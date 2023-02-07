Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Yellowstone Casts Dennis Quaid to Star in Newest Paramount+ Spinoff
Paramount+'s latest Yellowstone spinoff has landed its latest star. On Thursday, it was announced that Dennis Quaid is set to star alongside David Oyelowo in 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, a spinoff of the Yellowstone prequel series 1883. Quaid is set to portray Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall in the orbit of the titular legendary lawman. Quaid's recent filmography includes Disney's Strange World, as well as American Underdog, A Dog's Journey, and Merry Happy Whatever.
Mark Harmon Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)
Mark Harmon, or special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in a longtime role on CBS’s NCIS series, has signed with Gersh. Harmon originated his Gibbs character with a guest appearance on JAG before being spun off to lead NCIS, a role he played on the CBS procedural for nearly two decades before signing off from his final case in 2021. Going into the ninth season, he was promoted to executive producer on NCIS and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. More from The Hollywood ReporterBobby Kim, Co-Founder of Streetwear Brand The Hundreds, Signs With UTAUnderscore Talent Signs Leading 'Call of...
‘Chicago Fire’ Star Jeff Hephner Boards Benedict Cumberbatch Netflix Series ‘Eric’
EXCLUSIVE: Chicago Fire star Jeff Hephner has boarded Abi Morgan’s Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Netflix UK series Eric. Hephner will play Richard Castillo, a charismatic, affluent politician who works for the Mayor’s Advisory Council on Motion Pictures and Television. He joins a cast featuring Cumberbatch and the likes of Gaby Hoffman, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler and Phoebe Nicholls for the six-parter, which is being produced by Chernobyl indie Sister. Eric follows Vincent Anderson (Cumberbatch), a grief-stricken puppeteer on a leading TV show whose young boy goes missing and who finds solace through his friendship with the titular character, the monster that lives under his son’s bed. The Split scribe Morgan’s Little Chick...
Chris Pratt And Taylor Kitsch Celebrate The Official Renewal Of The Terminal List Season 2 And Prequel Announcement
Following big news about The Terminal List and its upcoming prequel, Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch are celebrating.
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
After Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman Is Returning To HBO For New Series
Nearly four years after Big Little Lies ended, Nicole Kidman is returning to HBO for a new limited series.
All About Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's 2 Kids
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's kids are following in their footsteps. The Hollywood power couple, who have been married since 1988, are proud parents to two adult children: son Travis, 33, and daughter Sosie, 30. Both have pursued careers in the entertainment industry, with Travis working as a musician and producer, and Sosie becoming a successful actress in her own right.
Popculture
Showtime Announces 'Billions' Spinoff Series
Showtime is expanding the Billions world in a major way, announcing Monday that it's planning up to four spinoff series connected to the long-running high-finance drama, including iterations being developed under the working titles Millions and Trillions. Chris McCarthy, the Paramount executive who took over Showtime in October, revealed the network's plans in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.
bleedingcool.com
Ripley: Andrew Scott-Starring Series Moving from Showtime to Netflix
Showtime's Andrew Scott-starring series adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels has moved from Showtime to Netflix. It's hard to believe that it's been nearly two years since we last reported on Showtime's Andrew Scott (Fleabag)-starring drama series Ripley. But today brings a very good reason to check back in on the latest take on Patricia Highsmith's bestselling Tom Ripley novels, with Deadline Hollywood reporting that the series has moved from the cable channel to Netflix (though Showtime and Netflix reps have not commented). With the eight-episode limited series (though reportedly open for additional runs) in post-production ahead of an expected late 2023/early 2024 release, reports are that executive producer Garrett Basch & WME began exploring a love not long after the news that Showtime (soon to become Paramount+ on Showtime) was looking to expand the universes of its Billions and Dexter franchises.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in February 2023
A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. On Thursday, as it continued stocking some of the final titles from its January 2022 content list, the streamer unveiled the full list of movies, series, HBO Max originals, and documentaries heading to HBO Max in February 2023, promising endless hours of entertainment for subscribers.
Paramount+ planning Dexter prequel spin-offs
Dexter is going to be expanding its universe soon. According to reports, Paramount Plus is currently developing prequels not just on Michael C. Hall’s serial killer but one based on one of the titular character’s more famous foes. Running on Showtime from 2006 to 2013, Dexter starred Hall...
TV Fanatic
Revamped Showtime to Expand Billions and Dexter Franchises
When Showtime becomes Paramount+ With Showtime, the service will hone in on some of its established franchises. Showtime boss Chris McCarthy spoke to The Wall Street Journal about the future, and there are some big swings. For one, the Billions franchise is becoming a universe with spinoffs titled Millions and...
Collider
'Dexter' Spinoffs in the Works at Showtime
Dexter Morgan may be dead, but Dexter, the franchise, will live on. Showtime has a number of Dexter spinoffs in development, including a prequel. The Hollywood Reporter has the news that, despite the cancelation last week of the sequel series Dexter: New Blood, the Dexter franchise will play a major role in the future of Showtime, which just merged with corporate sibling Paramount+.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Scores Six Oscar Nominations, But Tom Cruise Gets Snubbed
Since landing in theaters last summer, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick has earned mass critical acclaim. More recently, the action flic has seen nominations at the prestigious Golden Globes and was voted Best Picture by the National Board of Review. On Tuesday morning, Top Gun: Maverick earned further accolades, scoring six different Oscar nominations ahead of the 2023 awards show. However, Tom Cruise, who essentially spearheaded the entire project and gave it the green light, was completely snubbed.
Seth MacFarlane Returns to WME After CAA Run
Seth MacFarlane, the creator of Family Guy and American Dad!, has signed with WME for representation. He is returning to the Hollywood talent agency after inking with rival CAA in 2017 and after growing his footprint in TV, film and music.More from The Hollywood ReporterKathleen Griffith Signs With CAA (Exclusive)Mark Harmon Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)WME Promotes Ikenna Ezeh In Brand Partnerships Division Through his company Fuzzy Door Productions, MacFarlane produces TV shows like the long-running Family Guy series on Fox, which has been renewed for its 22nd and 23rd seasons; American Dad!, which has just aired its 17th season finale; Nat Geo and Fox’s Cosmos: Possible Worlds; and The...
Talking With Tami
First Look: ‘Air’ Starring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans, Viola Davis
AIR features an all-star cast, including Matt Damon as maverick Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, Ben Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, and Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan. Additional cast includes Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler, and Julius Tennon as James Jordan.
The Madness: Colman Domingo to Star in New Netflix Conspiracy Thriller
Colman Domingo is returning to Netflix. The Euphoria Emmy winner's next role will be in The Madness, an eight-episode limited series ordered at the streamer where Domingo starred in the films First Match and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. In the conspiracy thriller series, media pundit Muncie Daniels (Domingo) must fight for his innocence and his ...
‘Presumed Innocent’: Chase Infiniti, Lily Rabe, Nana Mensah, Matthew Alan & Kingston Rumi Southwick Cast In Apple TV+ Series
EXCLUSIVE: Lily Rabe (The Tender Bar), newcomer Chase Infiniti, Nana Mensah (Queen of Glory), Matthew Alan (Monster) and Kingston Rumi Southwick (9 Full Moons) have rounded out the cast of Presumed Innocent, Apple TV+’s upcoming limited series from David E. Kelley, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros. TV, where the company is based. They join previously cast Jake Gyllenhaal, who also executive produces, Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Renate Reinsve, Peter Sarsgaard and O-T Fagbenle. Inspired by Scott Turow’s courtroom thriller, Presumed Innocent is the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime....
Collider
Andrew Kevin Walker’s ‘Psycho Killer’ Greenlit at New Regency Starring Georgina Campbell
Collider is excited to reveal that Andrew Kevin Walker's Psycho Killer has found a home with New Regency. The company has greenlit the Se7en scribe's film with Constantin Film set to co-finance the project and Emmy nominee Gavin Polone directing from Walker's script. BAFTA Award-winning actress Georgina Campbell, who recently took the lead in Zach Cregger's horror hit Barbarian, will headline the film which begins production in early spring.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Earns Best Movie of 2022 Honor From Rotten Tomatoes
Top Gun: Maverick keeps racking up honors. It’s the highest-grossing film domestically of 2022 and has been nominated for 6 Oscars. Now the film has a new trophy to add to Tom Cruise’s shelf. Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. Rotten...
Comments / 0