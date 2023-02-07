Texas senators seem open to major change in state’s public education funding formula

Read full article on original website
Related
Senator Accused of Major Ethics Violations
Several advocacy groups have reportedly filed an ethics complaint against Senator Kyrsten Sinema, alleging that the Arizona senator has been using her staff to conduct tasks that are unrelated to their jobs and instructing them to advance their own money for her personal purchases.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Sports-betting advocates return to Capitol with narrower bill, new Republican author
Advocates for legalizing online sports betting in Texas debuted new bills Monday that take a narrower approach than they did in 2021 — and feature a new author in the state Senate who is a Republican. The involvement of Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, who is carrying the legislation, is...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Democrats to chair fewer Texas House committees amid GOP pushback
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, announced House committees Wednesday, reducing the number of Democratic chairs and picking new leadership of some key panels. Phelan selected Democrats to chair eight of the 34 standing committees, down from the 13 he appointed at the start of the last legislative session. He has faced a push from his right to reduce Democratic influence in the GOP-led chamber.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Adjuncts are gig workers of higher ed
Adjunctification is the process by which the gig economy is imposed on America’s colleges and universities and turns formerly tenured professors and instructors into contingent workers. Adjuncts are the part-time component of this, earning a fraction of what full-time faculty earn and having few of the protections enjoyed by their tenured peers.
