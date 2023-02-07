Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas and Oklahoma will pay a combined $100M in forfeited revenue to leave the Big 12 early and join the SEC in 2024Jalyn SmootAustin, TX
REDW, HoganTaylor Honor Expanded Services to Tribal Nations with Tribal Art DedicationABSEESITALLOklahoma City, OK
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Related
KOCO
Teenager taken to hospital after Moore shooting, police say
MOORE, Okla. — The Moore Police Department said one teenager was taken to the hospital after being shot Thursday. Police responded to the shooting near Northwest 12th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. They said the teenager was shot in the leg. >> Download the KOCO 5 App. This began...
News On 6
27-Year-Old Killed In SW OKC Crash
A 27-year-old was killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Oklahoma County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near South Morgan Road. What happened in the crash is under investigation. OHP said...
Police seek answers after possible shooting in Moore
McIntyre Law Chopper 4 was over the town of Moore as a heavy police presence gathered in the area of NW 12th and Janeway.
1 Juvenile Injured In Moore Shooting
One juvenile was injured in a shooting in Moore, according to Moore police. Police said the shooting happened near Northwest 12th Street and North Janeway Avenue. A group of juveniles were fighting when one person was shot, according to police. The victim was transported to the hospital, police said. Police...
okcfox.com
Two-year-old girl found alone in OKC apartment, while her mother was passed out on Xanax
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 21-year-old woman is now behind bars after police found her two-year-old daughter abandoned in her apartment early Monday morning. Police say they got a call from someone who was concerned when they saw the child alone in the apartment around midnight on Monday. They later found the mother passed out inside of her truck.
News On 6
1 Killed After Being Hit By Vehicle In Warr Acres
A person was killed after they were hit by a vehicle Thursday night in Warr Acres, according to Warr Acres police. Police responded to the scene near Northwest 63rd and MacArthur Blvd. One person was taken to the hospital where they later died, according to police. The driver remained at...
KOCO
Stillwater police officers recognized for saving man’s life following December crash
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater police officers were honored after they were caught on camera jumping into action to save a man's life after a crash in December. Police said the man didn't have a pulse, but they were able to revive him. Now, they're being recognized by the Stillwater Fire Department.
News On 6
OKC Police Working To Identify Suspects In Connection To Assault At NW OKC Business
Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection to an assault at a northwest Oklahoma City business. Police said the incident happened on Feb. 1 at a business near West Hefner Road and North Western Avenue. The two suspects allegedly got into...
1 Person Hit By Vehicle In NW OKC
Police and EMS are responding to an accident involving an automobile and pedestrian on Northwest 63rd and MacArthur Blvd. One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by the vehicle, according to police. The driver has remained at the scene and is cooperating. The area is currently blocked...
News On 6
Police Identify Victim In Deadly SW OKC Motel Shooting
Oklahoma City police have identified a man who died Wednesday morning after a shooting at a southwest Oklahoma City motel. Police said the shooting happened at around 3:06 a.m. near the intersection of Interstate 40 and South MacArthur Boulevard. A security guard at a hotel in the area called police...
News On 6
OHP Responded To 108 Crashes Thursday Morning
The commute to work Thursday turned deadly after a tractor-trailer hauling horses collided with two vehicles on the east side of the Oklahoma City metro, authorities said. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they responded to a total of 108 crashes. EMSA reported, between midnight and 8:30 a.m., they responded to...
KXII.com
Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster
Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
News On 6
Motel Guests Witness Deadly Shooting In SW OKC, No Arrests Made
Oklahoma City police are investigating the city’s eighth homicide of the year. The deadly shooting happened on Wednesday in front of a crowd gathered at a motel located near Interstate 40 and South MacArthur Boulevard. Police took witnesses from the crime scene to downtown headquarters for interviews, but no...
Norman vehicle accident leaves intersection shutdown
McIntyre Law Chopper 4 caught a two car vehicle accident in Norman near the intersection of Lahoma and Acres and a few blocks away from a well known park in the area from Andrews Park.
KOCO
Two people sent to hospital after serious crash in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a serious crash in Norman. On Tuesday, Norman police responded to the scene of a crash on Lahoma Avenue and Acres Street. KOCO 5 spoke with neighbors who heard it happen. Police said the intersection will be closed...
‘Wet Bandit’ leads Edmond Police on slippery saga as several homeowners fall victim to gushing water in their front yard
Several Edmond residents discovered gushing water in their front yard Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but their outdoor faucet wasn't broken nor frozen over.
KOCO
One person dead after semitrailer crash on I-40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says three vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near County Line Road.
Oklahoma Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman allegedly escapes being held hostage for days
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is now investigating after a woman escaped a Spencer home where she was allegedly held hostage for days.
News On 6
Driver Crashes Into NE OKC Home, Arrested On DUI Complaint
A suspected intoxicated driver found himself inside a northeast Oklahoma City garage, but it was not his own. Tuesday around 3 a.m. Gerald Harper, 32, hit a fence and a parked RV before slamming his truck into a home near northeast 50th and Kelley Avenue, according to police. Harper was transported to a local hospital for injuries and was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one complaint of driving under the influence.
KTEN.com
Ardmore mom accused of leaving child in dumpster charged
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Police say an Ardmore woman accused of leaving her child in a dumpster last month is facing multiple charges. Kieara Lopez, 22, was located February 4 by police in Bethany, an Oklahoma City suburb. Lopez is accused of leaving her child in a dumpster in...
Comments / 0