An intensely unsettling horror awakens an ancient evil on the streaming Top 10
There’s no denying that 2022 was one of the best years the horror genre had experienced for a long time, and that rich vein of form looks set to continue into the new year. M3GAN has already been tearing it up at the box office and secured instant cult classic status, but The Offering has made a quieter play for success on-demand.
'The Last of Us' Episode 4 Was Right to Keep the Violence Offscreen
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us. In “Please Hold to My Hand,” the fourth episode of HBO’s The Last of Us, the primary danger came not from fungal zombies, but from all too human person-to-person violence. From Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) Kansas City ambush and its agonizing aftermath to Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey) executing her prisoner, the real threat came from other people. But in each case, the actual violence is kept mostly out of frame — time and again, we hear the sounds but don’t see the carnage, sticking instead with either the perpetrator or a bystander. By leaving the physical violence, but not the survivors’ reactions, to our imaginations, The Last of Us emphasizes the cost — or the ease — of taking another life in this harsh new world.
'The Walking Dead': 10 Best Carl-Focused Episodes, Ranked
Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the show The Walking Dead.For 11 memorable seasons on AMC, The Walking Dead did a good job of showcasing the found family referred to as "Rick's group" on great and gruesome adventures together, while also dispersing them all on their own and centering episodes around specific characters.
‘The Last Of Us’ Premiere Viewed for Over 200 Million Minutes In First Few Hours
As per Nielsen, the premiere episode of HBO’s latest video game adaptation The Last of Us was viewed for 223 million minutes in the first few hours of its debut, Variety has reported. It’s a major accomplishment for the series which premiered its first episode 'When You're Lost in the Darkness,' on Sunday, January 15. Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings run on a Monday-to-Sunday schedule, which means shows that premiere on Sunday nights only have their viewership counted for their first few hours of availability, which makes the feat all the more impressive.
First 'Fast X' Images: Jason Momoa and Brie Larson Join the Family
The first part of the two-part finale, of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, is set to speed into theaters this May, we have finally gotten our official first look at the upcoming film via Empire magazine, giving fans their first taste of what to expect!. The brand-new look...
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
‘Aliens’ Deleted Scene Reveals Devastating Detail About Ripley
Ripley's story in the film "Aliens" was originally meant to be a lot sadder before this deleted scene was cut.
Dax Tejera's Cause of Death Revealed After ABC News Producer Died Suddenly at 37
The death was accidental, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner tells PEOPLE Dax Tejera, the executive producer of This Week on ABC who died in December, choked to death while intoxicated, according to officials. Tejera, 37, died on Dec. 23 from "asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication," the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirms to PEOPLE. The death was accidental, the office says. In December, a memo from ABC News president Kim Godwin that was shared with staff previously said Tejera died...
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Potential New Boyfriend Revealed — See the Pics!
Who is Christine Brown's new boyfriend? 'Sister Wives' fans do some digging and think they found Christine's new man. Here's is everything we know about the potential boyfriend.
A bloodthirsty fantasy horror that lives up to its grisly title and then some decapitates the streaming charts
Unless it’s a sequel, reboot, or adaptation of a known property, the title of a movie can often be the deciding factor in whether or not audiences are willing to give the project in question a shot. As chance would have it, 2018’s The Head Hunter is indeed about somebody hunting heads, but the action-packed fantasy horror is so much more than that.
'The Young and the Restless's Fen Reveal Doesn't Make Up for its Poor Track Record With Queer Characters
As a closeted gay teen, the world of daytime soap operas meant everything to me. From an early age, any time I got a rare glimpse into the seemingly mature and adult world of an afternoon soap opera, it felt quite literally like a window into another world. (No pun intended.) And because daytime soaps are consistently mocked and derided in pop culture since their target audience is still largely stay-at-home women, consuming them in secret felt like a sordid, rebellious act. In a world where I had no shortage of people also mocking and deriding my own interests, I felt a sense of kinship with daytime soap operas: other people made fun of us, so we might as well be friends. When I was in the sixth grade, I began what would become a long love affair with The Young and the Restless.
21 Post-Apocalyptic Movies For Fans Of HBO's "The Last Of Us"
Fans of HBO's latest hit series should seek out these memorable end-of-the-world films...
'Harley Quinn' Is an Excellent Example of How to Show an Evolving Relationship
The will-they-won't-they relationship dynamic is one of the most tried-and-true storytelling models in television history. It's a solid foundation to fuel continuous storytelling because it keeps the audience in a limbo state where they clearly want a certain something to happen for the sake of emotional catharsis, but gives the writers leeway on how long they can stretch the inevitable out. The issue with this style of writing is it often leads to clichéd scenarios where the ups and downs of a relationship can feel manufactured or histrionic. A couple will get into a relatively small fight that leads to them not talking for the duration of an episode, or it'll seem like the good portions of their relationship are dull and uninteresting, therefore not worthy of being shown on screen. But HBO Max's Harley Quinn is different. Harley Quinn is a show that values the inherently uncomfortable and fluid state of being in a relationship with someone you truly care about. The show properly contextualizes Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) as two individual people who must recalibrate and renegotiate what they need from each other, throughout each stage of their friendship.
Truth Be Told Season 3 Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained
AppleTV+’s ‘Truth Be Told‘ is a crime drama series presented in an anthology series, with each season revolving around a different murder mystery. In the third season, Poppy Scoville (Octavia Spencer) investigates the murder of Drea Spivey. As Poppy dives deeper into the mystery, she realizes that a sex trafficking ring is likely involved. However, in the fourth episode, titled ‘Never Take Your Eyes Off Her,’ Poppy is forced to divert her attention after her friend, Markus’ daughter, goes missing. If you are wondering whether Markus and Poppy find Trini, here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Truth Be Told’ Season 3 episode 4! SPOILERS AHEAD!
'Perry Mason' Season 2 Trailer Promises Another Dark Murder Mystery
Grab your thinking hats and get ready for Perry Mason Season 2. HBO has released a new extended trailer dishing out the breadcrumbs for the “murder trial of the century” but the real question is, is Perry ready for another murder trial? The Emmy-nominated series is set to take fans on another deep dive into an emotionally charged, thrilling season whilst Perry, Della, and Paul brace themselves for the events to come.
'A Discovery of Witches' Is an Underrated Vampire Romance Series
In the expansive world of the vampire romance, one series remains criminally underrated in the pop culture sphere: A Discovery of Witches. The appeal of a romantic entanglement with immortal bloodsuckers has existed for decades onscreen and on the page, whether it was the tangibly queer subtext-almost-text of Sheridan Le Fanu's Carmilla (re-envisioned in 2014 as a web-series with an openly lesbian love story), Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire novel in 1976 (re-envisioned in 2022), Frank Langella's explicitly romantic Dracula film (1979), or both of Buffy Summers' (Sarah Michelle Geller) nocturnal boyfriends. Supernatural romance fans are spoiled for choice, especially after the early-2000s popularity boom responsible for Twilight, True Blood, and The Vampire Diaries brought the sub-genre into mainstream awareness — unabashedly so. Swooning over the vampire bad boy was no longer an indulgence kept within specific communities.
'Bosch' Universe to Expand With Jerry Edgar Spinoff
Amazon is further expanding the universe of its long-running series Bosch with a new spinoff series focused around Jamie Hector’s character Jerry Edgar. It is unclear at the moment whether the police procedural drama, should it be picked up into a series, would air on Prime Video or Freevee. Per the official logline in the spinoff series, Bosch’s former partner is “tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami" where he is forced to balance his new life with the gritty underbelly of the city, “while being chased by his mysterious past.” What lies in store for Edgar will be interesting to see, as fans have enjoyed Hector’s performance throughout the seven-season run of Bosch.
Harrison Ford addresses the backlash to ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’
Indiana Jones has been a part of the cultural zeitgeist for more than 40 years, and throughout Indy’s action-packed adventures, plenty of people have weighed in on which is their favorite. Yet our beloved Dr. Jones would nothing without Harrison Ford, an entertainment icon who needs no introduction. With...
Are the Duttons Actually the Bad Guys in 'Yellowstone'?
For years, fans have been enthralled by the drama of Yellowstone as it follows one family's struggle to do whatever it takes to maintain their legacy: an 800,000-acre ranch in the crucible of Paradise Valley, Montana. Facing foes of all kinds over the past five seasons, the Duttons have proven that they are willing to protect their land by any means necessary.
'National Treasure: Edge of History' Showrunners Break Down That Finale Twist
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of National Treasure: Edge of History.The Season 1 finale of National Treasure: Edge of History is now available on Disney+, bringing the first chapter of the National Treasure expansion to a close. In the finale, Billie, Salazar, and their group took Jess and Rafael on the final leg of the treasure search. Jess and Rafael soon realize Billie's true intentions with the treasure and work to outsmart her and find the treasure before she does. Meanwhile, Jess' friends try to help where they can.
