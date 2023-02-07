Cherrial Odell is participating in the first Student Mental Health Week, a collaboration between education company Chegg and five non-profit partners, including Inspiring Children’s Foundation, co-founded by Jewel Cherrial Odell was only 13 years old the first time she tried to take her own life. "I grew up in a chaotic home environment in Las Vegas, where both of my parents struggled with addiction and their own mental health," she tells PEOPLE. "I had depression and anxiety and didn't have guidance on how to deal with all the...

