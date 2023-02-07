Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn looking to pull off major upset against No. 1 South Carolina
Auburn women’s basketball looks to pull off an upset as the Tigers take on No. 1 South Carolina in Neville Arena Thursday. One game removed from a three-game win streak, Auburn fell to Arkansas 54-51 in a narrow loss Sunday. Auburn shot 18-of-56 from field-goal range while the struggles continued from deep by shooting 1-of-14. After showing resilience by climbing back from a 15-point deficit, two missed free throws late in the game cost Auburn’s momentum.
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn falls victim to undefeated South Carolina
South Carolina traveled to Neville Arena to take on Auburn Thursday night where the Tigers fell 83-48. From the initial start, the roar in the arena was louder than it has been all season. Students filled the stands, and a good amount of South Carolina fans made the journey. South...
Auburn Plainsman
You live and you learn: Ellis headed into 2023 with new expectations
Bri Ellis made winning SEC Freshman of the Year look effortless in 2022, but all the unprecedented success of the young team was a heavy weight on the slugger's shoulders. Her .302 batting average, 115 total bases (second most by a freshman in program history) and freshman program-record 20 home runs tell a story of its own, but the 2023 Preseason All-SEC pick has a story that started with her first home run ball at age nine.
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn softball sets its sights on 2023 season
The Tigers will hit the dirt on Feb. 10 to open the season but that 2023 NFCA Leadoff Classic is just the beginning of what is to come for Auburn softball this year. Head coach Mickey Dean, entering his sixth season at the Tigers' helm, led the 2022 Auburn team to 40 wins and an NCAA Tournament appearance. Dean has a 163-90 record on The Plains and oversaw the program’s 900th overall win last season.
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn falls in close game on the road again
Tuesday’s road matchup against Texas A&M painted a canvas that has become too familiar for Auburn. For the fifth time in its last six games against the Aggies, Auburn failed to defeat Texas A&M after an 83-78 loss. "You score 78 on the road against a really good defensive...
Auburn Plainsman
Suni Lee snags third SEC Gymnast of the Week honor of the season
Sophomore Suni Lee was awarded her third SEC Gymnast of the Week honor this season on Tuesday, Feb. 7, after recording two perfect 10s in last Friday’s meet against No. 11 Alabama. Along with those two perfect 10s on bars and beams, Lee also collected a 9.900 on vault...
Auburn Plainsman
The Table opened to create space for community with no strings attached
Feeling inspired by the writing of an Orange Beach-based author, Sherry Aaron, with the help of her husband Wren, set out to create a space for the Auburn community to come together. In January 2023, the Aaron’s saw the opening of a project that has been in the works for just over a year: The Table Foundation.
Auburn Plainsman
LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Are AU graduate students crabs in a barrel?
It’s no secret competition is the life and breath of The Plains. It’s a privilege to study with world-renowned scholars and experts in various fields that solve, enhance or address societal challenges. Yet, the preparation for traditionally underrepresented students to thrive as scholars does not receive comparable attention to the majority of the graduate student community.
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn City Council announces $3 million federal grant and police jurisdiction changes
On Tuesday evening, the Auburn City Council announced the city would receive $3 million in federal funding administered through the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Council also revealed changes to Auburn’s planning and police jurisdictions, or the area outside of the city limits in which the municipal government...
Auburn Plainsman
Campus Safety and Security warns students of outside groups on campus
On Tuesday afternoon, students were notified by Campus Safety and Security of reports they received last week of a non-university affiliated group on campus claiming to be Auburn students. The group was subsequently banned from university property after selling cookies to students and attempting to convince students to participate in...
Comments / 0