The Tigers will hit the dirt on Feb. 10 to open the season but that 2023 NFCA Leadoff Classic is just the beginning of what is to come for Auburn softball this year. Head coach Mickey Dean, entering his sixth season at the Tigers' helm, led the 2022 Auburn team to 40 wins and an NCAA Tournament appearance. Dean has a 163-90 record on The Plains and oversaw the program’s 900th overall win last season.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO