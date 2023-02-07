Showtime's Andrew Scott-starring series adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels has moved from Showtime to Netflix. It's hard to believe that it's been nearly two years since we last reported on Showtime's Andrew Scott (Fleabag)-starring drama series Ripley. But today brings a very good reason to check back in on the latest take on Patricia Highsmith's bestselling Tom Ripley novels, with Deadline Hollywood reporting that the series has moved from the cable channel to Netflix (though Showtime and Netflix reps have not commented). With the eight-episode limited series (though reportedly open for additional runs) in post-production ahead of an expected late 2023/early 2024 release, reports are that executive producer Garrett Basch & WME began exploring a love not long after the news that Showtime (soon to become Paramount+ on Showtime) was looking to expand the universes of its Billions and Dexter franchises.

