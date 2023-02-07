ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

49ers TE George Kittle Reveals Who He Wants as His QB Next Season

The San Francisco 49ers are entering the 2023 offseason with questions surrounding who will be under center come this fall. However, if general manager John Lynch took the opinion of his tight end George Kittle, the situation could actually resolve itself rather quickly. Should the question come down to go with Trey Lance or Brock Purdy, there’s zero controversy for Kittle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation

This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL Analysis Network

Colts Make Blockbuster Trade For Aaron Rodgers In NFL Mock Draft

The Indianapolis Colts are a team that a lot of people are going to be keeping a watchful eye on this off-season. For the fourth consecutive offseason, they are going to be taking a ride on the quarterback carousel to find a new starting quarterback. The Colts haven’t had the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

Cowboys Are Reportedly Nearing Decision On Tony Pollard

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after his four-year rookie contract ends. Pollard can re-sign with the Cowboys or get marked with the franchise tag.  Pollard put together his best campaign yet in 2022, rushing for 1,007 ...
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
BOULDER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Eric Bieniemy a ‘prime candidate’ for 2 OC jobs

Eric Bieniemy’s contract with the Kansas City Chiefs expires after this season, and he will have a few options if he wants to leave his current team. Bieniemy is a “prime candidate” for two offensive coordinator jobs, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. Those jobs are with the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens. Chiefs’ OC... The post Eric Bieniemy a ‘prime candidate’ for 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Commanders HC Ron Rivera gives clarity on team's QB situation

After being selected out of the University of North Carolina, Howell opened up the regular season behind both Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke on the Commanders depth chart. Wentz was traded to Washington in a March 2022 deal with the Indianapolis Colts but registered just a 62.3% completion percentage for 1,755 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in eight games, while the team went 2-5 in the 30-year-old's seven starts.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Kittle declares 49ers' QB job is Purdy's to lose in 2023

It appears increasingly likely that not only will Brock Purdy compete to become the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2023, but he might just be the frontrunner. After skyrocketing to NFL stardom as an unlikely hero for San Francisco, Purdy captured the hearts of many around the league, especially his own teammates. After suffering a torn UCL in the 49ers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Purdy will undergo elbow surgery that likely will sideline him for the next six months leading up to training camp.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Athlon Sports

49ers Legend Compares Brock Purdy To Joe Montana

The rise of San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has truly been remarkable.  Beginning his season with the 49ers as "Mr. Irrelevant," Purdy stepped up for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 and never looked back. If not for a torn UCL Purdy suffered six snaps into the NFC title ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Brian Schottenheimer was the safe hire for the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday, the Cowboys announced they hired Brain Schottenheimer as the team's new offensive coordinator. After four seasons, the Cowboys finally moved on from Kellen Moore. Schottenheimer spent the 2022 season as a coaching analyst for the Cowboys. Even with Schottenheimer hired as the offensive coordinator, Cowboys head coach Mike...
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire

The San Francisco 49ers lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans in the hiring cycle. So the Niners, one of the top contenders in the NFC, needed to make sure they aced their next hire. They arguably did exactly that on Monday as the team hired Steve Wilks to be their new defensive Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Shanahan finishes 2nd in close Coach of the Year race

Kyle Shanahan’s success as the 49ers’ head coach has often hinged on the health of his starting quarterback. This year his team lost its top two QBs, and San Francisco didn’t miss a beat. Guiding a team on its third-string QB to an NFC West crown and a 10-game winning streak to close the regular season wasn’t enough to earn Kyle Shanahan his first Coach of the Year award. He finished second behind Giants head coach Brian Daboll in a close race.
49erswebzone

Christian McCaffrey explains what makes 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan a ‘genius’

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has a reputation for being an offensive genius when it comes to how to attack defenses and overall game planning. One player was abruptly exposed to that genius this season. Christian McCaffrey joined the 49ers via a mid-season trade in October and went through a crash course to learn a new playbook and contribute to his new team.
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy