All of a sudden, the white strobe light starts flashing at the stoplight. What does it mean?. Living in Illinois, there are tons of 911 calls that happen all over the state. In Rockford, there's an emergency...
Woman Charged with Attempted Murder After Shooting Passenger on Crowded Chicago Train
The hunt is finally over for a Chicago woman who shot a woman in the knee on a train after a verbal altercation. Latrice Harvey, 25, had just boarded the CTA Red Line in the Loop when an argument ensued between her and a 30-year-old female passenger. Moments later, she fired shots on the train as it approached the State and Lake station shortly after midnight. The woman was “seriously injured,” the Chicago Police Department said.
Former special forces soldier fights back after being slashed by a stranger near his Loop hotel
Chicago — A 60-year-old man from out of town was slashed by a knife-wielding man near his Loop hotel on Tuesday evening, according to a Chicago police report. But the attacker may have bit off more than he could chew because the victim is a former U.S. military special forces member.
Reducing Crime At Gas Stations And Grocery Stores Subject Of Legislation Introduced By State Rep. Thaddeus Jones
(South Holland, Illinois) Thaddeus Jones- Illinois State Representative of the 29th Legislative District- has officially introduced legislation that would reduce crimes at gas stations, grocery stores, pawn shops, and banks.
Chicago pastor calls on city leaders to stopping Kia, Hyundai thefts
Insurance claims are skyrocketing among Kias and Hyundais nationwide after teens took to social media explaining how to break in and steal these types of cars. West Side pastor Robin Hood says this is a community and legislative issue. State representatives call on the manufactures to do more for car owners.
