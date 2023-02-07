Read full article on original website
Roseburg launches survey on public camping to help determine new regulation
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Roseburg officials are seeking input from the public to help them come to a decision about regulations on camping in public. On February 8, city officials launched an online survey about public camping for residents to complete. City officials say they want as many community members as possible to respond to the survey so they can determine possible regulations or restrictions to impose. Officials said they are interested in the opinions of anyone with an interest in Roseburg, from housed and unhoused residents to those who own businesses, work or shop in Roseburg.
Man seen approaching homes in Cottage Grove going through mental health crisis, family says
Cottage Grove, Ore. -- A man who has been spotted approaching homes in Cottage Grove is going through a mental health crisis, according to a family member. Residents have been on edge after social media posts detailed a random man knocking on doors in the middle of the night. Residents told KEZI the man asked for a cigarette, or for a person not at the residence, and lingered on the property even when asked to leave.
Tree nurseries get millions to help reforestation efforts
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Several tree nurseries in Lane County are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money this year to help them produce seedlings to be used to reforest acres devastated by wildfire, disease and pests. According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, Trillium Gardens, PRT Growing Services...
OSU Public Safety warning about unknown individual following women
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Department of Public Safety at Oregon State University is warning the OSU community about an unknown individual who was on campus on January 30 and February 1. According to public safety officials, several incidents occurred on January 30 and February 1 in which an unknown man...
Following the natural gas ban decision, local businesses react to possible effects
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene City Council voted to ban natural gas infrastructure in new, low-rise residential construction during a special meeting on Monday. This ordinance only applies to new, low-rise residential buildings. These are defined as single-family dwellings, duplexes, triplexes, quadraplexes, cottage clusters and any residential structure that is three-stories or less.
Students in Albany receive CPR training for community health
ALBANY, Ore -- During a heart emergency, every minute that passes by can be critical for survival. In an effort to make a healthier community, paramedics from the Albany Fire Department went to schools like Timber Ridge School to teach students the basics of CPR training. This program has been active for the last six years.
Betting on the big game may lead to addiction, local counselors warn
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Oregon lottery has nearly 900 options to bet on for the Super Bowl, but with so many options comes the increased risk of people becoming addicted to gambling. The Oregon Lottery cited that over a quarter of million people placed bets during the super bowl. This...
Suicide rate dramatically increases in Lane County; survivor shares story
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- New reports on suicide in Lane County show a disturbing climb in the last 20 years. Between 2000 and 2020, the rate of suicide increased by 80%, totaling 1,458 deaths. In 2020, the county's suicide rate was 65% greater than the U.S. average. The report also indicated that overall, men died about four times as often as women. Men over the age of 65 had the greatest risk of suicide of any age group.
Fate of old North Eugene High School campus up in the air
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Highlanders of North Eugene High School are just a semester away from moving into their new school facility. The new school is located right next to the current one on Silver Lane. The reason for the new school development comes from the fact that North Eugene...
Kotek proposes $13.5 billion for education but critics say more is needed
Over the next two years, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek wants to invest more money in education for the state’s youngest learners, ensure ninth graders are on-track to graduate and address racial inequities for students and educators. She also wants to improve literacy rates and lower child care costs. She’s...
Lane County commissioners put public safety levy renewal on May ballot
EUGENE, Ore. -- In May, Lane County residents will get the chance to vote to renew a measure that funds jails and emergency mental health services throughout the county. The Board of Lane County Commissioners has unanimously voted to put the question of renewing the current public safety levy on the May 16, 2023 ballot. Lane County officials said the public safety levy helps fund jail, mental health services, and youth services for juvenile criminal offenders. The current public safety levy provides 52% of the funding for the Lane County Jail, officials said.
Flower shops remind folks to be ready for Valentine’s Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- With Valentine’s Day on the way, local businesses are prepping for the big day and reminding folks to not forget to grab something for their special someone. Bridgette Solagbade, the manager at the Flower Market in Springfield, says their most popular order is typically for a...
Corvallis Police Department investigating fatal Albany police shooting
ALBANY, Ore. -- Corvallis Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Albany officers that happened Wednesday, the Albany Police Department reported. According to the Albany Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check on a suicidal man at about 9:38 a.m. on February 8 at a residence in southwest...
Springfield road improvements completed – three years ahead of schedule
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Street repair efforts funded by a bond measure enacted in 2019 have been completed three years ahead of schedule, according to Springfield city officials. According to Springfield officials, back in 2017, an assessment found that more than 50% of Springfield’s streets were rife with cracks, potholes and grooves. The assessment also estimated the cost to fix the roads to be about $40 million. To address this need, the Springfield City Council referred Bond Measure 20-296 to the November 2018 election. Voters passed the measure, which proposed a five-year $10 million bond to fund repairs on several city streets.
Family: man spotted randomly approaching homes is going through crisis
Reports of a man going around Cottage Grove and approaching homes in the middle of the night sparked concern from local residents. A family member of that man says he is not getting the help he desperately needs. Man seen approaching homes in Cottage Grove going through mental health crisis,...
Schools locked down after teen allegedly tries to rob convenience store
EUGENE, Ore. -- A teenager is in custody after an alleged attempted robbery at a convenience store on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Eugene Police Department. EPD said they responded to a reported robbery at Everyone’s Market on Echo Hollow Road at about 12:32 p.m. on February 8. Police said they arrived to find that a teenage suspect had apparently tried to burglarize the store at gunpoint. Police said someone had wrestled the weapon from the suspect, but there may have been more than one suspect at the scene.
Oregon Softball drops opener to Maryland, 7-3
PEURTO VALLARTA, Mex--- No. 24 Oregon Softball dropped the season opener to Maryland, on Thursday, at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. The Ducks gave up five runs in the 1st inning, leading to a 7-3 loss. Oregon's (0-1) starting pitcher Stevie Hansen only lasted 0.2 innings, after giving up five...
The new North Eugene High School campus will soon be open.
The current North Eugene High School's future remains unknown. Fate of old North Eugene High School campus up in the air. With the new school planned to function as the new campus as soon as the fall 2023 semester, many are wondering what the district plans to do with the land and the structure.
Fire crews close furniture store to search for potential fire
LEBANON, Ore. -- A furniture store in Lebanon was closed Monday while firefighters searched the building top-to-bottom to find the source of smoke and a burning smell, the Lebanon Fire District said. According to LFD, firefighters were called out to the Lebanon Plaza at about 11:27 a.m. on February 7...
Crumb Together assailant sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison
EUGENE, Ore. – The woman who was found guilty of assaulting the owners of a cookie shop in downtown Eugene has been sentenced to just under four years behind bars, according to court records. In November 2021, Ricki Collin and Amy Hall livestreamed themselves walking into Crumb Together in...
