ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Roseburg officials are seeking input from the public to help them come to a decision about regulations on camping in public. On February 8, city officials launched an online survey about public camping for residents to complete. City officials say they want as many community members as possible to respond to the survey so they can determine possible regulations or restrictions to impose. Officials said they are interested in the opinions of anyone with an interest in Roseburg, from housed and unhoused residents to those who own businesses, work or shop in Roseburg.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO