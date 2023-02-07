ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man released from jail for domestic violence shot at ex-girlfriend’s home

By Melissa Moon
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A3AJ3_0kejFrra00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a man just released from jail for domestic violence assault against his ex-girlfriend was shot and killed by another man when he showed up at the woman’s apartment.

Lamarquez Wilburn, 20, told investigators he shot Axzaibeion Irby in self-defense. He has been charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Violent weekend in Memphis as police respond to 6 shootings

The ex-girlfriend called police Sunday morning and told them Irby was outside her door at the Mill Creek Apartments in Whitehaven.

Officers went to the apartment complex but said they could not find Irby. They returned a second time when the ex-girlfriend reported the shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGbd8_0kejFrra00
Mill Creek Apartments in Whitehaven (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EeDBe_0kejFrra00
Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

According to court records, Wilburn lives at the same apartment as the ex-girlfriend.

A witness told investigators he heard two men arguing and when he looked out his door he saw Wilburn pull a gun from his pocket. The witness said he went back inside his apartment and heard several shots and a woman yelling.

Police said Wilburn turned himself in after his family members called police. They said his sister also gave officers the gun used in the shooting.

Man shot, left on North Memphis street, family says

Police have not said what Wilburn’s relationship is with the ex-girlfriend.

If you are a victim of domestic violence you can call the Family Safety Center’s 24-hour crisis line at (901)-800-6064. You can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.

Comments / 8

AlabamaTide
3d ago

Because he got a pay on the back and put back on the streets but had he been in jail coukd have been prevented

Reply(1)
4
 

WREG

WREG

