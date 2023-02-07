Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The Mission Burrito RecipeJames Patrick
Free Community Valentine's Event Today To Introduce Clayton Town Center Businesses (Rosé Included)Vince MartellacciClayton, CA
Highly-Anticipated New IKEA-Anchored Shopping Mall Opening This YearJoel EisenbergSan Francisco, CA
Celebrating National Pizza Day: The Best Pizza Spots Across the USAPPNew York City, NY
Related
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
49ers TE George Kittle Reveals Who He Wants as His QB Next Season
The San Francisco 49ers are entering the 2023 offseason with questions surrounding who will be under center come this fall. However, if general manager John Lynch took the opinion of his tight end George Kittle, the situation could actually resolve itself rather quickly. Should the question come down to go with Trey Lance or Brock Purdy, there’s zero controversy for Kittle.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation
This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
NFL Analysis Network
Colts Make Blockbuster Trade For Aaron Rodgers In NFL Mock Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are a team that a lot of people are going to be keeping a watchful eye on this off-season. For the fourth consecutive offseason, they are going to be taking a ride on the quarterback carousel to find a new starting quarterback. The Colts haven’t had the...
Cowboys Are Reportedly Nearing Decision On Tony Pollard
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after his four-year rookie contract ends. Pollard can re-sign with the Cowboys or get marked with the franchise tag. Pollard put together his best campaign yet in 2022, rushing for 1,007 ...
247Sports
Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
One Commanders' offensive coordinator candidate is off the board
The Washington Commanders have formally interviewed at least six known candidates for their vacant offensive coordinator position. Pat Shurmur, Ken Zampese, Charles London, Eric Studesville, Thomas Brown and Anthony Lynn have each had formal interviews with head coach Ron Rivera and Washington. The Commanders fired former offensive coordinator Scott Turner...
Eric Bieniemy a ‘prime candidate’ for 2 OC jobs
Eric Bieniemy’s contract with the Kansas City Chiefs expires after this season, and he will have a few options if he wants to leave his current team. Bieniemy is a “prime candidate” for two offensive coordinator jobs, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. Those jobs are with the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens. Chiefs’ OC... The post Eric Bieniemy a ‘prime candidate’ for 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Commanders HC Ron Rivera gives clarity on team's QB situation
After being selected out of the University of North Carolina, Howell opened up the regular season behind both Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke on the Commanders depth chart. Wentz was traded to Washington in a March 2022 deal with the Indianapolis Colts but registered just a 62.3% completion percentage for 1,755 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in eight games, while the team went 2-5 in the 30-year-old's seven starts.
NBC Sports
Kittle declares 49ers' QB job is Purdy's to lose in 2023
It appears increasingly likely that not only will Brock Purdy compete to become the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2023, but he might just be the frontrunner. After skyrocketing to NFL stardom as an unlikely hero for San Francisco, Purdy captured the hearts of many around the league, especially his own teammates. After suffering a torn UCL in the 49ers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Purdy will undergo elbow surgery that likely will sideline him for the next six months leading up to training camp.
49ers Legend Compares Brock Purdy To Joe Montana
The rise of San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has truly been remarkable. Beginning his season with the 49ers as "Mr. Irrelevant," Purdy stepped up for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 and never looked back. If not for a torn UCL Purdy suffered six snaps into the NFC title ...
Yardbarker
Brian Schottenheimer was the safe hire for the Dallas Cowboys
On Saturday, the Cowboys announced they hired Brain Schottenheimer as the team's new offensive coordinator. After four seasons, the Cowboys finally moved on from Kellen Moore. Schottenheimer spent the 2022 season as a coaching analyst for the Cowboys. Even with Schottenheimer hired as the offensive coordinator, Cowboys head coach Mike...
NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire
The San Francisco 49ers lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans in the hiring cycle. So the Niners, one of the top contenders in the NFC, needed to make sure they aced their next hire. They arguably did exactly that on Monday as the team hired Steve Wilks to be their new defensive Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: George Kittle Picks Frontrunner In 49ers Quarterback Competition
One of the most talked-about storylines of the past two weeks in the NFL has been who will play quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers this season. The 49ers saw three different players start behind center in the 2022 season, during which the team went 13-4 and advanced to the NFC Championship ...
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers Carousel and Internal Free Agents
(Episode 213) - Brian Renick and Al Sacco welcome Steve Wilks as the new 49ers defensive coordinator, what he bring to the table, Jimmy G injury drama is overblown, the projected QB1 entering the off season and dissecting the 49ers internal free agents, who should stay and more!. The audio...
Kyle Shanahan finishes 2nd in close Coach of the Year race
Kyle Shanahan’s success as the 49ers’ head coach has often hinged on the health of his starting quarterback. This year his team lost its top two QBs, and San Francisco didn’t miss a beat. Guiding a team on its third-string QB to an NFC West crown and a 10-game winning streak to close the regular season wasn’t enough to earn Kyle Shanahan his first Coach of the Year award. He finished second behind Giants head coach Brian Daboll in a close race.
Christian McCaffrey explains what makes 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan a ‘genius’
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has a reputation for being an offensive genius when it comes to how to attack defenses and overall game planning. One player was abruptly exposed to that genius this season. Christian McCaffrey joined the 49ers via a mid-season trade in October and went through a crash course to learn a new playbook and contribute to his new team.
Podcast: 49ers have 25 free agents: Who returns and who leaves?
Rohan Chakravarthi and Marco Martinez discuss the 49ers' 25 free agents, predicting offseason moves for each of their impending free agents. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. You can listen to "The Rohan Chakravarthi Show" from our dedicated podcast page, on Apple...
49erswebzone
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0