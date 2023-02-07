CHICAGO (CBS) – Two boys, 15 and 16, are arrested and charged after officers discovered guns on them on a CTA train Thursday morning.Chicago police said around 1:08 a.m., officers were conducting a platform check, at the Madison station on the Red Line, when they saw the teens together and one was smoking on a train car. After speaking with the teens, they found them to be in possession of firearms including a rifle and a ghost gun. Both were taken into custody. The 16-year-old was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and was also issued a citation for smoking on CTA property. The 15-year-old was charged with unlawful use of a weapon for possessing the rifle. The weapons were recovered.No further information was immediately available.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO