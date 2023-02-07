Read full article on original website
Reboot Cancelled at Hulu
Hulu has pulled the plug on Reboot. The meta comedy has been cancelled after one season, TVLine has confirmed. Poking fun at the television’s industry’s resolve to reboot hit shows of yesteryear, the series centered on Hulu rebooting the fictitious early-aughts sitcom Step Right Up. With its dysfunctional cast forced back together in Season 1, they dealt with their “unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world,” per the official synopsis. The series starred Keegan-Michael Key as Reed, a fussy actor and Yale school of drama graduate who resents the family sitcom for ruining his career; Judy Greer as Bree Marie Jensen, a former...
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
‘Bosch’: 2 Spinoff Series Are in the Works at Amazon
Amazon is gearing up to expand its Bosch universe once again with two more new shows in the works at Prime Video. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon is working on two in-house studio spinoffs, one revolving around Jamie Hector‘s Detective Jerry Edgar and another following LAPD Detective Renee Ballard, a character from executive producer and author Michael Connelly’s novels who has yet to be cast.
‘Three Women’: Starz In Negotiations For Series Starring Shailene Woodley Following Showtime Release
Three Women has zeroed in on a new home. Starz is in negotiations to pick up the former Showtime series, adapted by Lisa Taddeo from her nonfiction bestseller of the same name, sources tell Deadline. As Deadline reported exclusively last week, the producers of Three Women, starring Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise and Gabrielle Creevy, had been quietly shopping the completed first season of the series after Showtime opted not to proceed with it as part of an ongoing slate reevaluation ahead of its integration into Paramount+. There had been interest, with multiple premium/streaming players still in play and...
Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale
The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
HBO Max Cancels Another DC Comics Show
DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are really going to have a nearly clean slate when their own vision of the DC Comics universe begins now that HBO Max has canceled one more series featuring the characters. Pennyworth, a prequel series about Alfred Pennyworth before he became Batman's butler, was canceled after its third season. Rebranding it as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler didn't exactly ignite interest in the show.
‘Yellowstone’ creator reportedly eyeing Matthew McConaughey for spin-off amid rumors of series shakeup
McConaughey, an actor who is no stranger to a cowboy hat, is reportedly “in negotiations” to star in yet another iteration of the Paramount Network’s hit series “Yellowstone,” according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
Cancelled Showtime Series Finds New Home at Starz
Television cancellations have been happening across a wide array of networks and streaming services as of late -- but it looks like once recent casualty might ultimately have a happy ending. On Tuesday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Starz will be picking up the upcoming television adaptation of Three Women, a week ...
The Last of Us Spinoffs Could Help Expand Tommy, Yara & Lev Stories
How HBO's The Last of Us creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann could expand the franchise with spinoffs focusing on Tommy and Yara & Lev. Since we're near the halfway point in the first season of the HBO series The Last of Us, creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have done a splendid job adapting the source material from the Naughty Dog PlayStation games to the small screen. There's so much world-building to go, and here are some of my ideas on how it can expand into films as I'm sure HBO wouldn't mind expanding the IP like they have George R. R. Martin's Game of Thrones franchise and how AMC has expanded Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead.
CBS Orders Father/Son Comedy Pilot From Damon Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr
CBS has announced a pilot order for an untitled father/son project from Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. “Legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” (Damon Sr.) has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Damon Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband,” reads the multi-camera comedy’s logline. In addition to starring, Damon Sr. will serve as an executive producer and co-writer with former “Last Man Standing” EP, Kevin Hench....
Mike Schur Comedy Series Starring Ted Danson Based On ‘The Mole Agent’ Documentary Sparks Bidding War
EXCLUSIVE: The Good Place creator Mike Schur has reunited with the hit comedy’s star Ted Danson for The Mole Agent, a new serialized comedy, which has hit the premium/streaming marketplace, sparking heated bidding, sources tell Deadline. The project is based on the 2020 Chilean feature documentary The Mole Agent and hails from Schur’s longtime studio home, Universal Television. I hear the networks/platforms pursuing the show include Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video and HBO/Max. Written by Schur, The Mole Agent would star Danson as an older guy hired by a PI to go undercover at a nursing home, I hear. Schur...
‘Ripley’ Showtime Limited Series Starring Andrew Scott Moving To Netflix
EXCLUSIVE: Ripley, an upcoming Showtime drama starring Andrew Scott, has found a new home at Netflix. Deals are still being finalized but the limited series from The Night Of’s Steven Zaillian, based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling quintet of Tom Ripley novels, is headed to the global streamer, I hear. Reps for Netflix and Showtime declined comment. The move happened pretty fast over the last few days, sources said. When Deadline revealed last week that another upcoming Showtime series, drama Three Women, was being shopped after the network had opted not to proceed with it ahead of its integration into Paramount+,...
The 21 Worst Movies of All Time, According to CinemaScore
Only 21 films received a failing grade from CinemaScore. But does that mean they’re bad movies?
Industry News: ‘The Daily Show,’ Disney, Damon Wayans Jr. + More!
'THE DAILY SHOW' ANNOUNCES NEW GUEST HOSTS: The Daily Show has announced the next round of guest hosts. Hasan Minhaj, who previously served as a correspondent on the show, will host during the week of February 27th. He will be followed by Marlon Wayons (Week of March 6th), Kal Penn (Week of March 13th), Al Franken (Week of March 20th) and John Leguizamo (week of March 27th).
Amazon Prime expanding Bosch into two spin-offs
It looks like expanding TV universes is a hot new trend in Hollywood. Following news that Paramount Plus is putting together spin-offs of Dexter, Amazon Studios is now planning two Bosch spin-offs. Based on the books by Michael Connelly, the series was one of Amazon Prime’s first original dramas. Titus...
What's new on HBO Max this month
HBO Max has tons of great new content coming this month, including new episodes of the gritty action-adventure series "The Last of Us," plus a few 2023 Best Picture nominees and even the 19th annual Puppy Bowl. Keep reading to check out what's coming to (and leaving) HBO Max in February 2023. The top products in this article: HBO Max subscription, $10 and up monthlyHow much does HBO Max cost? HBO Max has two subscription tiers, an ad-supported subscription for $10 monthly and an ad-free plan available for $16 monthly.HBO Max, $10 and up monthly For even more streaming recommendations, make sure...
Michael Fassbender’s Acting in ‘Prometheus’ Made Charlize Theron Want to Punch Him in the Face
Michael Fassbender once proved Charlize Theron right about his acting skills when Theron experienced his performance personally.
Splash Reboot With Jillian Bell Gets Writer
For years, there have been rumors about an upcoming Splash remake, and the last update came in 2019 when Jillian Bell shared that the project was still happening. Bell was initially attached to star with her 22 Jump Street co-star Channing Tatum, and a new report from Deadline reveals the film has finally found its ...
‘Spartacus’ Returning to Starz With Sequel Series From Creator Steven S. DeKnight
Starz is beefing up its catalog. After recently saving shows like Minx and Three Women, the network announced on February 9 that it’s also bringing Spartacus back to the small screen. Steven S. DeKnight is developing a Spartacus sequel series for Starz, which was the home for the original series’ four seasons.
