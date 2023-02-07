ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97ZOK

Are These People Really Walking Through a Chicago Crime Scene?

There's a page on Facebook that is specifically dedicated to following the shootings and other senseless violence around Chicago called Chitown Crime Chasers (CCC). According to the page description, they "chase crime all over Chicago, we bring y'all REAL news and go LIVE." It doesn't matter what time of day it is, in the early morning or late at night, when there's been a report of a shooting or active crime scene, this crew seems to be there within minutes.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County

LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at Park Ridge hospital

PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at a Park Ridge hospital last week. Ehab Allababidi, 26, faces four counts of aggravated battery. At about 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 2, Allababidi was at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. While in a hospital room, he allegedly became physically violent and punched the attending nurse multiple times with a closed fist, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 teens charged with smoking, possessing firearms on CTA train in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two boys, 15 and 16, are arrested and charged after officers discovered guns on them on a CTA train Thursday morning.Chicago police said around 1:08 a.m., officers were conducting a platform check, at the Madison station on the Red Line, when they saw the teens together and one was smoking on a train car. After speaking with the teens, they found them to be in possession of firearms including a rifle and a ghost gun. Both were taken into custody. The 16-year-old was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and was also issued a citation for smoking on CTA property. The 15-year-old was charged with unlawful use of a weapon for possessing the rifle. The weapons were recovered.No further information was immediately available. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County State's Attorneys office receives complaints about Window Depot USA of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bankruptcy notices started showing up in the mail for customers who say they were duped out of thousands of dollars by a Chicago area home repair company.In a new bankruptcy filing, Window Depot of Chicago claims they owe more than $1 million. While that could shield the company from paying back the money, they are not protected from potential criminal charges.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar sat down exclusively Thursday with the investigators who could bring justice. We have been investigating Window Depot USA of Chicago them for weeks – with reports of multiple people who say they were scammed...
CHICAGO, IL
Mark Star

Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family

With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
CHICAGO, IL
Shine My Crown

Woman Charged with Attempted Murder After Shooting Passenger on Crowded Chicago Train

The hunt is finally over for a Chicago woman who shot a woman in the knee on a train after a verbal altercation. Latrice Harvey, 25, had just boarded the CTA Red Line in the Loop when an argument ensued between her and a 30-year-old female passenger. Moments later, she fired shots on the train as it approached the State and Lake station shortly after midnight. The woman was “seriously injured,” the Chicago Police Department said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago pastor calls on city leaders to stopping Kia, Hyundai thefts

Insurance claims are skyrocketing among Kias and Hyundais nationwide after teens took to social media explaining how to break in and steal these types of cars. West Side pastor Robin Hood says this is a community and legislative issue. State representatives call on the manufactures to do more for car owners.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
55K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy