Chicago, IL

Pritzker Weighs In On Bears Tax Proposal

Governor Pritzker is weighing in on the legislative proposal that could help the Chicago Bears finance their proposed development in Arlington Heights. The governor said the plan has many hoops to run through in the General Assembly before it reaches his desk. He added that the lawmaker who introduced the bill has even expressed skepticism about it. The measure would freeze the property tax assessment on the former Arlington Racecourse property for up to 40 years.
CHICAGO, IL
Maria Pappas Wants to Fix Cook County’s Tax System

This article is the first in a series of interviews with Cook County elected officials who were elected or re-elected in November 2022. This November marked yet another reelection for Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas. No one was holding their breath. The progressive bulldog has held onto the job for a quarter of a century, transforming the office from an opaque bureaucracy into an investigative think tank and developing something of a cult of personality in the process. (She just came out with a calendar showcasing her fashionable jackets.)
COOK COUNTY, IL
Evanston small-business owners ask: Where’s the proof workweeks are unfair?

Members of an Evanston City Council committee on Monday, Feb. 6, held off moving forward on an ordinance that would require employers to provide employees with predictable work schedules, including advance notice of changes. After strong criticism from members of the business community, who questioned the basis for the new...
EVANSTON, IL
Chicago, IL
