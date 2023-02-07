Read full article on original website
How to recognize signs of alcohol and substance abuse in loved ones
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We've seen a rise in DUIs here in the Las Vegas valley lately. So how can we recognize alcohol or substance abuse in the people we love?. Albert Ofori with Desert Winds Recovery Center joined us to share some tips.
New Las Vegas Dental Office Provides Compassionate Care for the Underserved Special Needs Population
Mighty Smiles recently opened its doors in North Las Vegas. Located at 4210 Craig Road and led by the dental team of Drs. Amanda Campbell and Vanna Truong, Mighty Smiles provides full dental care to children up to age 18, in addition to care for special needs patients of all ages.
Is it safe? Ozempic being used for fast weight loss at Henderson clinic
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ozempic, a drug originally made to treat diabetes, is now taking Hollywood and social media by storm as a weight-loss wonder drug. The prescription medication which patients self-inject once a week is sometimes referred to as ‘the skinny pen’ by users. ”I took...
Chefs for Kids and the Cosmopolitan partner up to deliver over 400 meals to local students
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The non-profit Chefs for Kids and the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas are partnering up to deliver over 400 meals to students. The event will be held on Thursday at Kermit R. Booker Senior Elementary School. The special meal is part of the non-profit's "Cookin' up...
Local veterans graduate from treatment court program
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas veterans are getting a second chance at redemption. The Veterans Treatment Court Graduation kicked off at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday. Veterans were congratulated after completing a year-long program to help them transition to civilian life after their military service. The program...
Suicide Attempt Survivor Shares How She Took Charge of Her Mental Health — and Now Helps Others Do the Same
Cherrial Odell is participating in the first Student Mental Health Week, a collaboration between education company Chegg and five non-profit partners, including Inspiring Children’s Foundation, co-founded by Jewel Cherrial Odell was only 13 years old the first time she tried to take her own life. "I grew up in a chaotic home environment in Las Vegas, where both of my parents struggled with addiction and their own mental health," she tells PEOPLE. "I had depression and anxiety and didn't have guidance on how to deal with all the...
The Animal Foundation finds loving home for dog without eyes
Las Vegas (KSNV) — UPDATE 2/9: According to The Animal Foundation, Patricia was adopted on Thursday!. ORIGINAL 2/8: This special dog is learning to navigate the world without her eyes and hopes to find a loving family to help her. Patricia is a six-year-old dog brought into The Animal...
Henderson trade school aims to help fill in-demand jobs
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A trade school in Henderson is offering fast-paced training to help fill the demand for trade jobs. “You could get wet, you can get cut, all that could happen here,” said Hugo Clavigo, a plumbing student at the National Technical Institute (NTI). “I’m not a book person, I can’t sit in […]
2 confirmed, 69 probable norovirus cases reported from Las Vegas elementary school mass-sickness investigation
Health officials have specified the number of norovirus cases that led to a first-reported mass-vomiting episode at a Spring Valley elementary school.
Homeless encampment crisis
Las Vegas residents living nearby the Flamingo Arroyo Trail tell 8 News Now the number of homeless encampments in the area has gotten out of control. The trail spans more the 15 miles from east Twain to just east of Eastern avenues. Homeless encampment crisis. Las Vegas residents living nearby...
Las Vegas restaurant delivers 30 pizzas to nonprofit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The day to celebrate a cheesy pizza is here and one local restaurant is making sure everyone gets a slice. Yukon Pizza celebrated National Pizza Day by hosting its Slice Out Hunger event on Thursday. The local shop delivered 30 pizzas to Caridad’s Hebron tenants....
71 people sickened in suspected norovirus outbreak at Las Vegas school
At least 71 people fell ill in an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness at an elementary school in the southwest Las Vegas valley, the Southern Nevada Health District says.
Over 70 cases of norovirus confirmed at Tanaka Elementary School
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) says dozens of cases are being reported following an investigation into an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness at a local elementary school. According to the SNHD, 71 confirmed and probable cases of Norovirus associated with this outbreak are being reported...
Jammin’ 105.7’s Love Affair Concert At Orleans Arena 2023
Jammin’ 105.7‘s annual Love Affair concert with Pacific Concert Group happened at the Orleans Arena on Feb. 4, 2023. It was a night filled with music from some of our favorite bands and singers who have graced us with soulful sounds and mellow melodies. The Isley Brothers, Atlantic...
2 pharmacies robbed minutes apart in Las Vegas, Henderson
Henderson police investigated a reported robbery at a CVS pharmacy just minutes before another robbery at a CVS in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. It happened in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive at about 7:20 p.m., according to police.
Las Vegas Muay Thai community mourns loss of coach during tragic incident
On Monday, 31-year-old Anthony Greggory Castrejon, died from his injuries after being hit with a metal pipe twice in the head. North Las Vegas police said 19-year-old Miguel Rosas-Gonzalez and 23-year-old Jose Rosas-Gonzalez are facing charges that will likely change after Castrejon's death.
Animal rights groups hold protest at Las Vegas animal shelter
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local animal rights groups including No Kill Las Vegas, and Nevada Voters For Animals hosted a protest in front of the Animal Foundation on Tuesday afternoon. The groups stated that the protest was in response to the Animal Foundation severing ties with a local rescue, A Home For Spot after they […]
LA mansion where Vegas mobster Bugsy Siegel was gunned down is up for sale
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel is best known as the mobster who helped develop the Las Vegas Strip by completing the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in 1946. Less than six months later, a still unknown gunman shot and killed Siegel as he sat on the couch inside the Beverly Hills, California, mansion he shared with his girlfriend. That mansion is now up for sale.
This Is Nevada's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food.
Celebrate National Pizza Day with Superfrico
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday is National Pizza Day, and what better way to celebrate than with Superfrico and a Pizza Party Negroni?. Executive chef Mitch Emge and Spiegelworld's beverage executive Niko Novick joined us to share a taste of their menu.
