Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.Joel EisenbergChicago, IL
Lori Lightfoot trailing in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Shoppers in Chicago Reeling After Walmart Announces Closure of Three StoresAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
wjol.com
Pritzker Weighs In On Bears Tax Proposal
Governor Pritzker is weighing in on the legislative proposal that could help the Chicago Bears finance their proposed development in Arlington Heights. The governor said the plan has many hoops to run through in the General Assembly before it reaches his desk. He added that the lawmaker who introduced the bill has even expressed skepticism about it. The measure would freeze the property tax assessment on the former Arlington Racecourse property for up to 40 years.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: Candidates blast Lightfoot's record on public safety
CHICAGO - Chicago Alderwoman Sophia King and other challengers to Mayor Lori Lightfoot blasted her record on public safety Wednesday at a forum sponsored by the Sun-Times and public radio. The mayor blamed illegal guns and said she's working on it. "You can collect all the guns you want, but...
Polls Show Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Could Lose Reelection Bid
New polls show Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot might lose her Feb. 28 reelection race in the windy city. Lightfoot trailed just behind former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, a Democrat, and Democratic Illinois Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García in a dead heat race, according
Chicago mayor race: Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia picks up endorsement from former Gov. Pat Quinn
Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia snagged a big name endorsement in former Governor Pat Quinn.
Latest 2023 Chicago Mayoral Endorsements: Pat Quinn Endorses Rep. García; Faith Leaders Endorse Lightfoot, Wilson
As Election season in in the city heats up, more Chicago leaders, groups and organizations are groups are sending a message to voters by throwing their support towards different candidates in the city's crowded race for mayor. Thursday, former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn endorsed Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García, saying García...
Chicago mayor race: New poll shows statistical dead heat between Lightfoot, Garcia, Vallas
With less than three weeks until the election, new polling numbers show a statistical dead heat in the race for Chicago mayor.
Maria Pappas Wants to Fix Cook County’s Tax System
This article is the first in a series of interviews with Cook County elected officials who were elected or re-elected in November 2022. This November marked yet another reelection for Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas. No one was holding their breath. The progressive bulldog has held onto the job for a quarter of a century, transforming the office from an opaque bureaucracy into an investigative think tank and developing something of a cult of personality in the process. (She just came out with a calendar showcasing her fashionable jackets.)
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston small-business owners ask: Where’s the proof workweeks are unfair?
Members of an Evanston City Council committee on Monday, Feb. 6, held off moving forward on an ordinance that would require employers to provide employees with predictable work schedules, including advance notice of changes. After strong criticism from members of the business community, who questioned the basis for the new...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderwoman fires back after Archbishop pens letter saying proposed city ordinance was rushed
CHICAGO - Archbishop of Chicago Blase Cupich wrote a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Council members calling a new proposed ordinance rushed. The letter from Cupich outlines concerns over the Human Service Work Advancement Ordinance. The cardinal wrote that the legislation is being "pushed through with great haste...
Chicago Police Department's future leadership uncertain as chief resigns, rumors swirl around supt.
Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan is leaving his position, and the fate of the mayoral election could determine the future of Superintendent David Brown.
Illinois preservation groups fight over fate of Will County Courthouse
Some call it a landmark while others say it's an eyesore. The fate of the former Will County Courthouse has been the center of many debates. Fox 32's Elizabeth Matthews with what could be next.
'Don’t try and treat me like I’m some child': Emotions run high at latest Chicago mayoral candidate forum
Three weeks away from Chicago’s municipal election, eight candidates vying for the mayor’s office lobbed numerous personal attacks against each other during a combative televised forum covering their stances on public safety, education and more.
Chicago mayor election: Paul Vallas responds to attack ads questioning his Democratic status
"I'm more of a Republican than a Democrat now," Vallas is heard saying in the ad. "Yes, if I ran for public office, then I would be running as a Republican."
‘We are in peril’: How skyrocketing property taxes are threatening the future of one Chicago neighborhood
Homeowners in Pilsen saw an average 47% increase in their property tax bills.
Facing Tough Reelection Battle, Lightfoot Finds Herself Losing City Council Allies
Facing an intense battle to win a second term as Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot is shedding support from the members of the City Council she relied on to advance her agenda – spotlighting criticism that her abrasive approach has alienated not only those on the other side of the ideological spectrum but also her allies.
Plan to pay down pension, raise Illinois credit unveiled ahead of Pritzker’s budget address
A week before Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s budget address, a the Commercial Club of Chicago has unveiled a plan to improve the state’s credit rating and pay off more of its pension. The plan: Raise income taxes on individuals and corporations for 10 years.
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing project
Jane Margaret Byrne's idea of bringing awareness to violence in poverty-filled neighborhoods in Chicago was to experience it firsthand. Did you know that Lori Lightfoot wasn't the first woman to be Mayor of Chicago?
Washington Examiner
Reparations flopped in this city. Do Democrats still think they're a good idea?
While San Francisco considers $5 million in reparations for black residents, a much smaller program run by a liberal Chicago suburb should serve as a warning sign of what is to come. Evanston, home to Northwestern University, started its own reparations program in 2021, not specifically for the descendants of...
Archbishop of Chicago voices concern over new ordinance
Archbishop of Chicago Blase Cupich has written Mayor Lori Lightfoot with concerns over rushing an ordinance that he says would hamper Catholic Charities' services in the community.
Mayor Lightfoot’s INVEST South/West is delivering for Chicago’s Black and Brown developers
THE AUBURN GRESHAM Apartments (838 W. 79th St.) shown in the rendering above, was the first INVEST South/West project to be approved by the City Council in 2022. (Photo credit: Department of Planning and Development) By: Torrey Barrett, Principal Imagine Development Group; Larry Huggins, CEO Riteway-Huggins Construction Services, Inc; AJ...
