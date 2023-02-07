ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Local veterans graduate from treatment court program

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas veterans are getting a second chance at redemption. The Veterans Treatment Court Graduation kicked off at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday. Veterans were congratulated after completing a year-long program to help them transition to civilian life after their military service. The program...
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Suicide Attempt Survivor Shares How She Took Charge of Her Mental Health — and Now Helps Others Do the Same

Cherrial Odell is participating in the first Student Mental Health Week, a collaboration between education company Chegg and five non-profit partners, including Inspiring Children’s Foundation, co-founded by Jewel Cherrial Odell was only 13 years old the first time she tried to take her own life. "I grew up in a chaotic home environment in Las Vegas, where both of my parents struggled with addiction and their own mental health," she tells PEOPLE. "I had depression and anxiety and didn't have guidance on how to deal with all the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Animal Foundation finds loving home for dog without eyes

Las Vegas (KSNV) — UPDATE 2/9: According to The Animal Foundation, Patricia was adopted on Thursday!. ORIGINAL 2/8: This special dog is learning to navigate the world without her eyes and hopes to find a loving family to help her. Patricia is a six-year-old dog brought into The Animal...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Henderson trade school aims to help fill in-demand jobs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A trade school in Henderson is offering fast-paced training to help fill the demand for trade jobs. “You could get wet, you can get cut, all that could happen here,” said Hugo Clavigo, a plumbing student at the National Technical Institute (NTI).  “I’m not a book person, I can’t sit in […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Homeless encampment crisis

Las Vegas residents living nearby the Flamingo Arroyo Trail tell 8 News Now the number of homeless encampments in the area has gotten out of control. The trail spans more the 15 miles from east Twain to just east of Eastern avenues. Homeless encampment crisis. Las Vegas residents living nearby...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas restaurant delivers 30 pizzas to nonprofit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The day to celebrate a cheesy pizza is here and one local restaurant is making sure everyone gets a slice. Yukon Pizza celebrated National Pizza Day by hosting its Slice Out Hunger event on Thursday. The local shop delivered 30 pizzas to Caridad’s Hebron tenants....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Over 70 cases of norovirus confirmed at Tanaka Elementary School

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) says dozens of cases are being reported following an investigation into an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness at a local elementary school. According to the SNHD, 71 confirmed and probable cases of Norovirus associated with this outbreak are being reported...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Jammin’ 105.7’s Love Affair Concert At Orleans Arena 2023

Jammin’ 105.7‘s annual Love Affair concert with Pacific Concert Group happened at the Orleans Arena on Feb. 4, 2023. It was a night filled with music from some of our favorite bands and singers who have graced us with soulful sounds and mellow melodies. The Isley Brothers, Atlantic...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Animal rights groups hold protest at Las Vegas animal shelter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local animal rights groups including No Kill Las Vegas, and Nevada Voters For Animals hosted a protest in front of the Animal Foundation on Tuesday afternoon. The groups stated that the protest was in response to the Animal Foundation severing ties with a local rescue, A Home For Spot after they […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRON4

LA mansion where Vegas mobster Bugsy Siegel was gunned down is up for sale

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel is best known as the mobster who helped develop the Las Vegas Strip by completing the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in 1946. Less than six months later, a still unknown gunman shot and killed Siegel as he sat on the couch inside the Beverly Hills, California, mansion he shared with his girlfriend. That mansion is now up for sale.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate National Pizza Day with Superfrico

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday is National Pizza Day, and what better way to celebrate than with Superfrico and a Pizza Party Negroni?. Executive chef Mitch Emge and Spiegelworld's beverage executive Niko Novick joined us to share a taste of their menu.
LAS VEGAS, NV

