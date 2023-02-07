Man released from jail for domestic violence shot at ex-girlfriend’s home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a man just released from jail for domestic violence assault against his ex-girlfriend was shot and killed by another man when he showed up at the woman’s apartment.

Lamarquez Wilburn, 20, told investigators he shot Axzaibeion Irby in self-defense. He has been charged with voluntary manslaughter.

The ex-girlfriend called police Sunday morning and told them Irby was outside her door at the Mill Creek Apartments in Whitehaven.

Officers went to the apartment complex but said they could not find Irby. They returned a second time when the ex-girlfriend reported the shooting.

Mill Creek Apartments in Whitehaven (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

According to court records, Wilburn lives at the same apartment as the ex-girlfriend.

A witness told investigators he heard two men arguing and when he looked out his door he saw Wilburn pull a gun from his pocket. The witness said he went back inside his apartment and heard several shots and a woman yelling.

Police said Wilburn turned himself in after his family members called police. They said his sister also gave officers the gun used in the shooting.

Police have not said what Wilburn’s relationship is with the ex-girlfriend.

If you are a victim of domestic violence you can call the Family Safety Center’s 24-hour crisis line at (901)-800-6064. You can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.